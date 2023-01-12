Read full article on original website
Police: 2 wanted in connection with ongoing Horry County investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and a teen are wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation in Horry County, according to the Horry County Police Department. Samantha Gwen Watts, 40, has an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, police said. She is approximately 5-foot-7 and 250 pounds. She has green eyes and […]
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Saturday Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police are sharing additional information about a shooting that happened on Saturday and left a 35-year-old woman wounded as they continue to look for the suspect in the case. Police said 19-year-old Jeffrey Leverne Green Jr. of Wedgefield is wanted for a charge of attempted murder...
Police: Suspect in custody after jumping over counter, stealing items from Florence store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to a store robbery Saturday morning in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. It happened at about 9:40 a.m. at 2290 Pamplico Highway, police said. A suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and allegedly took items from a store employee, according to police. A fight occurred […]
WMBF
Missing 19-year-old in Dillon County found safe, deputies say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 19-year-old has been found safe. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen Sunday morning at around 10:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office thanked everyone for their help in the case....
AOL Corp
Three arrested, $160,000 worth of methamphetamine pills seized in SC traffic stop
A traffic stop on Interstate 95 turned up 32 bags of methamphetamine pills, several bags of marijuana and a tube of what appeared to be liquid PCP, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, the deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office stopped a rental car being...
19-year-old missing from Dillon County, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old has been reported missing in Dillon County, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Austin Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday wearing a blue hoodie and gray jogging pants, the sheriff’s office said. He is 5-foot-8. Anyone with information on Sanford’s location is […]
2 arrested during Georgetown County drug investigation
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home Friday after receiving complaints from the community. A spokesman for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant on a home along West Virginia Road where they located suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine along with […]
WMBF
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened in Myrtle Beach on Sunday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incidents occurred between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Two of the robberies happened at businesses on South Kings Highway with the third happening...
WMBF
Suspect arrested in connection to 3 Myrtle Beach robberies identified, charged
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police took a person into custody who they believe is connected to a string of robberies. Sgt. Tom Vest confirmed that 22-year-old Gino White was arrested in the case. He faces three armed robbery charges. Vest added that White is the only suspect...
SLED investigating after human remains found in Darlington County, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said. SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the DCSO with […]
live5news.com
Community complaints lead to drug bust, arrests in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two men are facing a number of drug charges after a search warrant was conducted. Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced that agents executed a search warrant at 676 West Virginia Rd. in Georgetown after law enforcement received complaints from the community.
heraldadvocate.com
Two Bennettsville men charged with trafficking heroin and other charges
According to officials, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at a residence on Coxe Road East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Tuesday (Jan. 10) while investigating a missing persons case. During this vehicle stop, both the driver, Kevin...
2 jailed on drug, weapons charges in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennettsville men are facing drug and weapons charges after they were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop by Marlboro County deputies investigating a missing-persons case. Kevin Wayne Cook, 30, and Jackson Legrand Jackson, 41, are charged with trafficking heroin; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent […]
Sumter man found dead following Sumter County camper fire identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead by firefighters responding to a fire on Sunday. According to a spokesperson with the Sumter Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Raymond Street just before 4 a.m. to a report of a "fifth-wheel" camper trailer that had caught fire.
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
wpde.com
Human remains found in wooded area of Darlington Co.: Deputies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of Darlington County Friday. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found off of Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Investigators are being assisted by SLED's Crime Scene Unit. County coroner JT...
Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
WECT
Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
15-year-old shot in leg after entering his house through window near Andrews, sheriff’s office says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old boy was shot after entering his house through a window early Saturday morning, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Myrtle Street near Andrews after a resident heard someone entering the home through a window, the sheriff’s office […]
