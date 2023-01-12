Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC. ...
NFL world reacts to scintillating Brock Purdy playoff performance
The NFL world is abuzz over another stirring performance from Brock Purdy. Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft showed out on Saturday. The Niners‘ third-string QB, thrust into the position after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, looked sharp after a skittish start to the game. He turned around and led the Niners Read more... The post NFL world reacts to scintillating Brock Purdy playoff performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal
Saturday was quite a night for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having one of the worst first halves that an NFL quarterback has ever had, he led the Jags in a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, turning a 27-0 deficit into a 31-30 victory. After the game, Trevor took to social media Read more... The post NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Melissa Stark Tonight
Poor Melissa Stark. The NFL world is feeling bad for the NBC sideline reporter following her tense interview with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday night. Harbaugh was clearly in no mood to answer Stark's questions in the first half. NFL fans are feeling for Melissa Stark, as being a ...
Chargers HC Brandon Staley speaks on Joey Bosa's consequential penalty vs. Jaguars
Edge defender Joey Bosa aided the Jacksonville Jaguars to achieve the unthinkable in their 27-point comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round with a crucial penalty he committed late in the second half. After a Jaguars touchdown, Bosa removed his helmet, slamming it to the...
Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday
New York is leading Minnesota, 14-7, early in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. But the Giants appear to have benefited from a pretty bad missed penalty call on their most-recent touchdown score. New York got away with a pretty blatant false start on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota's ...
NFL World Is Furious With Mike McDaniel On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins nearly pulled off an improbable playoff upset Sunday. Going to Buffalo with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson under center, the Dolphins erased an early 17-0 deficit against the Buffalo Bills. They had the ball down by three late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to ...
Look: NFL World Furious With Dolphins Wide Receivers
It hasn't been a banner day for the Miami Dolphins wide receivers. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson has put some throws on a platter for his receivers and they're just not making the plays. Jaylen Waddle has been the big victim as he's been wide open for two throws and he's dropped ...
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
Jaguars 31, Chargers 30: COMEBACKSONVILLE
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the impossible Saturday night, digging their way out of a 27-0 hole to beat the Los Angeles Chargers with a field goal as time expired. The 31-30 win for the Jaguars was the third largest comeback in NFL postseason history and pushed the team through to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Look: NFL Has A Scheduling Problem Sunday Afternoon
NFL fans trying to watch today's playoff games are going to have their "previous" buttons working--or multiple televisions going. This afternoon's first game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins still has more than half of the fourth quarter left to play. Meanwhile, the New York Giants ...
NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Sunday Afternoon
Fans aren't loving Tony Romo's nickname for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Early in the broadcast of Sunday's wild card matchup between Miami and Buffalo, Romo referred to Allen as "Mr. January" for his playoff performances thus far in his young career. Something that the NFL world pushed back on a ...
NFL Playoffs on NBC4: Chargers and Jaguars meet on Super Wild Card Weekend
(WCMH) — The NFL Playoffs are here and NBC4 will be bringing you the first AFC matchup Saturday night on Super Wild Card Weekend as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers. The No. 4 seed Jaguars will welcome the fifth-seed Chargers to TIAA Bank Field for the first NFL Playoff game in Jacksonville […]
Predictions for every NFL wild-card game
Are you ready for some playoff football, Chiefs Kingdom?. The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off as the NFL’s No. 1 seed, but six games will be played during the wild-card round of the playoffs this weekend. Some of those games will help determine Kansas City’s opponent in the divisional round.
Chargers to face Jaguars in AFC Wild Card Game
Fans gathered in Costa Mesa Friday to give the Chargers a sendoff as they head to Jacksonville, Florida. The Chargers will face the Jaguars Saturday at 5:15 p.m. in an AFC Wild Card Game. The Jaguars beat the Chargers, 38-10 in Week 3, though many of the Chargers' key players did not play at all or got hurt in that game."We need to keep up our defense. Our defense has been looking good these last couple of weeks," said Victoria Rivas. Rivas took the morning off work to send off the Chargers along with dozens of other fans. The team departed around 9 a.m. Friday. The Chargers have not been to the playoffs since 2018. "It was important to give them team encouragement," said Rivas.
Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars’ epic comeback
Doug Pederson has received praise for turning around the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. On Saturday night, he proved in a huge way just how valuable he is as a head coach as his team came back from down 27-0 in the playoffs to win 31-30. The Jaguars fell behind 27-0 in their AFC Wild Card... The post Doug Pederson made masterful moves during Jaguars’ epic comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Doug Pederson's postgame speech to the Jaguars after their wild win will give you chills
The Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history Saturday night, beating the Chargers 31-30 in an absolute thriller in Jacksonville. One of the biggest reasons for the Jaguars’ huge turnaround this year is their head coach, Doug Pederson. The franchise made the right move by firing Urban Meyer (who is the worst coach in NFL history) before the end of last season and then quickly scooping up Pederson in the offseason.
Look: NFL World Reacts to 49ers' Field For Playoff Game
The Bay Area has received an unusual amount of rain this week. That's supposed to continue Saturday, as the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of the NFL postseason. The wet weather has led to some concerns about how the grass field in the 49ers' Levi's Stadium will ...
