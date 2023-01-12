Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Restaurant Review--Otto's in CovingtonLibby Shively McAvoyCovington, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
All 17 of the Detroit Lions’ impending unrestricted free agents, ranked
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ free-agent approach under Brad Holmes has been straightforward. The general manager has offered a slew of one-year contracts to prove-it players that avoided long-term financial exposure, while focusing most of his resources into bringing back the internal free agents he likes and trusts the most. Last year, that meant guys like Tracy Walker and Charles Harris. The year before that, it was Romeo Okwara.
