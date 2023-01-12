ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge’s Pickwick Theatre delays announcement of new operators; movies to continue until April

By Caroline Kubzansky, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Dino Vlahakis, left, and Dave Loomos stand inside the main auditorium of the Pickwick Theatre on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in Park Ridge. The brother-in-laws have been operating the iconic movie theater for several decades. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The owners of Park Ridge’s much-loved Pickwick Theatre had planned a Thursday announcement of the new tenant who will operate the theater, but said early Thursday they are delaying that news.

Co-owners Dino Vlahakis and Dave Loomos, who plan to step down from operating the theater, said they are still making arrangements with a prospective tenant.

“It was such a short window and as everybody knows, this is a big deal,” Vlahakis said. “It’s probably going to take a little longer... it’s going to be a couple of weeks down the line.”

Vlahakis and Loomos had hoped to announce the heir to the PIckwick’s 900-seat, 1928-vintage auditorium and four smaller theaters at their final screening of Gone With the Wind , set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

But Vlahakis said a final agreement will take a little longer than they’d hoped.

He and Loomos announced Dec. 6 that they were closing the theater . They have said they plan to retain ownership of the building, which has 24 other tenants, and after evaluating a number of offers to lease the movie facilities , Vlahakis said they’re still approaching the finish line with a tenant .

“You want to make sure to dot the i’s, you want to make sure the wording is correct,” Vlahakis said. “A few words can mean different things, so we’ve got to be very careful how stuff is worded.”

The Pickwick’s general manger, Kathryn Tobias, will run the movie operation until April 1, Vlahakis said.

Tobias, 39, has worked at the Pickwick since she was 17 — starting out as a candy and concessions worker and eventually becoming the general manager. She said she’s excited to run the program at the theater for the next few months.

“I hope that people will come out and still support us,” Tobias said. “I’m really looking forward to the 2023 movie lineup. And I love movies. Movies are an escape. They’re like a dream.”

Tobias said she plans to continue hosting the Park Ridge Classic Films series, hosted by Park Ridge Library employee Matthew Hoffman, while she’s in charge of the theater.

She also has a few pictures in mind for while she’s programming the theater, including “80 for Brady” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” She’s also hoping to show some movies that will be brand new to the Pickwick.

“I’m looking into some other movies that we’ve never played in the past; we’ve never played the ‘Scream’ movies or ‘Creed,’” she said.

“Creed III” opens March 3; “Scream 6″ opens March 10.

As for what the new operators will bring to the building, which is both a local landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Tobias said she hoped movies would still show in the space but said she realizes the next chapter could bring change.

“I would love it if it was still a movie theater, but I don’t know what the future holds,” she said.

Vlahakis said he hopes to see the new tenants take over the theater by April 1, but said that date isn’t a firm deadline.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Longtime owner of Park Ridge's Pickwick Theatre screens his last film before retiring

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the final curtain for the owner of a cinema treasure in Park Ridge.The man who has owned Pickwick Theatre for years will host his final screening today, and for the occasion, he decided to pay tribute to the theatre's past.CBS 2's Noel Brennan visited Thursday."The Pickwick Theatre is one of those buildings where you don't need an address," said Dino Vlahakis. "Everybody knows where it's at."Weekday matinees aren't known for crowds. But people in Park Ridge, and from all around the area, showed up at the Pickwick. Vlahakis could not recall a better day...
PARK RIDGE, IL
thereporteronline.net

Gordon Ramsay’s opening new Kitchen restaurant in Naperville

When Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opens his third Ramsay’s Kitchen restaurant this spring, it will be in downtown Naperville. The city issued a building permit for Ramsay’s Kitchen at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted’s Montana Grill, and the company has started advertising to hire key personnel.
NAPERVILLE, IL
vfpress.news

North Riverside Park Mall Owner Acquires Former Carson’s Parcel

Carson Pirie Scott at North Riverside Mall in 2018. | File. Friday, January 13, 2023 || By Bob Uphues/Riverside-Brookfield Landmark || @maywoodnews. Uncertainty over the future ownership of the former Carson Pirie Scott property at North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, disappeared Jan. 12 when The Feil Organization purchased the 11.55-acre parcel, which includes a 181,000-square-foot, two-story retail box and a good chunk of the mall’s west parking lot and ring road.
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
Nathalie writer

Chicago's Food Gems: The Best Restaurants and Dishes to Try

Chicago is a city known for its diverse and delicious food scene. From deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs to gyros and soul food, the Windy City has something for everyone. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best foods that Chicago is famous for. From iconic dishes that reflect the city's culinary heritage, to newer and diverse options that reflect the city's diverse population. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a long-time resident, this list will give you a taste of what makes Chicago's food scene so special. So come and join us as we explore the delicious and iconic dishes that the city of Chicago has to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Palos Park doctor pens bioterror novel

Dr. Jenna Podjasek is an allergist/immunologist who trained at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and now works in Oak Forest, but the Palos Park resident also has a passion for writing. Now, she has combined those two interests to publish her first novel. “Particles in the Air,” a bioterrorism-themed...
PALOS PARK, IL
WGN News

‘Invented Before You Were Born’ to premiere in Elgin

CHICAGO — “Invented Before You Were Born” is a documentary bringing together the descendants of a former slave owner in Kentucky and the descendants of some people he enslaved and later freed. Filmmaker Jonathan Knight, historian and journalist Le Datta Grimes and Traci Ellis, who is one of the descendants, joined WGN Weekend Morning News […]
ELGIN, IL
wjol.com

Joliet’s Olive Garden Taking Shape

Your unlimited soup and breadsticks is months away. Construction for Joliet’s first Olive Garden restaurant is coming along. The location can easily be seen as you drive along Route 30 near I-55. The location is in the out lots of the Costco entrance along Boulevard Place. The Joliet location is expected to be about 8,000 square feet. It was slated to open sometime in February of this year but WJOL reached out to Olive Garden Corporate office and Lauren Bowes reported the restaurant is slated to open April 2023.
JOLIET, IL
Nathalie writer

Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top Restaurants

Chicago is home to a diverse and delicious Chinese food scene, offering a wide range of dishes from different regions of China. From fiery Szechuan dishes and Peking duck to Cantonese dim sum and Chinese-style hot pot, the Windy City has something for every Chinese food lover. In this guide, we've compiled a list of some of the best Chinese food options in Chicago, highly recommended by locals and food critics. From well-established restaurants to trendy hot-spots, these restaurants offer a true taste of China in the heart of the Midwest. Whether you're a long-time Chinese food aficionado or a newcomer to the scene, this guide will help you navigate the best Chinese food that Chicago has to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Highland Park, IL Is One of the Richest Cities in the Country

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its latest American Community Survey, offering an updated snapshot of demographic and economic conditions in the United States. According to new ACS estimates, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. This latest figure represents a 6% increase over the five-year period ending in 2020. But while the 2021 ACS reveals a pay raise for most American households, it also highlights the significant income inequality across the United States, as there...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman

CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy