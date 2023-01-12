Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
5 Additional pages of classified material found at Biden's Wilmington residence
President Joe Biden's aides found five additional pages of classified material at his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware, on the same day a special counsel was appointed to investigate the matter, the White House announced on Saturday. That new disclosure marks the latest shift in the total number of documents...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Schumer says he will push to confirm Biden's pick for FAA administrator following system outage
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he would push to confirm President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, following a computer system failure that triggered the delay of more than 10,000 flights last week. Phillip Washington, Biden's pick to lead the FAA, has yet to receive...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden delivers sermon drawing on legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King: 'This is a time of choosing'
Joe Biden delivered remarks Sunday from Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, becoming the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon from the historic church where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. served as pastor until his assassination in 1968. "You've been around for 136 years -- I...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US hostage envoy quietly traveled to Venezuela to see detained Americans
The US State Department's top official for hostage and detainee issues quietly traveled to Venezuela last month as efforts to bring home Americans wrongfully detained there continue. Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, visited the Venezuelan capital of Caracas shortly before Christmas, a US official and family...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
California Deputy Public Defender Slain on Mexican Vacation: Officials
An attorney working for the Orange County Public Defender’s office was killed on Saturday while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife in Mexico, California officials said. Elliot D. Blair, a 33-year-old assistant public defender, died in Rosarito Beach, a popular resort town close to Mexico’s northern border, county Public Defender Martin Schwarz said in a statement given to The Orange County Register.It was not immediately clear how Blair was killed, but a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family said he had been the victim of “a brutal crime.”“Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate,”...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Oversight chair wants more information on Biden classified documents from White House
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Sunday slammed President Joe Biden and his team for their handling of classified documents, announcing on CNN's "State of the Union" that he is requesting additional information about the situation. "We would never have known about the possession of the classified documents were...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
American held in Iran launches hunger strike and writes to Biden asking him to do more for detainees
An American wrongfully detained in Iran is calling on President Joe Biden to take notice of US detainees there, launching a hunger strike Monday to mark seven years since he was left behind in a prisoner swap that brought other Americans home. In a letter to Biden, Siamak Namazi called...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden admin preparing to ask Congress to approve sale of F-16 jets to Turkey
The Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress to approve the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, after weighing a Turkish request for the planes for more than a year, congressional sources familiar with the deliberations told CNN. If approved, the sale would be among the largest arms...
American imprisoned in Iran since 2015 begins hunger strike
An American who has been imprisoned in Iran for more than seven years began a hunger strike on Monday, which marked the anniversary of a prisoner exchange from which he was excluded.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Concerns over Santos' backstory were known prior to the election
Concerns over Rep. George Santos' backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance at...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code for women in state House
Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives this week adopted a stricter dress code for women as part of a new rules package, and now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket like a blazer, cardigan or knit blazer. The addition, which was proposed by Republican state...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump's 2024 bid is off to a rough start. But other Republicans aren't eager to take him on just yet
In the two months since Donald Trump launched his third presidential campaign, potential rivals have been casting doubt over his inevitability as the GOP nominee -- whispering from the sidelines that he has lost his touch, that there are cracks in his base, that his strange absence from the campaign trail will cost him later on.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June
The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House. The US will reach the debt limit on January 19 and then "extraordinary measures" will need...
Former Russian mercenary commander fled to Norway and is willing to give evidence of its worst crimes in Ukraine, lawyer says
Andrey Medvedev is willing to be a whistleblower and will participate in any war-crime investigations into the Wagner Group, his lawyer told Insider.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Chinese province spent $22 billion on eliminating Covid before policy U-turn
A number of regional governments in China have revealed the enormous sums they've spent on fighting the pandemic, reinforcing a previous state media report suggesting that mounting costs were a key reason why the country abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy. On January 8, when China reopened its borders and formally...
Gen Z has ‘lowest’ patriotic sentiment in US, poll shows
Patriotism has not taken hold amongst Gen Z adults, according to research by Morning Consult.
US job openings are historically high and there’s no ‘quick fix,’ expert warns
The divergence between U.S. job openings and unemployment could create volatility across the economy, Cato Institute director of general economics Scott Lincicome argues.
Comments / 0