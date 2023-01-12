Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio set to hold the largest MLK march in the nationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Free education and job training available to qualified San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic highlighted many things in Alamo City, including employers feeling the pains of not being able to hire or find qualified workers. Last summer, the city created the Ready to Work Initiative. The goal is to provide free education and job training to qualified San Antonians. It will also get critical job vacancies filled by investing in our very own people. So far, close to 10,000 people have applied to the ready-to-work program. Program participant Crystal Wilson said she found their information on Social Media. “If I didn’t click that button Facebook “learn more”, I would not be here today,” said Wilson.
Has Whataburger changed since being acquired by an out of state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
KENS 5
'They are so unique': Kraft family takes faith based approach to adoption
SAN ANTONIO — We met the Kraft Family this week. Michael is a local pastor in San Antonio, and along with his wife, they have opened their home to both foster and adopted children. They have two biological daughters, and have adopted a daughter from Uganda, and two boys...
KSAT 12
Leading SA: President of UTSA , Dr. Taylor Eighmy, discusses university growth
SAN ANTONIO – Over recent years and months, UTSA has seen an impressive downtown expansion, an emphasis on computer science, and of course, the football team’s success. Dr. Taylor Eighmy, President of UTSA, joined Leading SA to talk about what has helped with the growth and what comes next.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
KSAT 12
Leaders encourage people to join in, conserve wildlife habitats at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday morning to clean the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center. Volunteers worked together with clippers and gloves to clean the South Side wildlife site. “We do invasive removal to make sure that the native species are there for the wildlife here,” Mitchell Lake...
MySanAntonio
Why Henry Cisneros, at 75, has too much unfinished business to retire
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, who hasn’t held public office since his tenure as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ended nearly 26 years ago, is working on several public infrastructure projects. These...
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi.
KSAT 12
As lawmakers begin a new session, Texas mayors want to maintain control of local issues
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Preserving local control will be a central issue this legislative session, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at a conference Friday along with eight other members of the Texas’ Big City Mayors coalition.
KWTX
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
KSAT 12
Neighborhood organizations work together to combat violence in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Neighborhood organizations throughout San Antonio are deciding to join forces to combat gun violence. With many shootings having been reported across the city, neighbors’ concerns continue to spiral. “I think irresponsible people are getting guns and they’re doing whatever they want like it’s a plaything,...
KSAT 12
VIA restores Dreamliner bus that honors the legacy of Rosa Parks
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will unveil its newly restored Dreamliner bus at Monday’s MLK March. The 1966 Dreamliner had its engine overhauled, the seats reupholstered, body shop work, a window replaced and a fresh coat of paint last year. VIA’s Fleet & Facility Maintenance Department custom...
KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past seven years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
foxsanantonio.com
After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe
SAN ANTONIO — A fifth teen has died of a possible fentanyl overdose in San Marcos. It has the city's school district sounding the alarm and warning parents to be vigilant about what their teens are up to. It's an epidemic Bexar County is racing to stop. “It is...
KENS 5
Louisiana-style food truck dedicated to Andrea, who passed away after battle with cancer | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's nothing greater than a parent's love for their child. One local mother dedicated her business to her daughter, Andrea, who passed away after battling cancer. We visited them on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition. They're called Andrea's Kitchen, and although they do cater for events,...
San Antonio eatery ranked among best gluten-free restaurants in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has their specific needs when eating and one of the most popular dietary restrictions out there is eating gluten-free and with that, restaurants around the country have risen to the occasion by creating menus with gluten-free options equally as delicious as their gluten-filled counterparts. It’s...
Popular San Antonio food truck to open its first restaurant
Two years ago, Guerito's Red Tacos, a family-owned business, opened a food truck on the Northwest Side of San Antonio. Located at 8701 FM 1560, near Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604, the birria-focused food truck soon became popular with people across San Antonio queuing up for quesadillas, mulitas, vampires, and quesatacos de birria.
Guess the rent of this one-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Stone Oak
The listing claims its a 'great deal.'
Comments / 0