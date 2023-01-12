Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27The Modern TimesLexington, NC
orangeandbluepress.com
Stimulus Update: City, County Approved A New Stimulus Under American Rescue Plan Act
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by Congress, Winston-Salem, and Forsyth County has approved new stimulus money to provide citizens in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Stimulus. The City approved $4.4 million to distribute among 10 community groups or agencies, while the county approved...
Mount Airy News
Pilot Mount grant will rehab mobile stage
The mobile stage used for bands and speakers at events in Pilot Mountain like Mayfest and The Pilot Art Walk will be getting a $16,000 facelift to make safety and technical improvements with a grant from The Surry Arts Council and matching funds from the Town of Pilot Mountain. Last...
davidsonlocal.com
Distillery, event venue and arcade bar to open in Depot District
Michael Tesh stands in a former Lexington Furniture Industries factory he is redeveloping as the Holland Brooks distillery and event venue that will open this summer in the Depot District. Above him is part of the conveyor system in the plant. {Vikki Broughton Hodges/Davidson Local}. Michael Tesh, a Lexington Realtor...
Mount Airy News
Neighbors don’t want road closed
The view from Abe Mayes Road, near the intersection of Wolfe Road, looking toward the southwest and HG Lewis Road. This part of the paved roadway, and the bridge seen, are still maintained by the state. In this NC Department of Transportation map the blue roads denote ones that are...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Greensboro, Guilford County looking for builders with construction skyrocketing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As major construction projects pop up around the Triad, Guilford County leaders said it's hard to find enough contractors to get it all done. It's particularly tough for public projects like building schools. Guilford County Schools recently said it needs more than $100 million extra than...
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners And School Board Have Interesting New Dynamic
These days, when the Guilford County Board of Commissioners gets together with the Guilford County Board of Education, the result always feels a little strange. For the better part of the century, the two boards have essentially been at odds with each other – with the Board of Commissioners, which sets tax rates, trying to pinch every penny it can, and the Board of Education trying to get all the funding wants to build repair and run the schools.
davidsonlocal.com
MLK parade returns on Monday, Jan 16
After a two-year hiatus, Davidson County NAACP’s parade honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. is returning to Main Street in Lexington. The 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade will be held Monday, January 16, at 1 p.m. with a host of celebratory activities. This...
WBTV
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Police responded to a gunshot wound call on Laurel Glen Drive, which is in the Cherry Grove neighborhood, around 5:10 p.m. “It’s just tragic, really is the best...
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
Cooper appoints Guilford County prosecutor to district court bench
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – One of Guilford County’s prosecutors is getting a promotion. Walter W. “Trip” Baker III of High Point is one of three people promoted Thursday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper into vacant judicial positions. Baker was named a district court judge in the Judicial District 18, which serves Guilford County, the […]
Police: Mooresville man calls 911 to say he shot wife; charged with murder
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder after police said he called 911 to report that he shot his wife, investigators said. Mooresville police said it happened Sunday around 5:15 p.m. Officers said they were called to Laurel Glen Drive for a shooting at a home. According to police, the caller told 911 he had shot his wife.
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
WBTV
Recent “shots fired” calls lead to Neighborhood Watch Forum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Chief’s Citizen Advisory Board (CAB) invite the community to participate in a Neighborhood Watch Forum on Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. At this event, staff, officials, and CAB members want to discuss recent shots fired incidents...
'It'll make you real nervous' | Neighbors say safety is a concern after store clerk found stabbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been charged after a store clerk was stabbed in Burlington. Neighbors say this was not the first time they have seen police at the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart on South Ireland Street. Saturday night, a driver called 911 after a man was...
Local businesses scramble to manage costs as price of eggs jumps 238%
HIGH POINT, N.C. — With each trip to the grocery store, more and more families are left in sticker shock. Grocery prices are up about 12% over last year with the price of a dozen eggs climbing to $4.25 this week. That's an increase of 238% from just one...
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
Duke Energy says it won’t pay liability claims related to December rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy has decided not to pay liability claims from its customers who were affected by the outages the company instated at the end of December. Last month, Duke Energy turned off power ahead of a cold blast that arrived the week of Christmas. The blackouts came as a surprise to many customers.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey celebrated his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
