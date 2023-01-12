The City Club of Cleveland will host “A Search for Common Ground: Conversations About the Toughest Questions in K-12 Education” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 virtually. Frederick M. Hess, senior fellow and director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, and Pedro A. Noguera, professor of education and dean at the University of Southern California Rossier School of Education, will speak. This event is a part of the Education Innovation series and Authors in Conversation series.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO