Google Maps is a useful tool for everything from finding directions to choosing what restaurant to order from for dinner. To make finding a restaurant or planning a trip easier, Google allows anyone with a Google account to review a business. This helps people know if a business is legit and gives a qualitative view of how good it is. However, sometimes these reviews are written in the heat of the moment after a particularly good or bad experience, and the views expressed may not truly represent a person's thoughts.

6 DAYS AGO