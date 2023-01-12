Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways in some city neighborhoods.
NBC Miami
Two Shootings, One Deadly Stabbing, Each Domestic Related Across NW Miami-Dade
It’s been a violent 24-hours across Northwest Miami-Dade. There were two shootings, one deadly and a deadly stabbing. All were domestic related. The deadly stabbing and deadly shooting happened a few hours apart from each other Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police say they got a 911 call Saturday afternoon that...
cw34.com
Robbery, sleeping sergeant, and airboat rescue: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Martin County Sheriff's Office warns residents of reckless drivers from other areas. Deputies are warning residents of a recent danger in the community. On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released a video...
Parkland Crime Update: Suspicious Package with White Powder Found
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through January 9, 2022. A victim of Burglary Conveyance on Old Club Road in Parkland Golf & Country Club was reported on 01/05/2023. The total estimated loss was $350.
WSVN-TV
Coconut Creek Police officer released from hospital after cruiser-involved crash
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek Police officer has been released from the hospital after he was involved in a crash. Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the cruiser crash in the area of North State Road 7 and 60th Street, late Saturday night.
WSVN-TV
Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
Click10.com
Police investigating after man fatally stabs wife in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man fatally stabbed his wife in northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. It happened around 2:00 p.m. at a home near the 2000 block of Northwest 52nd street. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for...
‘90 Day Fiancé’ alum wanted by US marshals arrested in South Florida
DAVIE, Fla. — A Pennsylvania man best known for his appearance on the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” before becoming a wanted fugitive by U.S. Marshals was arrested in South Florida on Friday, authorities said. Michael Anthony Baltimore, 44, of Carlisle, was...
WSVN-TV
Authorities investigating child hit by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an incident involving a young boy hit by a car at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. A scooter was seen in the street, but it remains unclear of...
WSVN-TV
Barber featured in ’90 Day Fiancé,’ accused of killing boss, arrested after Davie bar fight
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Michael Baltimore, a barber featured on the reality series “90 Day Fiancé,” has been arrested in South Florida in connection to the fatal shooting of his boss in Pennsylvania, ending his run from the law. 7News cameras captured authorities with multiple agencies...
Man featured in ’90 Day Fiance’ captured in Florida for murder, reports say
A former cast member of the reality show "90 Day Fiance" wanted for murder was captured in Florida, according to news reports.
Road Rage Shooter Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Opening Fire on Sawgrass Expressway
A man arrested after firing his gun after a road rage incident was sentenced on Friday. Brandon Beever, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, received three years in prison for opening fire at another driver during a road rage incident on the Sawgrass Expressway. According to victim Bill Fyfe, 63, of Coconut...
niceville.com
Pompano Beach man gets 20 years for enticing child
FLORIDA — A Pompano Beach man has been sentenced to prison for enticing a child into engaging in criminal sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Michael E....
WSVN-TV
‘Troublesome’: Video shows 2 stealing pickup truck from elderly Pompano Beach man’s driveway
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crooks pulled off a sneaky steal when they stole a pickup truck from an elderly Pompano Beach resident’s driveway. Surveillance video captured the duo outside Marc Berman’s home in the Santa Barbara Shores neighborhood, early Monday morning. The theft made...
WSVN-TV
Police detain student who brought airsoft gun to Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning. A school resource officer was...
WSVN-TV
USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ: Coral Springs Police Top Cop Hopes to Build, Strengthen Relationships in Community
Come Out and “Meat the Chief” and the members of the Coral Springs Police Department. Every police department likes to say they exist to Protect and Serve; however, Coral Springs Police wants to serve its citizens differently: with Meat, Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket, along with two sides and a drink.
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
WSVN-TV
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 15-year-old boy to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Northwest 13th Street. A scooter...
