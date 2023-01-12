Effective: 2023-01-14 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Graham; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Swain; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON BELOW 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible across some of the higher mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact morning travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values could drop to around zero across the higher elevations through tonight.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO