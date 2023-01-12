Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
‘A Search for Common Ground’ Jan. 19
The City Club of Cleveland will host “A Search for Common Ground: Conversations About the Toughest Questions in K-12 Education” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 virtually. Frederick M. Hess, senior fellow and director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, and Pedro A. Noguera, professor of education and dean at the University of Southern California Rossier School of Education, will speak. This event is a part of the Education Innovation series and Authors in Conversation series.
Cleveland Jewish News
CJN goes one-on-one with Lindsay Friedman
On Oct. 30, 2022, Moreland Hills resident Lindsay Friedman was named Kol Israel Foundation’s new education director. A native Clevelander, Friedman brings communications, technology development and project support skills to the role, where she is responsible for organizing, implementing and supervising Kol Israel Foundation’s Holocaust education program Face to Face. The program offers an on-site experience at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, an in-school program featuring docents and speakers, and virtual presentations through Zoom. The program serves about 3,000 students a year, she said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hamlet at Chagrin Falls opens memory care unit
Hamlet at Chagrin Falls recently opened a memory care unit, adding to its assisted living community. “There’s obviously so many memory cares going up in the local area,” Nadine Hoffman, director of sales and marketing, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It has become a necessity to maintaining the residents that we have and keeping them in a safe, friendly community.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish Vinkl for January 13
• “Far a tsap hot men moireh fun forent, far a ferd fun hinten, far a nar fun alleh zeiten/Everyone fears a goat from in front, a horse from the rear and a fool on every side.” (bit.ly/3CDv41T) • “Hob nit kain moireh ven du host nit kain...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jennifer Sherman to host event, create fund in honor of late mother
Jennifer Sherman, daughter of the late Aliza Sherman, will host an event March 23 to honor her mother's life and legacy, at which funds will be raised to support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced violence. Jennifer Sherman collaborated with the Cleveland Clinic Clinical Transformation...
Cleveland Jewish News
ZINA Greek Street Food preparing to open in Univ. Hts.
ZINA Greek Street Food, a restaurant by chef Demetrios Atheneos and Niko Atheneos, will open soon at 13898 Cedar Road in University Heights. The new restaurant will be in the same strip center as chef Demetrios Atheneos’ Chicken Ranch, which opened in December 2020 after chef Anthony Zappola’s Lock, Stock and Brisket moved to Van Aken District in summer 2020.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rossen, Arlene
Arlene Rossen (nee Cohen), passed away on Jan. 13, at the age of 85. She was born Dec. 25, 1939 in Akron. Beloved wife of the late Richard Rossen; mother of Debbie (Marty), Daniel (Lauren), Michael (Andrea) and Jerome (Sandi Bragar); grandmother of Amanda, Jane, Rachel, Alexandra, Jonathan, Mallory, Drew, Benjamin and Natalia; daughter of the lates Lillian and Milton Cohen.
Cleveland Jewish News
Katz, Gary
Gary A. Katz, beloved husband of Susanne Katz, passed away Jan. 13, 2023. He was also the devoted father of Robin Katz (Josh Shayne) and the late Sara J. Katz; adoring grandfather of Maxwell and Simone Shayne; dear brother of Janet (Arthur) Sypen and Linda Katz. Services will be held...
