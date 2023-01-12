Read full article on original website
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden documents
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Congress could not “exclude the possibility” that national security was jeopardized by the handling of President Biden’s classified documents, which are now at the center of a Department of Justice probe. “I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This…
Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code for women in state House
Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives this week adopted a stricter dress code for women as part of a new rules package, and now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket like a blazer, cardigan or knit blazer. The addition, which was proposed by Republican state...
Republicans shy away from calling on Santos to resign as Democrats renew push for more information
More House Republicans on Sunday stopped short of calling on embattled New York Rep. George Santos to resign, while two Democrats made a fresh push for more information from GOP leaders. Republicans back home in the GOP freshman's Long Island district, however, doubled down Sunday on calls for him to...
House Oversight chair wants more information on Biden classified documents from White House
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Sunday slammed President Joe Biden and his team for their handling of classified documents, announcing on CNN's "State of the Union" that he is requesting additional information about the situation. "We would never have known about the possession of the classified documents were...
George Santos said accused 'Ponzi scheme' he worked at was '100% legitimate' when accused of fraud in 2020
Republican Rep. George Santos, said a company later accused of running a "Ponzi scheme" was "100% legitimate" when it was accused by a potential customer of fraud in 2020, more than a year before it was sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Once the company, where he worked, came under federal scrutiny, Santos claimed publicly that he was unaware of accusations of fraud at the firm, a CNN KFile review of Santos' social media and statements found.
Justice Department announces new rule to regulate pistol-stabilizing braces
Attorney General Merrick Garland and Steve Dettelbach, the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), announced new regulations Friday that would subject pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration. Gun control proponents argue that stabilizing braces -- which can be...
Raskin gives update on cancer treatment: 'I'm losing about 40 or 50 hairs a day'
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said Sunday he's "very optimistic" about his cancer treatment and has "gotten lots of support" from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. "I am hanging tough, my energy is good," Raskin, who announced last month that he had been diagnosed with diffuse large B cell...
RNC braces for three-way chair race at winter meeting
A three-way race for chairman of the Republican National Committee could deal another setback to a party looking to enter the 2024 cycle with a unified front. Each of the three candidates running for chair -- incumbent Ronna McDaniel, California-based attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell -- confirmed to CNN either themselves, or through allies, that they have qualified to be on the ballot. It will be the first time in more than a decade that a drawn-out balloting process -- set to take place when the committee's 168-member voting body gathers in Southern California later this month -- is likely to occur, said multiple people familiar with the process. A spokesperson for the RNC declined to comment on the status of any candidate qualifications.
Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Nancy Pelosi, a US representative from California. Father: Thomas D'Alesandro, Baltimore mayor and US congressman. Marriage: Paul F. Pelosi (1963-present) Children: Nancy, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul and Alexandra. Education: Trinity College, Washington, DC (Now Trinity Washington University), A.B. in Political Science, 1962. Religion: Roman...
