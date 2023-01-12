Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Macon, Madison, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 05:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Swain; Yancey PATCHY BLACK ICE THROUGH 10 AM ACROSS THE WESTERN NC MOUNTAINS Temperatures will remain below freezing this morning, which will maintain patches of black ice on untreated road surfaces. This will mainly affect the counties that border Tennessee through 10 AM when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing. Be careful when driving across the region this morning as roads that appear wet could actually be covered with a thin layer of ice that would make driving hazardous.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Avery, Graham, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Swain, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-14 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Graham; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Swain; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON BELOW 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible across some of the higher mountain passes. The hazardous conditions could impact morning travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values could drop to around zero across the higher elevations through tonight.
Comments / 0