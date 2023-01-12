Act Fast to Save Big on Madewell’s Most Popular Jeans Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Few clothing items are as hardworking as a good pair of jeans. No matter your personal style, you likely have a few pairs that you step into day after day. If you’re searching for new denim to sport this spring, don’t miss out on Madewell’s sale today — the brand is offering a serious discount on their popular jeans right now.

Investing in a quality pair of jeans is a gift to yourself for now and later: The best women’s jeans last for years without tearing, and get more comfortable with each wear. To find quality jeans, check the materials. Cotton is your best bet for durability, and many of Madewell’s offerings are made with 100% organic cotton that feels softer on the skin than some rigid options you can shop from other labels. Madewell offers three different fits, (petite, standard, and tall) for most styles, with sizes ranging from 23 to 33 — an inclusive range that suits all body types.

Denim silhouettes are ever-evolving — you can find jeans that range from ultra-wide leg to skin skimming. Straight-leg jeans remain a timeless classic that look effortless year round, whether you pair them with cashmere sweaters or a breezy button down. Baggy jeans are bigger than ever, for those who like a looser fit. And brands are making strides in making jeans more comfortable than ever; Good American launched compression jeans last fall that feel as comfy as sweatpants.

Regardless of what kinds of jeans you prefer, Madewell has options that will become MVPs in your wardrobe. The styles are rarely discounted, so the denim sale is a special you don’t want to miss. And despite the majorly marked down prices, you’ll be impressed with the quality: Madewell’s jeans are known for their buttery feel and comfortable stretch. Shop now to add a new favorite pair of jeans to your collection.

Sign up for WWD’S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Rosella Wash: Ripped Edition

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Rosella Wash: Ripped Edition $138 $40 Buy Now AT MADEWELL

Madewell Balloon Jeans in Baleberry Wash

Madewell Balloon Jeans in Baleberry Wash $148 $30 Buy Now AT MADEWELL

Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Firthway Wash

Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Firthway Wash $98 $30 Buy Now AT MADEWELL

Madewell The Slouchy Boyjean in Glennbay Wash

Madewell The Slouchy Boyjean in Glennbay Wash $128 $40 Buy Now AT MADEWELL

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Knoxville Wash

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Knoxville Wash $128 $50 Buy Now AT MADEWELL

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Kingsbury Wash: Knee-Rip Edition

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Kingsbury Wash: Knee-Rip Edition $138 $40 Buy Now AT MADEWELL

Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans in Dark Worn Indigo Wash

Baggy Straight Jeans in Dark Worn Indigo Wash $98 $30 Buy Now AT MADEWELL

RELATED: Best High-Waisted Jeans

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about lifestyle and beauty topics for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tried a number of Madewell jeans, so she’s well-versed in the best pairs to buy.