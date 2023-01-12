ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Springfield Suspect Too Dangerous To Allow Free On Bail

A Springfield man who allegedly grabbed an officer's gun and shot his own hand during a struggle last month is being held without bail. A dangerousness hearing took place in Springfield District Court on Wednesday for 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, who was being pursued by police for a robbery at the Metro PCS store on Armory Street when the incident played out on December 27th.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Connecticut man jailed on Vermont kidnapping charge

A Hartford, Connecticut man is in jail without bail on charges of kidnapping the driver of a tractor trailer at gunpoint on Interstate 89 in Vermont. In a Saturday email, the Berlin Police Department said he’s Barry Perez, 37. A big rig driver reportedly stopped his truck on the...
BERLIN, CT
mspnews.org

LOCAL, STATE POLICE SEEKING MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN

The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She is 5’6”, 120 lbs....
BROOKFIELD, MA
WTNH

1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy