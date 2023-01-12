Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mendocino FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable and or roads may be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 421 PM PST, River gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Additional rainfall from showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the warned area. The Garcia river is expected fluctuate around 10 feet through early Sunday morning which can flood sections of Highway 1. The river is expected to fall by early Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor oceanside flooding and localized minor ocean overwash possible into Monday due to wave run up from low pressure well offshore. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Localized ocean overwash possible north of Cape Hatteras, for areas where dune structures are vulnerable, mainly around times of high tide. High tide is around 2 AM Monday morning and 2 PM Monday afternoon.
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-21 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will build to 3 to 4 feet late this evening through Tuesday, and then decrease slightly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Increasing southerly winds Wednesday and Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front will result in surf heights building to 5 to 6 feet and a High Surf Advisory may be required. Surf should begin to subside Thursday evening through Friday behind the passing cold front.
Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 07:40:00 Expires: 2023-01-14 08:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CHST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Guam. * WHEN...Until 845 AM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 740 AM ChST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Andersen AFB, Mongmong- Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Asan, Piti and Santa Rita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 551 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Felton, Ben Lomond and Boulder Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 21:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:15:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with local sets to 10 feet on west facing beaches, and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. High tides will be 5.8 feet at 421 AM on Monday and 6.3 feet at 508 AM on Tuesday.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 02:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Southern Salinas Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and interior San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Tattnall, Toombs, Appling and Wayne Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Baxley. * WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 74.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 74.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Wind Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-17 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Kivalina. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow power lines. Power outages are expected. Buildings could be damaged. Travel will be difficult. Blowing and drifting snow will occur. Visibility could briefly drop to one half mile or less.
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:15:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with local sets to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing beaches on Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. For Ventura County beaches, high tides will be 5.0 feet at 402 AM on Monday and 5.4 feet at 453 AM on Tuesday. For LA County beaches, high tides will be 5.4 feet at 359 AM on Monday and 5.9 feet at 449 AM on Tuesday.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:18:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; White Mountains of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches along the eastern Sierra Slopes, with higher amounts above 9000 feet, and an additional 4 to 8 inches in the White Mountains. Southwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could reduce visibilities.
Winter Storm Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:09:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-17 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Strong winds, snow and blowing snow, and periods of blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. North winds gusting to 65 mph. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could damage buildings and power lines.
Winter Storm Watch issued for South Central Utah by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: South Central Utah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible below 5500 feet, 5 to 10 inches above 5500 feet. * WHERE...South Central Utah. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches. Locally higher amounts nearing 2 feet of snow possible. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 05:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-16 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTRY IMPACTS TODAY As a low pressure system moves through the Northern Plains, some light freezing drizzle will be possible across the region this morning. This may lead to a light glaze of ice on untreated surfaces. Light accumulating snow is expected, with the best chances in southeastern North Dakota into west central Minnesota. Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are possible if moderate bands develop.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 15:24:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-16 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI...FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI...AND FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .A large, long-period northwest swell (310 degrees) will continue to produce elevated surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through tonight. In addition, the surf will be near the High Surf Advisory threshold along the west facing shores of the Big Island today. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf along north facing shores 15 to 20 feet. Surf 10 to 15 feet along west facing shores of Kauai and Niihau, and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Oahu. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Kauai, Molokai, Niihau and Oahu, as well as north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Through early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks; Smith WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible all areas and also a period of freezing rain mainly southeast of a York, Hastings, Phillipsburg line. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible across much of the area, and ice accumulations up to around one tenth of an inch possible along the southern end of the watch area. Winds will average 15 to 25 MPH out of the north-northeast. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and/or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With this winter storm still a few days away, please expect at least minor, if not somewhat significant adjustments in later snowfall forecasts, as confidence levels in snow amounts at any given location is currently considered only medium. This is due in part to the exact track of the system still being somewhat uncertain.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, except 3 to 5 inches from Washoe Valley to Carson Valley. Snowfall up to 4 to 8 inches for foothills above 5500 feet. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
