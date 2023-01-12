Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mendocino FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable and or roads may be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 421 PM PST, River gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Additional rainfall from showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the warned area. The Garcia river is expected fluctuate around 10 feet through early Sunday morning which can flood sections of Highway 1. The river is expected to fall by early Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 440 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 440 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Corona, Rialto, Chino, southeastern Wrightwood and I-15 Through The Cajon Pass. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Orange; Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1212 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego. * WHEN...Until 1212 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.6 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Oceanside, southern Corona, Carlsbad, Temecula, Rialto, Vista and Redlands. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 21:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 02:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Southern Salinas Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and interior San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor oceanside flooding and localized minor ocean overwash possible into Monday due to wave run up from low pressure well offshore. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Localized ocean overwash possible north of Cape Hatteras, for areas where dune structures are vulnerable, mainly around times of high tide. High tide is around 2 AM Monday morning and 2 PM Monday afternoon.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 551 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Felton, Ben Lomond and Boulder Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 02:22:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet today, building to 5 to 10 feet tonight through Tuesday. Highest surf in San Diego County. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego and Orange Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slight decrease in surf today will be followed by a larger west swell tonight through Tuesday.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Joaquin; Solano; Stanislaus; Tuolumne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus and Tuolumne. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 337 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stockton, Modesto, Tracy, Turlock, Ceres, Galt, Oakdale, Jackson, Paloma, San Andreas, Manteca, Lodi, Riverbank, Patterson, Lathrop, Ripon, Waterford, Ione, Rio Vista and Escalon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Ocean, Western Monmouth by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 06:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Western Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Ocean and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 16/02 PM 5.4 0.2 1.6 None 17/03 AM 5.5 0.3 0.8 None 17/03 PM 4.3 -0.9 0.5 None 18/04 AM 5.4 0.2 0.4 None 18/05 PM 4.0 -1.2 0.1 None Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 16/02 PM 4.8 0.4 1.4 None 17/02 AM 4.9 0.5 0.8 None 17/03 PM 3.8 -0.6 0.4 None 18/04 AM 4.8 0.4 0.3 None 18/04 PM 3.6 -0.8 0.0 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 16/02 PM 3.3 0.8 1.8 None 17/03 AM 3.1 0.6 0.9 None 17/04 PM 2.0 -0.5 0.5 None 18/04 AM 2.7 0.2 0.3 None 18/05 PM 1.7 -0.8 0.1 None
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...In Colorado, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide and Northwest San Juan Mountains. In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops and mountain passes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area zone. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While weaker than yesterday, low pressure offshore will enhance tidal anomalies up to a foot above predicted anomalies. This could lead to minor tidal overflow along the Admiralty Inlet area. High tides look to decrease, though remain close to advisory levels Tuesday.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:15:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with local sets to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing beaches on Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. For Ventura County beaches, high tides will be 5.0 feet at 402 AM on Monday and 5.4 feet at 453 AM on Tuesday. For LA County beaches, high tides will be 5.4 feet at 359 AM on Monday and 5.9 feet at 449 AM on Tuesday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Marathon, Menominee, Shawano by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 05:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Marathon; Menominee; Shawano WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to 0.05 of an inch. * WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 14:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ALONG THE BASE OF THE OREGON BLUE MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will occur along Interstate 84 east of Pendleton near Milepost 216 to Cabbage Hill.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Otero Mesa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Otero Mesa WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT.. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Hudspeth and Southern Otero Counties. * WHEN... From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-17 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast north of Kivalina. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow power lines. Power outages are expected. Buildings could be damaged. Travel will be difficult. Blowing and drifting snow will occur. Visibility could briefly drop to one half mile or less.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 05:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below 7000 feet and 3 to 8 inches above 7000 feet in the Gila region. In the Sacramento Mountains, 3 to 5 inches are possible above 7500 feet. Blowing snow and winds diminishing late this evening. * WHERE...The Gila Region and Black Mountains above 7000 feet and the Sacramento Mountains above 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions. Visibilities may occasionally drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be difficult.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains, Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-16 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT.. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Hudspeth and Southern Otero Counties. * WHEN... From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
