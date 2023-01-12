Read full article on original website
The most exciting new TV shows of 2023 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more
From a sex-and-drugs pop star drama to a dark Watergate comedy.
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
SFGate
Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache on Their New Comedy With Gaumont, ‘A Difficult Year,’ Where Eco-Activists and Over-Spenders Cross Paths (EXCLUSIVE)
Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, the French filmmaking duo best known for their smash hit comedy “Intouchables,” are wrapping up their eighth feature, “A Difficult Year,” which Gaumont teased to buyers at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous last week. The topical comedy is bolstered by an ensemble cast including Jonathan Cohen, Pio Marmaï, Noémie Merlant and Mathieu Amalric. “A Difficult Year” reteams Toledano and Nakache with their longtime producers at Quad Films. The pair also co-produced through their banner Ten Cinema, alongside Gaumont.
