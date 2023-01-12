Read full article on original website
Connecticut Man Sentenced for ‘Horrid Butchering’ of Domestic Violence Victim Who Tried to Break Up With Him
A Connecticut man will likely die behind bars after being sentenced to decades in prison earlier this week for the brutal murder of a woman he dated for a short while during the summer of 2018. Danielle Marie Fasciocco was a beloved teacher who worked with special needs children at...
Family of 2014 Springfield murder victim demands justice as suspect still awaits trial
The family of TayClair Moore is demanding accountability in the 2014 murder case, saying her alleged killer should be brought to trial. The Hampden County District Attorney's office confirms Frederick Pinney still faces a murder indictment but he is out on bail.
22-year-old man shot in Worcester on Sunday, police say
WORCESTER — A 22-year-old man was shot on Main Street in Worcester on Sunday morning, police said. At about 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of 925 Main St. for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers assisted the man until paramedics arrived, police said. The victim was...
iheart.com
Springfield Suspect Too Dangerous To Allow Free On Bail
A Springfield man who allegedly grabbed an officer's gun and shot his own hand during a struggle last month is being held without bail. A dangerousness hearing took place in Springfield District Court on Wednesday for 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, who was being pursued by police for a robbery at the Metro PCS store on Armory Street when the incident played out on December 27th.
Arrested “N‑Word” Cop Placed On Leave; Chief Orders IA Probe
Police Chief Karl Jacobson isn’t waiting for the slow wheels of the criminal court to finish turning before looking into why one of his allegedly “n‑word” slinging officers was arrested for allegedly harassing trick-or-treaters. The officer in question is Lindsey Nesto. Wallingford police arrested her...
Wilbraham police asking for public’s help in garage break-in
The Wilbraham police are asking for the public's help after a garage was broken into Friday morning.
ABC6.com
‘The devil made me do it’: Dorchester woman who set house on fire found not competent to stand trial
BOSTON (WLNE) — A woman who was charged with arson after setting a house on fire last month was found not competent to stand trial in court on Friday. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Nikia Rivera will be committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital.
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man jailed on Vermont kidnapping charge
A Hartford, Connecticut man is in jail without bail on charges of kidnapping the driver of a tractor trailer at gunpoint on Interstate 89 in Vermont. In a Saturday email, the Berlin Police Department said he’s Barry Perez, 37. A big rig driver reportedly stopped his truck on the...
Mass. nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with patient’s morphine
On Thursday, a nurse was sentenced to serve 52 months in prison with three years of supervised release in federal court in Worcester for tampering with morphine prescribed to a patient with dementia, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office announced. On March 8, 2022, Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough pleaded...
mspnews.org
LOCAL, STATE POLICE SEEKING MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN
The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She is 5’6”, 120 lbs....
'We Need Your Assistance': Wrong-Way Driver Evades Trooper On I-91 In Hartford
Saying "We need your assistance," Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in a search for the driver of a car that was traveling the wrong way on a busy roadway. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 on I-91 in...
Trial testimony: Nathan Bill’s brawl nearly averted until off-duty police officer shot a final insult over the bow
SPRINGFIELD - Tensions boiled over after a verbal altercation between a group of off-duty police and four Black patrons in Nathan Bill’s bar eight years ago, but a physical fight was nearly avoided until one of the officers lobbed a final insult at the men in a parking lot nearby.
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield pastry shop falls victim to catalytic converter theft
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular local pastry shop is now forced to use their staff’s personal cars to make deliveries after a catalytic converter theft has taken out their delivery van and part of the crime was caught on camera. “In my head, I’m like ‘Somebody stole...
Dangerousness hearing held for suspect that allegedly grabbed Springfield officer’s firearm
A dangerousness hearing was held for the suspect that allegedly grabbed a Springfield officers gun and shot himself in the hand.
1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
FBI agent testifies Springfield Officer Jose Diaz forced him down rabbit holes
SPRINGFIELD — On the second day of the trial of a city police officer accused of sending a criminal investigation awry, an FBI agent testified it took an internal investigation, local, state and federal criminal probes plus a grand jury to determine where Jose Diaz was on April 8, 2015.
East Hartford woman said she was shot after leaving suspect
EAST HARTFORD — The woman who was shot Wednesday in a domestic violence incident in a home on Lafayette Avenue told police before going into surgery at Hartford Hospital that she and the shooting suspect had been living apart for three days, and he had called her to come gather belongings.
Keith Jones pleads not guilty in shooting of Worcester mom Felicia Obeng
A Fitchburg man was arraigned on a murder charge in Worcester Superior Court Thursday in connection with the July 16 double shooting in Worcester that killed a mother of two and injured another woman. Keith Jones, 32, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of armed assault...
