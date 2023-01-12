ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley wide receiver Jakub Pickett recognized for strong senior season

Quaker Valley senior Jakub Pickett has made a name for himself on the football field. Opposing coaches and players have noticed. Pickett, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back, repeated as a first-team all-conference selection on offense this year. “Jakub has many strengths as a football player,” QV coach Jason Cappa...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy soccer standouts pick up postseason honors

Four Quaker Valley athletes were named Section 4-2A boys soccer all-stars in 2022, led by player of the year Nick Allan, a junior defensive specialist. “I was very excited and humbled when I received the award,” Allan said, “because I know this is a big achievement and many great players have come through high school and achieved this award.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem catcher Gionnah Ruffner to play at Seton Hall

Gionnah Ruffner will take her powerful softball swing to the Big East. The junior from Greensburg Salem made a verbal pledge to play at Seton Hall. The power-hitting catcher also had an offer from Akron. “When I arrived on campus, the first thing I told my dad was I knew...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford notebook: Solomon leads Warriors hockey team past Butler

After opening 2023 with two consecutive losses, the Penn-Trafford ice hockey team found the winning touch Jan. 10 with a 6-1 victory against Butler. Penn-Trafford (8-4) lost to Thomas Jefferson, 6-1, and Hempfield, 7-5, the first week of the new year. Thanks to a four-goal and one-assist effort from Xavier...
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notes: Ligonier Valley rehires Siko as AD

When Ligonier Valley made the giant leap from District 6 to the WPIAL in 2020, Wesley Siko was the Rams’ athletic director and oversaw the move. But soon after, Siko left to become the AD at Ringgold. Two years later, he is back. Ligonier Valley rehired Siko following the...
LIGONIER, PA
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Call for pianos, CPR awareness and more around Sewickley

Free the Music PGH is an initiative founded by Hudson Colletti. It envisions public pianos throughout Pittsburgh to foster human connection through music, which has the potential to break down the barriers between us. In 2019, they placed three artist-designed pianos free to the public. The organization has reached terms with the Pittsburgh International Airport to place multiple pianos within their facilities and is looking for upright pianos in good condition. Upon inspection, Free the Music PGH will pick up and transport the pianos. For more information, email hcolletti@sewickley.org or call 412-773-0055.
SEWICKLEY, PA
Tribune-Review

Monroeville couple open Back To The Foodture on 5th near PPG Paints Arena

Joe Giuffre and his son Joey were the first customers. They found a booth near the back and ordered loaded buffalo chicken fries. “The owners are great people, and they are family-oriented,” Joe said about Back To The Foodture on 5th, minutes after it opened on Jan. 2. “It’s a place to get something to eat that will fill you up. And there are fun things to do and see here.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jade Talks Crime

Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against them

Do you think that police officers should have the authority to overrule a city ordinance? Pittsburgh Police officers have been instructed to resume enforcing minor traffic violations such as an expired registration sticker, despite an ordinance from 2021 preventing them from doing so in the absence of a larger infraction. A spokesperson for the department said the notice came as a result of “recent changes in state law.” However, some legal experts are questioning whether there are sufficient grounds for reversing the policy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness

On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA

