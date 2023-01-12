Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/16: So Much Speed
Good morning. There’s starting your week well… and then there’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira winning the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship with a 23-under par score and receiving invitations to play in The Masters Tournament, the Open Championship, the U.S. Open, the Amateur Championship and the U.S. Amateur Championship later this year. Congrats, Mateo!
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Razorbacks Play Vanderbilt on MLK Day
FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 23 Arkansas women’s basketball team (16-3, 3-1 SEC) is set to face Vanderbilt (9-9, 0-4 SEC) on Monday evening, Martin Luther King Day. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network. GAME INFORMATION.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 190: Saylor Poffenbarger
Transferring is hard. Sure, in the era of the transfer portal, it’s easier than ever to find a new home. But going through the actual process? It can take a toll. Fortunately for Arkansas, Saylor Poffenbarger chose right the second time, transferring to the Razorbacks from UConn. And she hasn’t looked back. Poffenbarger has already earned four SEC Freshman of the Week honors, and has her eyes set on being the league’s freshman of the year. And she has plenty of motivation to achieve those goals. Saylor plays in honor of her late brother, who passed away tragically at age 4.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Seniors Led the Way to a Hogs Win
Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving won 13 events as a team on Saturday afternoon to score a victory over Little Rock in the Razorback’s first meet of 2023. Razorback divers Regan Caufield, Gaby Bortnick, and Malea Martinez all scored personal-bests in one-meter and three-meter dive events, while grad students Kobie Melton, Alessia Feraguti, and Andrea Sansores all won multiple swimming events.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Vanderbilt Run Too Much for Razorbacks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt used a 20-3 run midway through the second half, including a 12-0 spurt, to take a 97-84 victory from #15/16 Arkansas Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt led by as many as 14 (73-59) with 7:43 left. The Razorback worked their deficit to seven (78-71)...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Britton Wilson breaks 600m collegiate record at Arkansas Invite
FAYETTEVILLE – Razorback Britton Wilson opened the indoor track season with a collegiate record as runner-up in the 600m on Friday evening during the Arkansas Invitational held at the Randal Tyson Track Center. Wilson posted a time of 1:25.16 over the distance, breaking the previous collegiate record of 1:25.80...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Falls to Alabama in Barnhill Debut
Arkansas kicked off its home slate on Friday night and despite a big push in the final two rotations, the Hogs fell to the Crimson Tide, 195.525-196.525. While the team didn’t pull out a victory, the Hogs did outscore Alabama on three events: vault (49.150), beam (49.325) and floor (49.350).
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Start Spring Season 2-0
SAN DIEGO – The Arkansas men’s tennis team went 2-0 on the day to start the spring season, earning Head Coach Jay Udwadia his first win as the coach of the Razorbacks. Arkansas started the day out with a tough matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs. The Razorbacks got the early 1-0 lead taking the doubles point. In the top slot, Melvin Manuel and Stefanos Savva defeated their opponents 6-4 followed by a 6-3 win on court two from the duo of Adrien Burdet and Alan Sau Franco.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #15/16 Arkansas at Vanderbilt
Who: #15/16 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (8-8, 1-20 SEC) What: Arkansas has won 11 of the last 13 meetings with Vanderbilt. When: Saturday – Jan. 14 – 1:00 pm (CT) Where: Nashville, Tenn. – Memorial Gymnasium / Ingram Court. How (to follow):. –...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Three Razorbacks in the Top 5 at Latin America Amateur
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico – All four Razorbacks at the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship will be playing the weekend and three of those are among the top five after 36 holes. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira is second at -9 and one stroke back and Julian Perico is third...
