Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Related
thecomeback.com
Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State
The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
Why Minnesota Vikings will win the 2023 Super Bowl
In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they won the NFC North and proved a lot of doubters wrong this season. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan, former Minnesota QB, puts up impressive numbers at Hula Bowl
Tanner Morgan put up impressive numbers at the Hula Bowl Saturday afternoon, completing 5 of his 8 passes for 94 yards, leading 2 scoring drives in a 16-13 Team Kai win. By many accounts, Morgan was the most complete player on the field in the end-of-year all-star game. Morgan used...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck completes coaching staff, announces 4 hires for Minnesota's 2023 season
PJ Fleck has completed his coaching staff for the 2023 season. On Friday night, the Minnesota HC announced 4 hires. Nic McKissic-Luke will be the running backs coach, Andrew Sowder will be the tight ends coach, Nick Monroe will be the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, and Winston DeLattiboudere III will be the defensive line coach and newcomer coordinator.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tom Brady drops truth bomb on Buccaneers-Cowboys playoff matchup
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Heading into the matchup, Brady acknowledged the Cowboys’ strengths while expressing confidence in his Buccaneers’ teammates. Tampa Bay, after winning the AFC South with an 8-9 record,...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with capital murder
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was one of two men arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting in Tuscaloosa, Ala. early Sunday morning. Miles and the other suspect, 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis, are jailed and being held without bond. The shooting occurred just before 2.a.m on the Alabama...
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Saquon Barkley gives Daniel Jones ‘elite’ tag after historic playoff debut in Giants win vs. Vikings
The New York Giants are moving onto the second round of the NFL playoffs thanks mostly to the play of Daniel Jones. Not too long ago, that seemed impossible. The Minnesota Vikings found out the hard way that Jones has improved his game significantly as the Giants defeated them in the Wild Card round 31-24.
Big Ten: Ohio State basketball called for erroneous foul in closing seconds of loss to Minnesota
The Big Ten Office acknowledged an erroneous foul during the final seconds of Ohio State men's basketball's 70-67 loss to Minnesota, Bucknuts.com reported. The Big Ten informed Ohio State the call made against Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton was a clean block and no foul was warranted. Minnesota, with the game tied, proceeded to take the lead for god at the free-throw line after en route to a four-point victory.
TreVeyon Henderson’s bold claim should fire up Ohio State fans
Ohio State football sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson placed extremely high expectations on himself as he returns for another season as an Ohio State Buckeye, Columbus Dispatch Ohio State football beat writer Bill Rabinowitz wrote in a Friday article. “I know next year when I get back, I’m going to show the world I’m the […] The post TreVeyon Henderson’s bold claim should fire up Ohio State fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Alabama will win 2023 College Football Playoff
There’s a tide rising on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa that just may overpower the college football world in 2023. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have seen the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back College Football Playoff championships, and that is not something that can be tolerated easily. Alabama is the […] The post Why Alabama will win 2023 College Football Playoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars make eye-opening QB move after comeback win vs. Chargers
After pulling off one of the wildest comebacks in NFL history, the Jacksonville Jaguars have added an interesting name to their quarterback room. While he won’t challenge Trevor Lawrence for the starting role, the Jaguars seem committed to finding a strong backup for their star QB. The Jaguars have signed Canadian Football League legend Nathan […] The post Jaguars make eye-opening QB move after comeback win vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NY defense takes major hit, Azeez Ojulari ruled out with quad injury vs. Vikings
The New York Giants are facing a huge assignment in their Wild Card game against the high-powered offense of the Minnesota Vikings, and the job got tougher in the first half because of a key injury. Defensive end Azeez Ojulari was ruled out of the game after suffering a quad injury. Ojulari has proved to […] The post NY defense takes major hit, Azeez Ojulari ruled out with quad injury vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins vocal on why he ignored Justin Jefferson on play that ended Vikings’ season
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins opted not to target the team’s — and arguably the NFL’s — best receiver in Justin Jefferson with Minnesota’s season on the line. With the Vikings down a touchdown in the waning moments of their Wild Card matchup against the New York Giants, Cousins hit tight end T. J. Hockenson with […] The post Kirk Cousins vocal on why he ignored Justin Jefferson on play that ended Vikings’ season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings’ defense gets mixed bag injury updates on Harrison Smith, Cameron Dantzler vs. Giants
As the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their playoff matchup against the Giants, the questions surrounding Harrison Smith and Cameron Dantzler have been answered. The Vikings won’t be completely shorthanded, but they won’t have their full arsenal of defensive backs against the Giants. Dantzler has been ruled out for the Vikings while Smith will play. Dantzler […] The post Vikings’ defense gets mixed bag injury updates on Harrison Smith, Cameron Dantzler vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stetson Bennett’s stern message to haters at National Championship parade
The Georgia Bulldogs put the finishing touches on their undefeated national championship season with a celebratory parade Saturday. Quarterback Stetson Bennett had a loud message for Georgia supporter and haters. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-0 record, and they concluded their title run with an overwhelming 65-7 triumph against upstart TCU. Bennett said […] The post Stetson Bennett’s stern message to haters at National Championship parade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0