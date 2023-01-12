ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton to increase fees for trash and recycling violations

By Josh Janney, Daily Press
Trash fills a ditch behind a shopping center off Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. Residents who repeatedly violate the city's trash and recycling rules will soon face fines.

Residents who disregard the city’s trash and recycling rules will soon pay heftier fines if they don’t change their ways.

The Hampton City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to overhaul its solid waste ordinance and adopt several measures to address residents who repeatedly violate trash and recycling rules. These measures will go into effect July 1.

Residents currently receive written warnings for the first two offenses and a $25 fine for the third. But in July, the penalty will include a warning for the first offense, a $50 fine for the second offense and a $75 fine for third and subsequent offenses.

The ordinance also includes a fine of $250 for people who dump litter in the public right-of-way or on private property. The city also will issue a $250 fine to property owners who fail to properly arrange disposal within 48 hours after an eviction or moving out.

In October, Public Works Director Jason Mitchell told the council that dealing with trash and recycling violations was costing the city time and money while creating safety hazards.

In that meeting, Mitchell showed the council images of recycling containers loaded with nonrecyclable items, bulk trash materials spilling onto sidewalks, bins melted from being filled with hot charcoal and 15-foot-long tree trunks on the roadside that exceeded city guidelines. He hopes the new measures will address these problems.

Under the solid waste ordinance, the city can terminate trash collection for residents who repeatedly put hazardous materials out for collection. These materials include paint, chemicals, medical waste, or materials dangerous to the environment. It also will allow public works to designate locations where residents can place refuse on the curb and give the department the ability to charge nonresidents and commercial operations a fee when they take yard waste to the city facility on North Park Lane.

Hampton spokeswoman Robin McCormick said the city would work to educate residents on these changes before they go into effect.

For more information on the city’s recycling, visit: https://hampton.gov/333/Trash-Recycle .

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com

