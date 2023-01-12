ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US hostage envoy quietly traveled to Venezuela to see detained Americans

The US State Department's top official for hostage and detainee issues quietly traveled to Venezuela last month as efforts to bring home Americans wrongfully detained there continue. Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, visited the Venezuelan capital of Caracas shortly before Christmas, a US official and family...
TheDailyBeast

California Deputy Public Defender Slain on Mexican Vacation: Officials

An attorney working for the Orange County Public Defender’s office was killed on Saturday while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife in Mexico, California officials said. Elliot D. Blair, a 33-year-old assistant public defender, died in Rosarito Beach, a popular resort town close to Mexico’s northern border, county Public Defender Martin Schwarz said in a statement given to The Orange County Register.It was not immediately clear how Blair was killed, but a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family said he had been the victim of “a brutal crime.”“Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate,”...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden admin preparing to ask Congress to approve sale of F-16 jets to Turkey

The Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress to approve the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, after weighing a Turkish request for the planes for more than a year, congressional sources familiar with the deliberations told CNN. If approved, the sale would be among the largest arms...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Concerns over Santos' backstory were known prior to the election

Concerns over Rep. George Santos' backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance at...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code for women in state House

Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives this week adopted a stricter dress code for women as part of a new rules package, and now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket like a blazer, cardigan or knit blazer. The addition, which was proposed by Republican state...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June

The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House. The US will reach the debt limit on January 19 and then "extraordinary measures" will need...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Chinese province spent $22 billion on eliminating Covid before policy U-turn

A number of regional governments in China have revealed the enormous sums they've spent on fighting the pandemic, reinforcing a previous state media report suggesting that mounting costs were a key reason why the country abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy. On January 8, when China reopened its borders and formally...

