CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Ryder and Molly are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ RyderAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Meet Ryder! Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

Moraine State Park Announces Winter Programs

Enrich your enjoyment of nature by learning the basics of tree identification in the winter. Join DCNR staff for a guided walk through the trails of Five Points visiting a variety of trees and. learning ways to identify them. Dress for the weather, snow, or shine (severe weather cancels the...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
Farm and Dairy

Phipps Conservatory full of wonder and whimsy

Recently, my husband had to say my name three times before I realized he was talking to me. Only slightly embarrassed, I answered his question and then returned to my reverie. Typically in the middle of January, I start to daydream more than usual. It doesn’t matter if I am cooking dinner or driving my car, my mind starts to drift to another place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pizza Makers, Ecological Restoration Coordinator, and more

Entrepreneurship Education Program Coordinator. Catapult Greater Pittsburgh is a non-profit dedicated to economic justice for systematically disenfranchised communities. They are looking for a full-time Program Coordinator to provide administrative assistance in delivering instructional services pertaining to the Catapult Entrepreneurship Startup to Storefront and Catapult Culinary programs. This includes coordinating registration activities, compiling program education schedules and coursework, providing program/class development assistance, and more. Salary is $50,000-53,000/year. Click here for more details.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness

On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ford City house erupts in flames

FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
FORD CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend begins with snow showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place along the banks of Lake Erie due to lake-effect snow showers today and Saturday.The best chance for snow and rain has now come and gone.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMost places have seen little to no impact from the snow as expected. At midnight, temperatures were right at 40°. The daily high for today will be either 40° or 39°. Temperatures have now dropped to the mid to low 30s and that is where they should stay for the afternoon. Evening temperatures...
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire

A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday. Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Casino floods in Pennsylvania

A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors

In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh infectious disease expert comments on rise of COVID-19 cases after holidays, new variant

PITTSBURGH — Traveling and gatherings for the recent holidays had health experts warning of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the winter. On Thursday, Allegheny County said for the weeks of Dec. 29- Jan. 10 there were 2,021 new COVID-19 infections, 158 hospitalizations and 25 deaths reported to the county health department. Allegheny County also reached a “medium” level of COVID-19 transmission.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Joe Hardy laid to rest, designed his own service

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, 100, was laid to rest Thursday. Remembering Joe Hardy: Watch the report from the funeral service in the video above. A funeral service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. "If you feel his fingerprints all over the service,...
Tribune-Review

Repair costs undetermined for Westmoreland courthouse waterline break

Two weeks after a broken pipe caused water to cascade into four floors at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, officials still are assessing the cost of repairs. Crews worked for nearly 24 hours to fix water damage caused when sub-zero temperatures led to a waterline break the evening of Dec. 25, county commissioners said Thursday. The break occurred in a janitor’s closet near the family court division on the fourth floor of the courthouse annex, an eight-story building between Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family asks for public's help in finding truck that slammed into their home

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, a search is underway for the driver of a truck that slammed into a home. The truck crashed into a home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. The family said the truck slammed into the home and then immediately drove away. They believe that it was a Ford truck that hit their home and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who was behind the wheel. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

