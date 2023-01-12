Effective: 2023-01-16 03:15:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with local sets to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing beaches on Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. For Ventura County beaches, high tides will be 5.0 feet at 402 AM on Monday and 5.4 feet at 453 AM on Tuesday. For LA County beaches, high tides will be 5.4 feet at 359 AM on Monday and 5.9 feet at 449 AM on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO