Read full article on original website
Related
wosu.org
Ohio cities are leaders in LGBTQ-friendly policy, according to new survey
The latest Municipal Equality Index from the Human Rights Campaign finds Ohio is a national leader in LGBTQ-friendly policy and legislation according. The index does not rank the best cities in the country for LGBTQ people to live, said Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel for the Human Rights Campaign. Instead, it evaluates 506 cities across the country and scores them on the nondiscrimination laws and polices each one has.
wosu.org
Electric vehicle plant to be AES Ohio’s largest customer, Honda and LG expected to invest nearly $4 billion
The Honda/LG joint venture electric vehicle plant in Fayette County is expected to be AES Ohio's largest customer. The local utility provider said in an interview with WYSO that they are currently planning how to build out the infrastructure to get ready for all that new demand—estimated to be close to 1,000 Megawatts of load growth across all of Honda's EV plants in the region.
Comments / 1