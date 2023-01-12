ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

WMBF

Missing 19-year-old in Dillon County found safe, deputies say

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 19-year-old has been found safe. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen Sunday morning at around 10:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office thanked everyone for their help in the case....
WBTW News13

19-year-old missing from Dillon County, sheriff’s office says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old has been reported missing in Dillon County, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Austin Sanford, of Dillon, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday wearing a blue hoodie and gray jogging pants, the sheriff’s office said. He is 5-foot-8. Anyone with information on Sanford’s location is […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested during Georgetown County drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home Friday after receiving complaints from the community. A spokesman for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant on a home along West Virginia Road where they located suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine along with […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened in Myrtle Beach on Sunday. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incidents occurred between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Two of the robberies happened at businesses on South Kings Highway with the third happening...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

SLED investigating after human remains found in Darlington County, sheriff’s office says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after human remains were found near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found Friday in a wooded area off Bethlehem Road in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said. SLED’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting the DCSO with […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Community complaints lead to drug bust, arrests in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two men are facing a number of drug charges after a search warrant was conducted. Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced that agents executed a search warrant at 676 West Virginia Rd. in Georgetown after law enforcement received complaints from the community.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Two Bennettsville men charged with trafficking heroin and other charges

According to officials, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at a residence on Coxe Road East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Tuesday (Jan. 10) while investigating a missing persons case. During this vehicle stop, both the driver, Kevin...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

2 jailed on drug, weapons charges in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennettsville men are facing drug and weapons charges after they were arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop by Marlboro County deputies investigating a missing-persons case. Kevin Wayne Cook, 30, and Jackson Legrand Jackson, 41, are charged with trafficking heroin; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Human remains found in wooded area of Darlington Co.: Deputies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of Darlington County Friday. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found off of Bethlehem Road in Hartsville. Investigators are being assisted by SLED's Crime Scene Unit. County coroner JT...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WECT

Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

15-year-old shot in leg after entering his house through window near Andrews, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old boy was shot after entering his house through a window early Saturday morning, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Myrtle Street near Andrews after a resident heard someone entering the home through a window, the sheriff’s office […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

