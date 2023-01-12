Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Krystle DeShaw – Delaware County Public Health
West Delaware Girls and Boys Basketball DH @ Waverly-Shell Rock. West Delaware Girls and Boys Wrestling vs. Independence 6:00. On Mix 94.7, kmch.com, KMCH App and KMCH Sports Video Stream at kmch.com. Friday Jan. 20th. West Delaware Boys Basketball @ Mount Vernon. 7:15pm on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and KMCH App.
KIMT
More roundabouts planned for Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — As roundabouts have become more mainstream in American city planning and road design, Cedar Rapids is planning to almost double their number in the city by the end of 2024. Currently, Iowa’s second-largest city has 12 roundabouts. The city began its roundabout journey in...
kchanews.com
West Union Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Following Crash While Eluding Law Enforcement
A northeast Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash while trying to elude law enforcement in which an 18-year-old passenger was killed last fall. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 38-year-old Curtis Williams of West Union faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in connection with incidents that began shortly after 1 am on September 26, 2022,
voiceofalexandria.com
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa
Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette County Inmate Attacks and Injures Correctional Officer
A Fayette County correctional officer was injured earlier this week by an inmate. It happened at the Fayette County Jail in West Union on Tuesday morning around 4:30 am. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was being moved from one cell to another after damaging a sprinkler in her jail cell when she attacked the correctional officer, striking the officer several times.
kchanews.com
Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder of Missing New Hampton Man
A former Charles City resident has been charged with murder in the death of a missing New Hampton man. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan, now of Elma, is accused of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma.
KCRG.com
No students injured after Linn-Mar school bus involved in head-on crash
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:29 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a Linn-Mar school bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of North 10th St. and Eastview Ave. Investigators say the bus had been northbound on North 10th St. and had...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
KCRG.com
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
KCJJ
Suspect who led police on chase through Iowa City cornfield now at-large after skipping sentencing
A suspect who led police on a chase through an Iowa City cornfield that caused a lockdown at a nearby elementary school is now wanted after skipping his sentencing. 36-year-old Deonte House…who lists home addresses of both Cicero, Illinois and Des Moines…was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Johnson County court. But court records show he failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion
An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
iheart.com
Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
KCRG.com
One person dead after Cedar County Crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died following a Cedar County crash just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, troopers believe a car was heading east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 close to mile marker 277. A semi-truck traveling the correct direction in the westbound lanes collided head-on with the car. Both vehicles came to rest in the median.
iheart.com
Marion Police Investigate a Death in The City
On January 12, 2023, at 11:04 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department were dispatched to 436 Thompson Street in the City of Marion for a report of deceased person. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson deceased. The cause of death is still being investigated and the victim has been sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
KCRG.com
Rising prices, costs surround eggs
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as part of a fraud investigation. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally.
Victims of deadly chain-reaction I-80 crash identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, when the interstate became ice-covered near Iowa City, according to a crash report from the ISP. They say a semi jack-knifed and […]
KCRG.com
High egg prices impact businesses in Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dawn Murray runs her small business, Out of the Blue Cheesecake Company, out of her home and in the process, she goes through a lot of eggs. “I mean, depending on the week, it would be, I mean, definitely two to three dozen in a day,” Murray said.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids rail company purchases lot for loading facility in Iowa City
Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC will be purchasing roughly 30 acres in Iowa City’s southeast industrial campus. In an announcement from the company and the City, the purchase will allow for the creation of a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The plot of land is located about 1,000 yards east of 420th Street’s intersection with Highway 6.
