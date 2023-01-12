ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Displaced families in North County need shelter, food, and bare necessities

By Christina Rodriguez
 3 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Families on the Central Coast who have been victims of flooding and the Orcutt sinkhole seek assistance for shelter, food, and bare essentials.

Nadeene Sena a single mother of three lost her home to the Union Valley Parkway sinkhole.

Her home was red-tagged by the fire department, deemed unsafe to enter and toxic.

Sena also lived with her elder mother and disabled sister.

Now the family of six seeks shelter and assistance from the community.

To help this family, click here for their Go Fund Me link.

If anyone else is in need, here are resources to call for shelter, food, and bare necessities:

  • Those who have been impacted by the flooding and have lost their homes are encouraged to call the Warming Center Hotline at 805-324-2372 for emergency shelter.
  • The Salvation Army Santa Maria Cors is also a resource to call at 805-349-2421 .
  • Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley is a non-profit organization that may also have different resources for unhoused victims 805-346-1774 .
  • The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, North County office is available in Santa Maria for food assistance 805-967-5741 .

For more information on resources in North County stay tuned on your news channel at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. today.

