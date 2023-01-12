Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
secretseattle.co
The 10 Most Essential Burgers In Seattle
Looking for burgers in Seattle? It may seem like a simple task but in fact, everyone has different ideas of what makes the best burger. That’s why when we created this list, we didn’t set out to pinpoint the most crowd-pleasing burgers in Seattle. Rather, we considered standout burger experiences throughout the city that might appeal to a varied group of people.
KUOW
Vietnamese New Year starts the Year of the Cat. Here's what that means
Vietnamese New Year is upon us. Technically, the Vietnamese New Year, aka Tết, is January 22 but Seattle's Vietnamese community is hosting a celebration this weekend. Seattle's Tết will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center, Jan. 14-15. Expect to see food, vendors, live music, crafts, and a spelling bee. There will also be appearances by singers Ánh Minh and Hà Thanh Xuân.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
Amtrak to add trips between Portland and Seattle, second trip to Vancouver, B.C.
Amtrak plans to increase the number of daily trains between Portland and Seattle from four to six in the fall of 2023, Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell announced on Jan. 13.
Amtrak adding second round-trip to Vancouver. Here’s when
Pre-pandemic, more than 750,000 annual riders utilized the route connecting the state of Washington, Oregon and British Columbia.
everout.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls, Local Seafood, and the Departure of Northlake Tavern
This week brings lobster rolls from the East Coast import Luke's Lobster and locally sourced seafood from the new Alki spot Driftwood. Read about that and more, from the closure of the beloved Northlake Tavern & Pizza House to an upcoming bar from Marjorie owner Donna Moodie, below. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
The Stranger
The Kraken Bar & Lounge Is Closing in March
Earlier this week, the Ave's best (only?) pirate-themed punk bar and haunt the Kraken Bar & Lounge announced that they will be closing the beloved venue on March 4 after more than a decade of business. In a Facebook post, the Kraken wrote that the "building has been sold to developers that do not want us occupying the building." They added that they're currently on the hunt for a new space.
luxury-houses.net
Sophisticated Architecture Combines With The Very Latest Decorator Finishes in This $3.2M Stunning Home in Woodinville, WA
The Home in Woodinville features soaring sun-drenched living spaces with rich hardwood floors and walls of windows, now available for sale. This home located at 16706 NE 179th Street, Woodinville, Washington; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,202 square feet of living spaces. Call Bret Butler – COMPASS – (Phone: 206.604.3350) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Woodinville.
q13fox.com
Underground tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will benefit Ship Canal
SEATTLE - An underground tunnel project aimed at keeping pollution out of Puget Sound has reached its half-way mark to completion. The underground sewage tunnel from Ballard to Wallingford will eventually measure 2.7 miles long and 19 feet in diameter. When completed, the tunnel will be large enough to store up to 30 million gallons of sewage and stormwater runoff during heavy rains, according to the Ship Canal Water Quality Project, which falls under Seattle Public Utilities.
AOL Corp
Tacoma Mall news: 2 popular shops set to remodel while a well-known salon plans to move
Recent permit filings with the city of Tacoma show more changes are coming to the Tacoma Mall, including one familiar salon’s exit. First, the loss: Gene Juarez Salon and Spa is relocating to a new shop at 915 Pacific Ave. Katie Trent is CEO of Gene Juarez Salons and...
visitbellevuewa.com
New in Bellevue & Coming Attractions
Bellevue has not stopped growing and expanding, including within its culinary and hotel options. New accommodations are on the way and visiting Bellevue is new every time you come. When your delegates return, they will never be bored. New Restaurants. Water Grill. Bellevue’s newest fine dining option specializing in seafood....
livingetc.com
This Seattle home's alternative to Shaker cabinets might be my new favorite way to add soul to a simple kitchen
Designed by Lisa Staton, this 1930s Tudor in the heart of Seattle was in need of a new lease of life. For a busy family of five, the decision was either to trade in their small home for a bigger house in the suburbs, or refurb. Choosing the latter, they came to Lisa with a brief to restore and respect the bones of the house while infusing it with unexpected and stylish layers.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington
SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
downtownbellevue.com
Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases
Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
AOL Corp
Use existing airports or build from scratch? This Puget Sound question is a math problem
The magic number is 27 million. It is the number of annual passengers that the Puget Sound is projected to be unable to serve by 2050 if the region’s flight-operation capacity does not increase. It is the deficit that members of a state-created commission are trying to close. It...
Power restored to nearly 8K South Seattle residents after outage caused by gunfire
Power has been restored to most customers in South Seattle after an outage that impacted nearly 8,000 people. Seattle City Light tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. South Seattle and the Rainier Valley were the areas most heavily impacted. Around 7:30 p.m., 7,803 customers were without power. At...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Strange Brewfest returns to Port Townsend on Feb. 3rd and 4th
Strange Brewfest returns in early February. Each year, the event has a different theme. This year, it’s all about Bond, James Bond. Costumes are encouraged but not required. For 17 years the theme for the beer has remained the same: fun, wacky, bold, unexpected flavor. Anything goes at Port Townsend’s annual celebration of the strange.
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
seattlemet.com
Seattle’s Cost of Living Is More Complicated than You Think
How much money does a family of four need to live in Seattle without financial assistance? The cheeky answer: about $2,000 more than they have at the moment. The real answer: crucially dependent, especially for those who make the least, on who you ask. Statistical sticklers might point to the...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
