greatnorthwestwine.com
Coppola-owned Domaine de Broglie uses Pinot Noir to win McMinnville Wine Competition
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — It’s a bit of a paradox that Francis Ford Coppola doesn’t have a stage right now for Dave Petterson, who makes some of the Willamette Valley’s top examples of Pinot Noir, evidenced by Domaine de Broglie winning the award for Best of Show at the 2023 McMinnville Wine Competition.
Hillsboro’s Next Level Pinball going for repeat of coveted award
Hillsboro’s Next Level Pinball Shop & Museum is trying to make it two years in a row as a winner in a prestigious award category for the tight-knit global pinball community.
thatoregonlife.com
Pixieland: The Northwest’s Forgotten Disneyland of the Oregon Coast
I’m a serious Oregon history buff, especially when it comes to the lost, forgotten, and slightly wacky. Occasionally I find the time to write about the ones with special meaning to me, like lost treasure legends, roadside oddities, and entire areas that have now disappeared beneath bodies of water.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
focushillsboro.com
Temperature Increases In Oregon Counties Over The Past Century
Temperature Increases In Oregon: In generally mild Portland, Oregon, temperatures reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit. 105 degrees in Reno in September, when the season is supposed to be transitioning from summer to fall. And at Death Valley National Park in California, the temperature reached over 130 degrees in the town of Furnace Creek, making it the hottest September day in the history of the planet. This set a new global record.
Channel 6000
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
Oregon Brewers Festival announces cancellation of 2023 event
OBF didn’t confirm whether there would be an event during summer 2024.
opb.org
Another dry summer in Portland: Oregon Brewers Festival canceled with no clear return
For the third time in four years, there will be no big beer festival at Portland’s Waterfront Park this summer. The Oregon Brewers Festival returned last year, after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the annual event in 2020 and 2021. In a statement, organizers cite several reasons for canceling this summer’s festival, including low attendance, higher costs and extreme weather.
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
opb.org
Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
Suspension bridge destroyed by falling trees in Oswald West State Park
A picturesque suspension bridge along the Oregon Coast Trail collapsed into Necarney Creek in Oswald West State Park on Dec. 27, after it was struck by several falling trees during a severe storm.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
klcc.org
New Newport dam clears a big hurdle
Leaders from the City of Newport have helped secure $60 million to rebuild its water infrastructure. They’ve known for over a decade the two earthen Big Creek dams would not survive a seismic event. In 2021, the Oregon legislature awarded $14 million for preliminary work on a new concrete...
Century-old Portland restaurant prepares to open its doors again
One of Portland’s oldest restaurants is getting ready to reopen after years of challenges through the pandemic.
theregistryps.com
Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project
January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
opb.org
Portland State expert says Gov. Tina Kotek’s housing plan is a good first step, but she’ll need help
Your browser does not support the audio element. New Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wasted little time in calling attention to the state’s housing and homelessness crises. On her first full day in office this week, she signed three executive orders aimed at ramping up the production of new housing in Oregon and creating new policies to get people off the streets.
opb.org
Portland Public Schools convenes meeting on safety with city, police, and county
Officials from Portland Public Schools, the city of Portland, Multnomah County and the Portland Police Bureau convened on Friday for an hour-long meeting to discuss security and safety following recent shootings outside of three Portland schools. “As education leaders, our ability to ensure a safe and positive school community requires...
hh-today.com
New playground comes with a ‘warning’
The new playground at Albany’s Henderson Park is more elaborate than the one it replaced. It also comes with a warning that falling from the equipment on hard ground could result in death. I’ve written before about the $175,000 project to update the layout and the play equipment at...
