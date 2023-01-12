Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Related
Furry Tails: Ryder and Molly are waiting for forever homes
Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ RyderAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Meet Ryder! Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he...
macaronikid.com
Moraine State Park Announces Winter Programs
Enrich your enjoyment of nature by learning the basics of tree identification in the winter. Join DCNR staff for a guided walk through the trails of Five Points visiting a variety of trees and. learning ways to identify them. Dress for the weather, snow, or shine (severe weather cancels the...
Area beverage supplier reopens at new location
A Mercer County beverage supplier is back open and in a new location.
Farm and Dairy
Phipps Conservatory full of wonder and whimsy
Recently, my husband had to say my name three times before I realized he was talking to me. Only slightly embarrassed, I answered his question and then returned to my reverie. Typically in the middle of January, I start to daydream more than usual. It doesn’t matter if I am cooking dinner or driving my car, my mind starts to drift to another place.
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pizza Makers, Ecological Restoration Coordinator, and more
Entrepreneurship Education Program Coordinator. Catapult Greater Pittsburgh is a non-profit dedicated to economic justice for systematically disenfranchised communities. They are looking for a full-time Program Coordinator to provide administrative assistance in delivering instructional services pertaining to the Catapult Entrepreneurship Startup to Storefront and Catapult Culinary programs. This includes coordinating registration activities, compiling program education schedules and coursework, providing program/class development assistance, and more. Salary is $50,000-53,000/year. Click here for more details.
Growths on deer spotted in North Huntingdon are likely papillomavirus, Game Commission says
Jacquie Kreiger took all the right steps when her son encountered a deer infected by a papillomavirus, state Game Commission officials said. Kreiger became concerned for the animal spotted in her North Huntingdon neighborhood cul-de-sac, when her son sent her a photo of the deer covered in fibromas. “He said...
Rivers Casino reopens after cracked pipe causes water to spray onto the gaming floor
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino was temporarily closed after water began leaking onto the gaming floor. Casino officials say the water was coming from a cracked refrigeration pipe. The water began to spray inside the building Friday afternoon. Repairs were made and the casino was cleaned up. The casino reopened...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Popular North Hills Restaurant Reopens Across The Street for Takeout and Catering
They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. A similar sentiment could be uttered about the popular Wexford restaurant Bella Frutteto, which means “beautiful orchard” in Italian. When the 148-seat, Franklin Village eatery was forced to close on Oct. 14, 2022 due to staffing problems...
wtae.com
'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness
On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
nextpittsburgh.com
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
wtae.com
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend begins with snow showers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place along the banks of Lake Erie due to lake-effect snow showers today and Saturday.The best chance for snow and rain has now come and gone. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMost places have seen little to no impact from the snow as expected. At midnight, temperatures were right at 40°. The daily high for today will be either 40° or 39°. Temperatures have now dropped to the mid to low 30s and that is where they should stay for the afternoon. Evening temperatures...
erienewsnow.com
Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire
A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday. Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.
Casino floods in Pennsylvania
A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire has destroyed a house in Westmoreland County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Lane in Mount Pleasant Township at around 6:30 p.m. A portion of the front part of the house has collapsed and debris has reached out...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors
In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
Pittsburgh infectious disease expert comments on rise of COVID-19 cases after holidays, new variant
PITTSBURGH — Traveling and gatherings for the recent holidays had health experts warning of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the winter. On Thursday, Allegheny County said for the weeks of Dec. 29- Jan. 10 there were 2,021 new COVID-19 infections, 158 hospitalizations and 25 deaths reported to the county health department. Allegheny County also reached a “medium” level of COVID-19 transmission.
wtae.com
Joe Hardy laid to rest, designed his own service
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, 100, was laid to rest Thursday. Remembering Joe Hardy: Watch the report from the funeral service in the video above. A funeral service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. "If you feel his fingerprints all over the service,...
Repair costs undetermined for Westmoreland courthouse waterline break
Two weeks after a broken pipe caused water to cascade into four floors at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, officials still are assessing the cost of repairs. Crews worked for nearly 24 hours to fix water damage caused when sub-zero temperatures led to a waterline break the evening of Dec. 25, county commissioners said Thursday. The break occurred in a janitor’s closet near the family court division on the fourth floor of the courthouse annex, an eight-story building between Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Family asks for public's help in finding truck that slammed into their home
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, a search is underway for the driver of a truck that slammed into a home. The truck crashed into a home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. The family said the truck slammed into the home and then immediately drove away. They believe that it was a Ford truck that hit their home and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who was behind the wheel.
Comments / 0