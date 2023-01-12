ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

thatoregonlife.com

Pixieland: The Northwest’s Forgotten Disneyland of the Oregon Coast

I’m a serious Oregon history buff, especially when it comes to the lost, forgotten, and slightly wacky. Occasionally I find the time to write about the ones with special meaning to me, like lost treasure legends, roadside oddities, and entire areas that have now disappeared beneath bodies of water.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Temperature Increases In Oregon Counties Over The Past Century

Temperature Increases In Oregon: In generally mild Portland, Oregon, temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit. 105 degrees in Reno in September, when the season is supposed to be transitioning from summer to fall. And at Death Valley National Park in California, the temperature reached over 130 degrees in the town of Furnace Creek, making it the hottest September day in the history of the planet. This set a new global record.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Another dry summer in Portland: Oregon Brewers Festival canceled with no clear return

For the third time in four years, there will be no big beer festival at Portland’s Waterfront Park this summer. The Oregon Brewers Festival returned last year, after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the annual event in 2020 and 2021. In a statement, organizers cite several reasons for canceling this summer’s festival, including low attendance, higher costs and extreme weather.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome

Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

New Newport dam clears a big hurdle

Leaders from the City of Newport have helped secure $60 million to rebuild its water infrastructure. They’ve known for over a decade the two earthen Big Creek dams would not survive a seismic event. In 2021, the Oregon legislature awarded $14 million for preliminary work on a new concrete...
NEWPORT, OR
theregistryps.com

Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project

January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland State expert says Gov. Tina Kotek’s housing plan is a good first step, but she’ll need help

Your browser does not support the audio element. New Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wasted little time in calling attention to the state’s housing and homelessness crises. On her first full day in office this week, she signed three executive orders aimed at ramping up the production of new housing in Oregon and creating new policies to get people off the streets.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Portland Public Schools convenes meeting on safety with city, police, and county

Officials from Portland Public Schools, the city of Portland, Multnomah County and the Portland Police Bureau convened on Friday for an hour-long meeting to discuss security and safety following recent shootings outside of three Portland schools. “As education leaders, our ability to ensure a safe and positive school community requires...
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

New playground comes with a ‘warning’

The new playground at Albany’s Henderson Park is more elaborate than the one it replaced. It also comes with a warning that falling from the equipment on hard ground could result in death. I’ve written before about the $175,000 project to update the layout and the play equipment at...
ALBANY, OR

