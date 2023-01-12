ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

niceville.com

Pompano Beach man gets 20 years for enticing child

FLORIDA — A Pompano Beach man has been sentenced to prison for enticing a child into engaging in criminal sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Michael E....
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 15-year-old boy to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. A scooter...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

