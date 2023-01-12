ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

3 firefighters taken to hospital after multi-alarm fire in Delaware

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) -- Three firefighters were transported to Christiana Hospital after a multi-alarm townhouse fire in New Castle County, Delaware. The fire started just before 12 p.m. on the 3200 block of Champions Drive in Pike Creek.

Four firefighters were evaluated at the scene, one of them refused service.

Three others were taken to Christiana Hospital. Two of the firefighters are in stable condition and one is in serious, but stable condition, officials say.

The fire was since placed under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related
CBS Philly

"Mysterious death" under investigation in Delaware County

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) - Police in Delaware County are investigating a mysterious death. Just before midnight on Sunday, a woman was found dead in an Upper Darby alleyway at Church Lane and Greenwood Avenue.At this time it's not clear how that woman died or how long her body was there.We're continuing to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Fatal car crash at Temple's Health and Science Center campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly crash, involving a sports car, happened on the Health and Science Center campus of Temple University on Monday morning. The driver crashed at Broad and Ontario Streets shortly after midnight and ended up on the sidewalk, police say.Authorities say the driver was thrown from the car and died at the scene.Police say the driver was likely speeding.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

DSP Arrest Lewes Man for Aggravated Menacing

A Lewes man has been arrested after an argument with a 37 year old female acquaintance inside a home on Plantations Road in Lewes ended with shots fired. The victim ran from the residence and called Delaware State Police who found 33 year old Timothy Littleton in the woods behind the residence. He failed to comply with troopers’ commands and was arrested after a taser deployment. A handgun was found on the ground near Littleton. Littleton is charged with aggravated menacing and other offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $70,000 cash bond. Police say three children were inside the residence during the incident.
LEWES, DE
WGAL

Crash closes roadway in Providence Township

According to emergency dispatchers, three people were injured Sunday morning in a Lancaster County crash. They say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. State police are investigating.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man for Assault First Degree Following Shooting

Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend, DE for assault first-degree and related charges following a shooting incident. On January 14, 2023, at approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Assault First Degree Following Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
TOWNSEND, DE
CBS Philly

House fire in 2-story Cobbs Creek home: Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia house catches fire early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at home on the 5900 block of Spruce Street in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.Officials tell CBS Philadelphia no one was injured.It took crews about an hour to place the fire under control.No word yet, on what sparked the flames.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Make Arrest In Saturday Shooting In Townsend

Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend for assault first-degree and related charges following a shooting incident. Officials said on January 14, 2023, at approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers responded to the 600 block of Cannery Lane in Townsend, for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, troopers learned Vangorder engaged in a verbal argument with a 28-year-old male acquaintance at the residence.
TOWNSEND, DE
CBS Philly

66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested two juvenile males, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old both of Wilmington, DE for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon. On January 14, […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Investigators search landfill after Mont Co mom went missing

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The investigation into the disappearance of a Montgomery County mother who has not been seen since Jan. 3 has reached a new level. Sources close to the investigation say the search in a Berks County landfill is connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Brown.Detectives could be seen digging through the trash of a Birdsboro landfill Thursday and Friday.The landfill, sources say, is where the trash from Brown's complex is taken.CBS Philadelphia was told several items were loaded onto trucks and taken to an undisclosed location.  "I really hope they find something that helps them out....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle Co. Police identify 3 New York men in residential burglary investigation

Three men from New York face charges in Delaware, months after about $200,000 worth of property was stolen in two residential burglaries. New Castle County Police said Thursday that large amounts of jewelry and money were taken during a break-in last April in the Newark area, as no one was home. Also, in June, another burglary was reported in a nearby neighborhood.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

Dover PD Looking for Information on Manchester Square Shooting Thursday

A shooting in the Manchester Square area in Dover Thursday night just before 6 sent a 20 year old Dover man to the hospital. Dover Police were called to Stevenson Drive, but didn’t locate a victim. Shortly after – a 20 year old man walked into an area hospital with a gun shot wound to the face. Police have no leads or suspect information – if you have information on this incident – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot near 29th & N. Tatnall Streets in Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting in the 2,900-block of North Tatnall Street that sent a 22-year-old man to a hospital. Police said the victim was reported to be in stable condition. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to...
WILMINGTON, DE
