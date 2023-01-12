Read full article on original website
14news.com
HFD: Crews respond to person hit by vehicle
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle and lying on a roadway on Sunday. This happened on the 2000 block of Highway 41 North near Sugar Creek Inn. HFD officials say dispatch advised that a tractor-trailer was blocking...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire slows traffic on US 41
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Traffic on the southbound US 41 bridge leading into Henderson was at a standstill as crews worked to extinguish a vehicle fire that started sometime before 12:00 p.m.. According to dispatch, reports of a vehicle on fire came in sometime before 11:45 a.m.. Eyewitness News will update this story as we […]
Large mural almost finished in downtown Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Slowly but surely, a mural in the heart of downtown Henderson is starting to wrap. Tomblinson Funeral Homes hired local artist Hadlie Comer-Long back in October to paint the wall. Hadlie describes the mural as a celebration of Henderson as it showcases the city’s landmarks from Ellis Park to the riverfront. […]
14news.com
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the second time in two days, the Southbound Twin Bridge was shut down due to a vehicle fire. On Saturday, Henderson dispatch confirmed a fully involved vehicle fire happened on southbound U.S. Highway 41 just over the Twin Bridges. Dispatch says that call came in...
wevv.com
Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson
Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky. Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson. Crews are responding to a vehicle fire just south of the Twin Bridges heading into Henderson, Kentucky.
14news.com
Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
14news.com
1 person hurt in Warrick Co. crash
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Warrick County Monday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just after 7 a.m. on S.R. 66 near Alcoa. They say one person was hurt. Crews were still on scene at last check, which was 7:50 a.m.
Henderson closes building due to perceived threat
The city of Henderson made an announcement on Facebook on Thursday regarding the Henderson Municipal Center.
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
wevv.com
Henderson intersection reopens after crash with injuries
Crews are investigating a Friday afternoon crash with injuries in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Fire Department said Friday that crews were at the scene of a wreck in on Highway 60 East near Barrett Boulevard. According to HFD, two cars were involved in the crash, and both were forced off...
14news.com
HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
WTHI
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
14news.com
KSP looking for escaped Webster Co. inmate
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped Webster County Detention Center on Sunday. Troopers say, around 3:15 p.m., 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the jail wearing a tan jacket that says “Webster Co Jail”, blue jeans, and white shoes.
14news.com
EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.
Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson. Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 20 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed...
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
14news.com
Former Tropicana riverboat up for sale for the 2nd time
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tropicana riverboat that was once in Evansville is now up for sale again. Evansville’s former riverboat was sold in 2017 and reopened as the Riverboat Louis Armstrong in New Orleans bank in 2019. The boat became a landmark in Evansville since it first opened...
14news.com
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
Cannelton deer freed from jug on its head
CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR has announced that affectionately nicknamed “Jughead” the deer is free. Indiana DNR officials posted that the deer was tranquilized Friday and the jug was safely removed. DNR officials say it was all thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers Zac Howerton, Neal Brewington, Perry County Deputy Marsh, and citizen Jimmy Maffia.
Authorities name man killed in Posey Co. grain bin accident
The Black Township Fire and Rescue announced they were dispatched for a man trapped in a grain bin on January 12 on Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.
