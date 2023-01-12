ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

See it: NY Rep. George Santos’ resume with false college, work history claims

By Aliza Chasan, Dan Mannarino
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nphgX_0kCghcNS00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rep. George Santos has been under fire for weeks over fabrications he made during his run for Congress and now a copy of his resume obtained by our sister station in New York City shows some of those false claims.

In the resume, Santos claims to have graduated summa cum laude from Baruch College with a 3.9 GPA. The phony entry states he was in the “Top 1%” of his class.

Two charged with Arson following Owego explosion

He’s since admitted to lying about having earned a degree in finance and economics from Baruch College. The resume also details an MBA from New York University, but Santos admitted to the New York Post that he “ didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning.”

“I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he said .

That resume also includes years of employment at Citi Group and months at Goldman Sachs. Per Santos’ resume, he worked as an asset manager associate at Citi Group from early 2011 until the start of 2014.

He did not work for Citi Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSGtt_0kCghcNS00
A copy of page one of Rep. George Santos’ resume (Obtained by PIX11 News)
A copy of page two of Rep. George Santos’ resume (Obtained by PIX11 News)

Santos was also never employed by Goldman Sachs, though he wrote on his resume that he worked at the financial company as a project manager from January of 2017 until August of that year. Santos claimed there was “2X revenue growth” during his made-up time at the company. The resume notes he “developed and managed a new sales strategy for the department.”

Santos has since admitted to lying about working for those companies, telling the Post he had “never worked directly” for either financial firm, saying he had used a “poor choice of words.”

Langworthy, 3 others call on Santos to resign

Santos is facing a potential investigation by the House Ethics Committee over the false statements he’s made. The representative has been pressured to resign because of the lies, but has refused to step down.

“I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living,” he tweeted Wednesday. “I will NOT resign!”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

These 6 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign

Editor’s note: Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) is calling on Santos to resign. His quotation in an earlier version of this story was mis-transcribed. Six House Republicans are calling on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from Congress amid revelations that the first-term lawmaker misrepresented parts of his résumé and biography. The group — five of whom […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The Independent

George Santos’ former landlord claims rep-elect left Queens apartment with a ‘lot of damage’

Embattled congressman-elect George Santos left his Queens apartment with massive damage before moving on with his campaign trail, his former landlord has said.Mr Santos and his sister Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos lived in the apartment in Whitestone until three months ago, the New York Post reported. The landlord of the two-bedroom 960-sq-ft apartment said that the siblings never paid rent late, but did cause damage. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos told the Post.The outlet also reported that the modest residence, bought in 1999 for $200,000,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’

The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

George Santos has campaign links to Sam Bankman-Fried’s company, records show

NEW YORK (PIX11) – At least one top former executive who has been linked to accused crypto-scammer Sam Bankman-Fried donated a combined $11,600 to U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos’ congressional campaign, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show. Per FEC records, attorney Daniel Friedberg donated the maximum allowable for individuals, $5,800, ($2,900 each for the primary and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Washington Examiner

George Santos posts release incorrectly saying he's been sworn into House

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) posted a press release saying he was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives by the speaker of the House. The only problem is there currently is no speaker of the House, and thus no one was sworn in on Tuesday. Santos's release,...
The Independent

George Santos shares press release about being sworn in to Congress – when no one has been

George Santos can add another false statement to the long list of fictions he has spun about his life.The freshman New York congressman-elect was among the new class of lawmakers who arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to be sworn in and commence their duties as elected representatives for their various districts.But that didn’t happen. Instead, the House of Representatives adjourned by voice vote before 6pm, with no speaker having been elected after a day of Republican infighting and anger resulting in Kevin McCarthy failing to secure enough votes to take on the role.The House of Representatives therefore...
WASHINGTON STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy