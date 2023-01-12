ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

biopharmadive.com

AstraZeneca, Avillion get FDA approval for new ‘rescue’ drug for asthma

The Food and Drug Administration has approved AstraZeneca and Avillion’s respiratory drug Airsupra, making it the first medicine in the U.S. cleared to both ease asthma attack symptoms and reduce further exacerbations of the condition, the company said Wednesday. The agency based its decision on two major Phase 3...
Reuters

Eisai files for approval of Alzheimer's drug in Japan

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) said on Monday it had submitted a marketing authorisation application in Japan for its Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States.
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Healthline

Side Effects of Albuterol Aerosol Inhaler: What You Need to Know

If you have a certain kind of breathing condition, you may be interested in learning more about albuterol. It’s a generic prescription drug used to treat the following conditions in adults and some children:. bronchospasm caused by exercise (also called exercise-induced asthma) Albuterol comes as a metered-dose aerosol inhaler....
PsyPost

A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects

A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
News 8 KFMB

Yes, studies have linked gas stoves to childhood asthma

On Jan. 4, a reporter posted a tweet about the harmful effects of household gas stoves. “A new study just found that 12.7% of childhood asthma is caused by gas stoves,” the tweet from Michael Thomas said. “That’s 647,000 children.”. The VERIFY team has also gotten questions...
UPI News

Study: Hearing loss linked to dementia

Older adults with greater severity of hearing loss are more likely to have dementia, according to a new study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Inside Nova

Menopause Symptoms Can Arise Well Before Menopause: Study

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Mood swings. Hot flashes. Night sweats. Bad sleep. These are all debilitating symptoms of menopause, but now new research suggests they can start long before a woman stops having periods. “Women in the late-reproductive stage who are menstruating regularly but noting changes in...
MedicalXpress

Scientists test new way to treat eczema

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have developed a new investigational drug that can block inflammatory signaling in a preclinical model of atopic dermatitis—eczema. Eczema, the most common recurrent inflammatory skin disorder, afflicts an estimated 10 to 20% of children and 5% of adults worldwide, with the highest incidence...
Blogging Big Blue

Cough medicine Ambroxol a key to stop Parkinson’s disease

The placebo-controlled Phase III study will examine if Ambroxol, a long-established cough medication might halt the advancement of Parkinson’s disease and enhance the quality of life for patients. Currently, the medication Ambroxol is used to treat respiratory diseases. It has anti-inflammatory effects, facilitates coughing, and encourages mucus clearing. How...
Healthline

What to Know About Steroid Medications for Asthma

Asthma can cause wheezing, chest pain, and shortness of breath. Steroid medications are a common, effective treatment, but they can cause some side effects. live with asthma, an inflammatory disease that affects your airways. Severe asthma can obstruct your breathing to the point where you need immediate medical attention. Steroid...
endpts.com

AstraZeneca to discontinue rare blood cancer drug in the US

AstraZeneca is retiring Lumoxiti, its third-line treatment for a rare type of blood cancer called hairy cell leukemia (HCL), the company confirmed to Endpoints News on Thursday. The drug will be permanently discontinued in the US as of July 2023, in part due to competition from rivals, a spokesperson said...
KXLY

Wearable Device-Detected Biomarkers Could ID Symptoms After Trauma

FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Biomarkers detected by a wrist-wearable device may be useful for screening for pain, sleep, and anxiety outcomes after exposure to trauma, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in JAMA Psychiatry. Laura D. Straus, Ph.D., from the San Francisco VA Medical...
BBC

HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
DVM 360

A look at CBD treatment for canine atopic dermatitis

Dr Rosenberg explained his recent study on the effects of CBD for improving pruritis in dogs with atopic dermatitis. Andrew Rosenberg, DVM, DACVD, began his presentation, “Cannabidiol (CBD) use for canine allergic skin disease”1 by first explaining the basics of cannabidiol (CBD) and what it means to be used as a supplement. He told attendees at the 2022 New York Vet Show in New York, New York, “Cannabinoids are a unique group of chemical compounds found in the cannabis sativa plant. Very different than marijuana, same plant but different group. CBD is the predominant non-psychotropic cannabinoid found and the difference between marijuana and hemp is that hemp with CBD has a very low concentration percentage of THC [Tetrahydrocannabinol], a non-psychrotrophic amount. So, in order for something to be defined as hemp or CBD, it has to be less than or equal to 0.3% and marijuana typically has about 15% to 40%.”
