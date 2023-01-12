ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

New interim LMPD chief wants to rebuild community relationships

Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScIEd_0kCgiKeH00

Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel is promising to restore community trust in a Louisville Metro Police Department that’s currently under federal investigation. She took over last week as interim police chief.Gwinn-Villaroel came to Louisville from the Atlanta Police Department two years ago, recruited by former chief Erika Shields to be her second-in-command. The two had worked together in Atlanta, even partnering in undercover operations in the early 2000s.While Gwinn-Villaroel said she was happy to call Shields a co-worker and a friend, she plans to bring her own vision to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It starts, she said, with “bringing the community in.”“We want to hear that feedback so we actually know where we’re standing,” she said. “There’s a lot of healing that needs to be done in Louisville. It’s not going to happen overnight. I’m not naive to believe that, but I am optimistic that we can get on the road and head that direction.”As interim police chief, Gwinn-Villaroel will lead LMPD while Mayor Craig Greenberg’s nascent administration conducts a national search for a permanent replacement. Last month, she said she wasn’t sure if she would put her name in for that role.Rebuilding LMPD’s relationship with residents is critical, she said, following the 2020 police killing of Breonna Taylor, which led to an investigation by the United States Department of Justice. There have been other high-profile cases, too, like the Explorers program sex abuse scandal and controversial traffic stops.These relationships can have big implications for LMPD’s other priorities, including combating rising gun violence.In 2020, Louisville saw a record-breaking number of homicides. While the annual murder count has decreased since then, it is still well above pre-2020 numbers. LMPD has struggled to keep up with the wave of violent crime, solving just a third of all homicides in 2021.The department’s homicide clearance rate increased last year to around 50%, in line with the national average, Gwinn-Villaroel said this week. She attributed that to residents’ willingness to cooperate with investigators.“It’s huge to build that relationship and that trust, because it’s critical to our investigations,” she said. “It’s critical for us to make sure that we don’t have a murderer in the midst of the community.”Gwinn-Villaroel said she wants to ensure officers know they can get out of their patrol cars and have positive interactions with residents.At a press conference Wednesday, Gwinn-Villaroel appeared with Greenberg to ask for the public’s help in reducing gun violence.Her plans to shift LMPD toward what she calls a “community policing” model could be hampered, however, by staffing challenges. The department is currently short 290 officers. According to LMPD, officer applications increased by 24% in 2021 and resignations were down 65% in 2022 compared to the prior year.LPM’s Roberto Roldan recently sat down with Gwinn-Villaroel to discuss what she hopes to accomplish as interim chief. An excerpt from that interview, edited for length and clarity, is below:You're coming into this leadership role at LMPD at a pretty pivotal time.The city is awaiting a report from the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division. Your predecessor said she thought what comes out in this report would potentially be “scathing.” How are you preparing the department for whatever the DOJ comes out with?Some of those findings within there, we're aware of. And also, when we got here, we uncovered some things, some flaws. So we've been operating and moving forward to correct those areas. My focus right now is to ensure that the officers continue to do the right thing, police the right way. Because the community deserves that, they require that.What specific reforms do you think have helped the department prepare for this DOJ report?Well, first, having our early intervention system in line and giving those supervisors the support they need to actually notate if an officer is needing assistance. Standing up the Accountability Bureau, that is huge to make sure that we actually incorporate the wellness center within that, wellness being onboarding a chaplain. [We’re] in the process of trying to onboard a psychologist. Those are so needed.Mayor Craig Greenberg recently appointed you to this interim position as part of his promise to move Louisville in a new direction. What does a new direction for LMPD look like? Ensuring that we are partnering with our community and being aggressive about that. It's also to support the officers in ensuring that they have every tool afforded to them to do a great job. Understand that we're going to correct bad behavior, negligent and negative behavior, but at the same time giving that support and giving the accolades when it's needed.You will be seeing an actual faith and clergy forum that I am developing. You'll be seeing an activist forum that I'm developing. More of a business forum that I will be creating and sitting at the table and ensuring this gets done.Louisville Metro saw record breaking rates of homicides and gun violence in 2020, and high numbers since then. There were some small improvements last year: an 8% reduction in homicides, fewer non-fatal shootings. When do you think that we'll see some major improvements to the gun violence epidemic here? And how is that going to happen?Having open dialogue, open discussions. What can you help LMPD do? How can LMPD serve you better? That's a start. We have different initiatives already in play: We have the Youth Advisory Council, which is wonderful. I've also, too, developed Conversations and Cuts, where we're actually going into the barber shops and having those very courageous conversations.The independent audit of LMPD released two years ago, the Hilliard Heinz report, found that the department's relationship with the Black community was “deeply strained," and, at the time, the city had no strategy to develop that trust. How do you plan to change that?Well, it starts with me, right? The top seat. I have to demonstrate to my officers, which they're doing right now, but we need to do better and, like anything, raise the bar and actually build upon those relationships and actually be intentional about our relationships by actually embedding ourselves within the community more. The messaging has to be clear, and you will actually be able to look back and say, “I do see some changes.”We want to hear from the community, the changes they’re seeing. We need to hear that. Are we moving in the right direction? Do you need more? Are you seeing a difference?

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

LMPD investigates overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the Shawnee and Portland neighborhood. Saturday night around 10:57 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Allegations of discrimination at Louisville’s Codes and Regulations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the city’s major departments is in the middle of an investigation for allegations of discrimination. “The culture there is segregation,” a former employee who wished to remain anonymous because of her current employment said. “There’s no other way to describe it. “It’s been like that for years and no one has done anything about it.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man dies after shooting in Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are also investigating a deadly shooting in the Highlands. Officers responded to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday and found a man that had been shot. Police said the victim was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

‘Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Officers were called to reports of a fight taking place in an area known as “Brick Alley“. At 12:30 a.m. officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. According to Frankfort police, one was...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana woman convicted of killing woman at Jeffersonville laundromat in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville woman has been convicted of murder in connection with the stabbing death of a laundromat worker in August 2021. A jury in Clark County found Alexandra Gales guilty of murder on Jan. 12 at the end of a four-day trial. She was charged with fatally stabbing Yolanda Fisher of Jeffersonville, an employee at the Coin Laundry on Tenth Street in Jeffersonville.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
k105.com

Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police

Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating fatal accident on 4th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday evening. LMPD said a woman driving a pickup truck was going northbound on 4th Street when she lost control near Industry Road for some unknown reason. She struck a tressel supporting the overpass police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man hit, killed by car in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville. The crash happened Sunday around 3:00 AM near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://www.lpm.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy