The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
biopharmadive.com
AstraZeneca, Avillion get FDA approval for new ‘rescue’ drug for asthma
The Food and Drug Administration has approved AstraZeneca and Avillion’s respiratory drug Airsupra, making it the first medicine in the U.S. cleared to both ease asthma attack symptoms and reduce further exacerbations of the condition, the company said Wednesday. The agency based its decision on two major Phase 3...
As Expected, a New Alzheimer’s Drug Has Received a Historic FDA Approval, But Its Potential Side Effects Are Concerning
Potential side effects can include brain swelling and bleeding. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein.
New Drug May Change Course of Early Alzheimer’s in a Meaningful Way
Roughly 6.5 million Americans 65 years of age and older were living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022, according to a report by the Alzheimer’s Association. The number of people living with the disease doubles every five years beyond the age of 65. Among the 65 years and older...
Eisai files for approval of Alzheimer's drug in Japan
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) said on Monday it had submitted a marketing authorisation application in Japan for its Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States.
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Most 'long COVID' symptoms after mild case of virus resolve in about a year: new study
A study out of Israel suggests most people with "long COVID" following a mild case of COVID-19 have their symptoms resolve after a year. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighed in.
Report shares new details about death possibly linked to experimental Alzheimer's drug
The death of a participant in a clinical trial of an antibody treatment for Alzheimer's disease, which is now under consideration by the US Food and Drug Administration, may be linked to the experimental drug, a new report shows.
Healthline
Side Effects of Albuterol Aerosol Inhaler: What You Need to Know
If you have a certain kind of breathing condition, you may be interested in learning more about albuterol. It’s a generic prescription drug used to treat the following conditions in adults and some children:. bronchospasm caused by exercise (also called exercise-induced asthma) Albuterol comes as a metered-dose aerosol inhaler....
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
News 8 KFMB
Yes, studies have linked gas stoves to childhood asthma
On Jan. 4, a reporter posted a tweet about the harmful effects of household gas stoves. “A new study just found that 12.7% of childhood asthma is caused by gas stoves,” the tweet from Michael Thomas said. “That’s 647,000 children.”. The VERIFY team has also gotten questions...
Study: Hearing loss linked to dementia
Older adults with greater severity of hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a new study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Inside Nova
Menopause Symptoms Can Arise Well Before Menopause: Study
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Mood swings. Hot flashes. Night sweats. Bad sleep. These are all debilitating symptoms of menopause, but now new research suggests they can start long before a woman stops having periods. “Women in the late-reproductive stage who are menstruating regularly but noting changes in...
MedicalXpress
Scientists test new way to treat eczema
Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have developed a new investigational drug that can block inflammatory signaling in a preclinical model of atopic dermatitis—eczema. Eczema, the most common recurrent inflammatory skin disorder, afflicts an estimated 10 to 20% of children and 5% of adults worldwide, with the highest incidence...
Cough medicine Ambroxol a key to stop Parkinson’s disease
The placebo-controlled Phase III study will examine if Ambroxol, a long-established cough medication might halt the advancement of Parkinson’s disease and enhance the quality of life for patients. Currently, the medication Ambroxol is used to treat respiratory diseases. It has anti-inflammatory effects, facilitates coughing, and encourages mucus clearing. How...
Healthline
What to Know About Steroid Medications for Asthma
Asthma can cause wheezing, chest pain, and shortness of breath. Steroid medications are a common, effective treatment, but they can cause some side effects. live with asthma, an inflammatory disease that affects your airways. Severe asthma can obstruct your breathing to the point where you need immediate medical attention. Steroid...
endpts.com
AstraZeneca to discontinue rare blood cancer drug in the US
AstraZeneca is retiring Lumoxiti, its third-line treatment for a rare type of blood cancer called hairy cell leukemia (HCL), the company confirmed to Endpoints News on Thursday. The drug will be permanently discontinued in the US as of July 2023, in part due to competition from rivals, a spokesperson said...
KXLY
Wearable Device-Detected Biomarkers Could ID Symptoms After Trauma
FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Biomarkers detected by a wrist-wearable device may be useful for screening for pain, sleep, and anxiety outcomes after exposure to trauma, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in JAMA Psychiatry. Laura D. Straus, Ph.D., from the San Francisco VA Medical...
BBC
HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
DVM 360
A look at CBD treatment for canine atopic dermatitis
Dr Rosenberg explained his recent study on the effects of CBD for improving pruritis in dogs with atopic dermatitis. Andrew Rosenberg, DVM, DACVD, began his presentation, “Cannabidiol (CBD) use for canine allergic skin disease”1 by first explaining the basics of cannabidiol (CBD) and what it means to be used as a supplement. He told attendees at the 2022 New York Vet Show in New York, New York, “Cannabinoids are a unique group of chemical compounds found in the cannabis sativa plant. Very different than marijuana, same plant but different group. CBD is the predominant non-psychotropic cannabinoid found and the difference between marijuana and hemp is that hemp with CBD has a very low concentration percentage of THC [Tetrahydrocannabinol], a non-psychrotrophic amount. So, in order for something to be defined as hemp or CBD, it has to be less than or equal to 0.3% and marijuana typically has about 15% to 40%.”
