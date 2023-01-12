ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Most Essential Burgers In Seattle

Looking for burgers in Seattle? It may seem like a simple task but in fact, everyone has different ideas of what makes the best burger. That’s why when we created this list, we didn’t set out to pinpoint the most crowd-pleasing burgers in Seattle. Rather, we considered standout burger experiences throughout the city that might appeal to a varied group of people.
Vietnamese New Year starts the Year of the Cat. Here's what that means

Vietnamese New Year is upon us. Technically, the Vietnamese New Year, aka Tết, is January 22 but Seattle's Vietnamese community is hosting a celebration this weekend. Seattle's Tết will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center, Jan. 14-15. Expect to see food, vendors, live music, crafts, and a spelling bee. There will also be appearances by singers Ánh Minh and Hà Thanh Xuân.
The Kraken Bar & Lounge Is Closing in March

Earlier this week, the Ave's best (only?) pirate-themed punk bar and haunt the Kraken Bar & Lounge announced that they will be closing the beloved venue on March 4 after more than a decade of business. In a Facebook post, the Kraken wrote that the "building has been sold to developers that do not want us occupying the building." They added that they're currently on the hunt for a new space.
Sophisticated Architecture Combines With The Very Latest Decorator Finishes in This $3.2M Stunning Home in Woodinville, WA

The Home in Woodinville features soaring sun-drenched living spaces with rich hardwood floors and walls of windows, now available for sale. This home located at 16706 NE 179th Street, Woodinville, Washington; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,202 square feet of living spaces. Call Bret Butler – COMPASS – (Phone: 206.604.3350) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Woodinville.
Underground tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will benefit Ship Canal

SEATTLE - An underground tunnel project aimed at keeping pollution out of Puget Sound has reached its half-way mark to completion. The underground sewage tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will eventually measure 2.7 miles long and 19 feet in diameter. When completed, the tunnel will be large enough to store up to 30 million gallons of sewage and stormwater runoff during heavy rains, according to the Ship Canal Water Quality Project, which falls under Seattle Public Utilities.
New in Bellevue & Coming Attractions

Bellevue has not stopped growing and expanding, including within its culinary and hotel options. New accommodations are on the way and visiting Bellevue is new every time you come. When your delegates return, they will never be bored. New Restaurants. Water Grill. Bellevue’s newest fine dining option specializing in seafood....
This Seattle home's alternative to Shaker cabinets might be my new favorite way to add soul to a simple kitchen

Designed by Lisa Staton, this 1930s Tudor in the heart of Seattle was in need of a new lease of life. For a busy family of five, the decision was either to trade in their small home for a bigger house in the suburbs, or refurb. Choosing the latter, they came to Lisa with a brief to restore and respect the bones of the house while infusing it with unexpected and stylish layers.
Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington

SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases

Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
Strange Brewfest returns to Port Townsend on Feb. 3rd and 4th

Strange Brewfest returns in early February. Each year, the event has a different theme. This year, it’s all about Bond, James Bond. Costumes are encouraged but not required. For 17 years the theme for the beer has remained the same: fun, wacky, bold, unexpected flavor. Anything goes at Port Townsend’s annual celebration of the strange.
Seattle’s Cost of Living Is More Complicated than You Think

How much money does a family of four need to live in Seattle without financial assistance? The cheeky answer: about $2,000 more than they have at the moment. The real answer: crucially dependent, especially for those who make the least, on who you ask. Statistical sticklers might point to the...
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
