Dr Rosenberg explained his recent study on the effects of CBD for improving pruritis in dogs with atopic dermatitis. Andrew Rosenberg, DVM, DACVD, began his presentation, “Cannabidiol (CBD) use for canine allergic skin disease”1 by first explaining the basics of cannabidiol (CBD) and what it means to be used as a supplement. He told attendees at the 2022 New York Vet Show in New York, New York, “Cannabinoids are a unique group of chemical compounds found in the cannabis sativa plant. Very different than marijuana, same plant but different group. CBD is the predominant non-psychotropic cannabinoid found and the difference between marijuana and hemp is that hemp with CBD has a very low concentration percentage of THC [Tetrahydrocannabinol], a non-psychrotrophic amount. So, in order for something to be defined as hemp or CBD, it has to be less than or equal to 0.3% and marijuana typically has about 15% to 40%.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO