The Hill

Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden documents

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Congress could not “exclude the possibility” that national security was jeopardized by the handling of President Biden’s classified documents, which are now at the center of a Department of Justice probe. “I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This…
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code for women in state House

Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives this week adopted a stricter dress code for women as part of a new rules package, and now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket like a blazer, cardigan or knit blazer. The addition, which was proposed by Republican state...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

George Santos said accused 'Ponzi scheme' he worked at was '100% legitimate' when accused of fraud in 2020

Republican Rep. George Santos, said a company later accused of running a "Ponzi scheme" was "100% legitimate" when it was accused by a potential customer of fraud in 2020, more than a year before it was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Once the company, where he worked, came under federal scrutiny, Santos claimed publicly that he was unaware of accusations of fraud at the firm, a CNN KFile review of Santos' social media and statements found.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Justice Department announces new rule to regulate pistol-stabilizing braces

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Steve Dettelbach, the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), announced new regulations Friday that would subject pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration. Gun control proponents argue that stabilizing braces -- which can be...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

RNC braces for three-way chair race at winter meeting

A three-way race for chairman of the Republican National Committee could deal another setback to a party looking to enter the 2024 cycle with a unified front. Each of the three candidates running for chair -- incumbent Ronna McDaniel, California-based attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell -- confirmed to CNN either themselves, or through allies, that they have qualified to be on the ballot. It will be the first time in more than a decade that a drawn-out balloting process -- set to take place when the committee's 168-member voting body gathers in Southern California later this month -- is likely to occur, said multiple people familiar with the process. A spokesperson for the RNC declined to comment on the status of any candidate qualifications.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Nancy Pelosi, a US representative from California. Father: Thomas D'Alesandro, Baltimore mayor and US congressman. Marriage: Paul F. Pelosi (1963-present) Children: Nancy, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul and Alexandra. Education: Trinity College, Washington, DC (Now Trinity Washington University), A.B. in Political Science, 1962. Religion: Roman...
