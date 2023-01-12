PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place along the banks of Lake Erie due to lake-effect snow showers today and Saturday.The best chance for snow and rain has now come and gone. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMost places have seen little to no impact from the snow as expected. At midnight, temperatures were right at 40°. The daily high for today will be either 40° or 39°. Temperatures have now dropped to the mid to low 30s and that is where they should stay for the afternoon. Evening temperatures...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO