Clay, KY

14news.com

HFD: Crews respond to person hit by vehicle

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle and lying on a roadway on Sunday. This happened on the 2000 block of Highway 41 North near Sugar Creek Inn. HFD officials say dispatch advised that a tractor-trailer was blocking...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire slows traffic on US 41

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Traffic on the southbound US 41 bridge leading into Henderson was at a standstill as crews worked to extinguish a vehicle fire that started sometime before 12:00 p.m.. According to dispatch, reports of a vehicle on fire came in sometime before 11:45 a.m.. Eyewitness News will update this story as we […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Large mural almost finished in downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Slowly but surely, a mural in the heart of downtown Henderson is starting to wrap. Tomblinson Funeral Homes hired local artist Hadlie Comer-Long back in October to paint the wall. Hadlie describes the mural as a celebration of Henderson as it showcases the city’s landmarks from Ellis Park to the riverfront. […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the second time in two days, the Southbound Twin Bridge was shut down due to a vehicle fire. On Saturday, Henderson dispatch confirmed a fully involved vehicle fire happened on southbound U.S. Highway 41 just over the Twin Bridges. Dispatch says that call came in...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson

Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky. Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson. Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

1 person hurt in Warrick Co. crash

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Warrick County Monday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just after 7 a.m. on S.R. 66 near Alcoa. They say one person was hurt. Crews were still on scene at last check, which was 7:50 a.m.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Henderson intersection reopens after crash with injuries

Crews are investigating a Friday afternoon crash with injuries in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Fire Department said Friday that crews were at the scene of a wreck in on Highway 60 East near Barrett Boulevard. According to HFD, two cars were involved in the crash, and both were forced off...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

KSP looking for escaped Webster Co. inmate

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped Webster County Detention Center on Sunday. Troopers say, around 3:15 p.m., 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the jail wearing a tan jacket that says “Webster Co Jail”, blue jeans, and white shoes.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.

HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Vehicle crashes into Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Former Tropicana riverboat up for sale for the 2nd time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tropicana riverboat that was once in Evansville is now up for sale again. Evansville’s former riverboat was sold in 2017 and reopened as the Riverboat Louis Armstrong in New Orleans bank in 2019. The boat became a landmark in Evansville since it first opened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cannelton deer freed from jug on its head

CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR has announced that affectionately nicknamed “Jughead” the deer is free. Indiana DNR officials posted that the deer was tranquilized Friday and the jug was safely removed. DNR officials say it was all thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers Zac Howerton, Neal Brewington, Perry County Deputy Marsh, and citizen Jimmy Maffia.
CANNELTON, IN

