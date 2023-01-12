ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Airy News

Pilot Mount grant will rehab mobile stage

The mobile stage used for bands and speakers at events in Pilot Mountain like Mayfest and The Pilot Art Walk will be getting a $16,000 facelift to make safety and technical improvements with a grant from The Surry Arts Council and matching funds from the Town of Pilot Mountain. Last...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
davidsonlocal.com

Distillery, event venue and arcade bar to open in Depot District

Michael Tesh stands in a former Lexington Furniture Industries factory he is redeveloping as the Holland Brooks distillery and event venue that will open this summer in the Depot District. Above him is part of the conveyor system in the plant. {Vikki Broughton Hodges/Davidson Local}. Michael Tesh, a Lexington Realtor...
LEXINGTON, NC
Mount Airy News

Neighbors don’t want road closed

The view from Abe Mayes Road, near the intersection of Wolfe Road, looking toward the southwest and HG Lewis Road. This part of the paved roadway, and the bridge seen, are still maintained by the state. In this NC Department of Transportation map the blue roads denote ones that are...
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Commissioners And School Board Have Interesting New Dynamic

These days, when the Guilford County Board of Commissioners gets together with the Guilford County Board of Education, the result always feels a little strange. For the better part of the century, the two boards have essentially been at odds with each other – with the Board of Commissioners, which sets tax rates, trying to pinch every penny it can, and the Board of Education trying to get all the funding wants to build repair and run the schools.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
davidsonlocal.com

MLK parade returns on Monday, Jan 16

After a two-year hiatus, Davidson County NAACP’s parade honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. is returning to Main Street in Lexington. The 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade will be held Monday, January 16, at 1 p.m. with a host of celebratory activities. This...
LEXINGTON, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey celebrated his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy