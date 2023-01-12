Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire's 'Pitt Six' Gloves Enshrined at College Football Hall of Fame
The gloves Pitt Panthers corner M.J. Devonshire wore during his Backyard Brawl-winning pick six have been immortalized in college football history.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley wide receiver Jakub Pickett recognized for strong senior season
Quaker Valley senior Jakub Pickett has made a name for himself on the football field. Opposing coaches and players have noticed. Pickett, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back, repeated as a first-team all-conference selection on offense this year. “Jakub has many strengths as a football player,” QV coach Jason Cappa...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Offers Four-Star OT Jaelyne Matthews
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
This Hits Different, Episode 70: Former girls WPIAL standout coaching boys program
In today’s episode of This Hits Different, Shelby Cassesse tells the story of Tanya Garner, a former West Mifflin girls basketball standout who is now coaching a boys program in the WPIAL.
Recruiting Notebook: Elite Pitt Transfer RB Target Bayshul Tuten Picks Virginia Tech
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy soccer standouts pick up postseason honors
Four Quaker Valley athletes were named Section 4-2A boys soccer all-stars in 2022, led by player of the year Nick Allan, a junior defensive specialist. “I was very excited and humbled when I received the award,” Allan said, “because I know this is a big achievement and many great players have come through high school and achieved this award.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem catcher Gionnah Ruffner to play at Seton Hall
Gionnah Ruffner will take her powerful softball swing to the Big East. The junior from Greensburg Salem made a verbal pledge to play at Seton Hall. The power-hitting catcher also had an offer from Akron. “When I arrived on campus, the first thing I told my dad was I knew...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford notebook: Solomon leads Warriors hockey team past Butler
After opening 2023 with two consecutive losses, the Penn-Trafford ice hockey team found the winning touch Jan. 10 with a 6-1 victory against Butler. Penn-Trafford (8-4) lost to Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, and Hempfield, 7-5, the first week of the new year. Thanks to a four-goal and one-assist effort from Xavier...
Pitt C John Hugley to Sit Out Remainder of Season
After sitting for the past month, Pitt Panthers center John Hugley announced he will sit out the rest of the year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notes: Ligonier Valley rehires Siko as AD
When Ligonier Valley made the giant leap from District 6 to the WPIAL in 2020, Wesley Siko was the Rams’ athletic director and oversaw the move. But soon after, Siko left to become the AD at Ringgold. Two years later, he is back. Ligonier Valley rehired Siko following the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin’s Savannah Schneck impresses by returning to court after tearing left ACL twice
Savannah Schneck lost her sophomore and junior basketball seasons, and she never will get them back. She spent the better part of 19 months rehabbing an ACL that she tore, had repaired then tore again. Some players never recover from knee injuries like that. But Schneck isn’t some player. She...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Mya Morgan and Franklin Regional’s Juliano Marion
Claim to fame: Morgan has helped lead GCC (12-2, 4-0) to the No. 2 ranking in WPIAL Class 2A. She had 14 points and 14 rebounds and made all 14 of her free throws, in a 57-48 victory over No. 4 Clairton. In the previous game, she had 13 points in a 59-37 win over Berlin Brothersvalley.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 13, 2023: North Hills’ Royce Parham beats buzzer; Bryce Epps breaks South Allegheny record
Royce Parham dropped a game-high 34 points and sank the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead North Hills to a 62-61 overtime victory over South Fayette in Section 4-5A boys basketball Friday night. Jake Pollaro added 13 points for North Hills (10-2, 4-0). Michael Plasko put up 29 points,...
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Call for pianos, CPR awareness and more around Sewickley
Free the Music PGH is an initiative founded by Hudson Colletti. It envisions public pianos throughout Pittsburgh to foster human connection through music, which has the potential to break down the barriers between us. In 2019, they placed three artist-designed pianos free to the public. The organization has reached terms with the Pittsburgh International Airport to place multiple pianos within their facilities and is looking for upright pianos in good condition. Upon inspection, Free the Music PGH will pick up and transport the pianos. For more information, email hcolletti@sewickley.org or call 412-773-0055.
Monroeville couple open Back To The Foodture on 5th near PPG Paints Arena
Joe Giuffre and his son Joey were the first customers. They found a booth near the back and ordered loaded buffalo chicken fries. “The owners are great people, and they are family-oriented,” Joe said about Back To The Foodture on 5th, minutes after it opened on Jan. 2. “It’s a place to get something to eat that will fill you up. And there are fun things to do and see here.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Friends of the Riverfront meeting, library events and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Friends of the Riverfront is working with Verona, Oakmont, Plum and Penn Hills to develop a safe, accessible and sustainable multi-purpose trail stretching from the Allegheny Riverfront in Verona, through Oakmont and Penn Hills along Plum Creek, to Boyce Park in Plum. The plan is being conducted by TransSystems. Initial...
TV Talk: Filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ debuts 2nd season
PASADENA, Calif. – Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” filmed its second season in Pittsburgh and viewers can see the results when season two begins streaming episodes weekly Sunday. My first impression: Kingstown, Mich., has a lot more bridges in season two than it had in season one,...
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against them
Do you think that police officers should have the authority to overrule a city ordinance? Pittsburgh Police officers have been instructed to resume enforcing minor traffic violations such as an expired registration sticker, despite an ordinance from 2021 preventing them from doing so in the absence of a larger infraction. A spokesperson for the department said the notice came as a result of “recent changes in state law.” However, some legal experts are questioning whether there are sufficient grounds for reversing the policy.
wtae.com
'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness
On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
