PC Magazine

Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages

The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
Android Police

Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates

One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
makeuseof.com

Gmail vs. Outlook: Which Is the Better Email App for Android?

Google and Microsoft need no introduction, and when it comes to emails, they have their own solid products: Gmail and Outlook. Both of these products are available as apps on Android, where you can sign up for their email services or simply use them as email clients for your existing accounts.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
AOL Corp

10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023

For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
Digital Trends

Microsoft just scored a big win with Apple

Microsoft is gearing up to have Apple TV and Apple Music be the next applications available for download on its Microsoft Store. The apps are currently available as preview versions, which are compatible with Windows 11, according to @ALumia_Italia (via Thurrott). Apple TV Preview, Apple Devices Preview and Apple Music...
Apple Insider

How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3

As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
Android Police

How to delete a Google review

Google Maps is a useful tool for everything from finding directions to choosing what restaurant to order from for dinner. To make finding a restaurant or planning a trip easier, Google allows anyone with a Google account to review a business. This helps people know if a business is legit and gives a qualitative view of how good it is. However, sometimes these reviews are written in the heat of the moment after a particularly good or bad experience, and the views expressed may not truly represent a person's thoughts.
CNET

Are You a MacBook Owner? Apple Might Owe You Up to $395

If you're a MacBook user, you might be eligible for money from a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about defective keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
CNET

It's Time to Embrace AirDrop on the iPhone and Mac. Here's How

If you are still emailing files from your iPhone to people nearby or are still using a USB thumb drive to transfer a few photos from your Mac, stop. Try AirDrop instead. Whether you have an iPhone 14, an iPad Mini or a new M2 MacBook Pro, AirDrop is the most convenient way to transfer files and content from one Apple device to another. AirDrop lets you share photos, documents, videos, audio recordings, contact cards, web links and notes (among other things) quickly between Apple devices.
ZDNet

Metaverse minus the headset: A deeper look at Lenovo's Project Chronos

As expected, there was plenty of metaverse-related activity at CES 2023, with the highest-profile launch being HTC's new flagship VIVE XR Elite VR/AR headset. There was also an intriguing announcement from Lenovo -- Project Chronos, a camera-based full body motion-capture system that allows you to animate an avatar in the metaverse without the need for a headset or other wearable sensors.

