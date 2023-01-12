Read full article on original website
ROG Zephyrus G16 vs. ROG Zephyrus M16: which to buy?
Asus has two very similar new machines that were introduced at CES 2023. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG Zephyrus M16 are 16-inch gaming laptops configured with some of the fastest available components. Contents. But they’re not identical. The Zephyrus M16 is considered the “flagship,” and therefore gets some of...
I switched to an AMD GPU for a month — here’s why I don’t miss Nvidia
AMD’s RX 7900 XTX currently tops Digital Trends’ list of the best graphics cards. But there’s more to a GPU than just performance testing and benchmarks, and some of those things can’t be discovered until you live with a piece of tech day in and day out.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs. Ryzen 9 7950X3D: 3D V-cache compared
The Ryzen 9 7950X has been AMD’s best processor for a while, but it now faces some serious competition. We don’t just mean AMD’s long-standing rival, Intel. AMD itself has created a CPU that might be even better than the flagship: the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. Contents. Which...
Here’s what kind of gaming laptop $1,000 will buy you this year
The days of cheap gaming laptops are long gone. You used to be able to get a decent gaming laptop for under $1,000 that could deliver some solid performance. But like desktop GPUs and other PC hardware these days, prices keep on going up. And while Nvidia wanted us to focus on the maxed-out new RTX 4090 chip being offered in a variety of new gaming laptops announced at CES 2023, I was curious what the low end was going to look like in this new era. After all, Nvidia says RTX 40-series gaming laptops start at $1,000. So, what exactly does that buy you?
Does the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G have a headphone jack?
Revealed at CES 2023, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a solid budget smartphone that brings a lot to the table for its $200 price tag. While a smartphone that costs so little compared to its flagship counterparts is bound to be missing some more premium features, there’s still a lot to love about the A14. The follow-up to last year’s A13, the Galaxy A14 5G is a great phone for anyone looking to experience Android 13 without breaking the bank. But here’s an important question: Does the Galaxy A14 5G have a headphone jack?
Gaming monitors have been lying to us, and it’s time they stopped
Gaming monitors are lying to us, and they have been for many years. Informed buyers know the tricks that brands play to sell the best gaming monitors, and they’ve learned to navigate the deceptive marketing. But these ploys persist, and 2023 is the year when monitors need to get a little more transparent.
This insane luxury gaming monitor from Samsung is $500 off today
After buying a pre-built machine from gaming PC deals, or building your own rig by taking advantage of offers such as GPU deals, the next step is to purchase a gaming monitor that will give justice to the processing power of your gaming desktop. If you’re looking for the best possible option, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor is a highly recommended one, especially with Samsung’s $500 discount that reduces its price to $3,000 from $3,500 originally. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny.
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is nearly half off — save over $1,000
If you’re working from home, your laptop should be powerful enough to boost your productivity instead of giving you headaches with slowdowns and crashes. You’ll need a machine like the Dell Vostro 7620, which is currently available with a $1,200 discount from Dell’s laptop deals that brings its price down to $1,299 from its original price of $2,499. With more people shifting to a work-from-home setup, we’re expecting this offer to draw a lot of interest, so it’s highly recommended to take advantage of it before stocks run out.
