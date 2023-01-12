Fans gathered in Costa Mesa Friday to give the Chargers a sendoff as they head to Jacksonville, Florida. The Chargers will face the Jaguars Saturday at 5:15 p.m. in an AFC Wild Card Game. The Jaguars beat the Chargers, 38-10 in Week 3, though many of the Chargers' key players did not play at all or got hurt in that game."We need to keep up our defense. Our defense has been looking good these last couple of weeks," said Victoria Rivas. Rivas took the morning off work to send off the Chargers along with dozens of other fans. The team departed around 9 a.m. Friday. The Chargers have not been to the playoffs since 2018. "It was important to give them team encouragement," said Rivas.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO