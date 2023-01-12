Read full article on original website
Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police
Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said. Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said. Gloucester Township...
NJ State Police: 2 Caught on Camera Stealing Cameras in Buena Vista Twp.
State troopers are asking for your help identifying two men who were caught on camera allegedly stealing cameras. Police say the duo stole three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township. At approximately 9:00 p.m., on December 19, 2022, two white males entered the store,...
How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel
MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose
GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
Man indicted over fatal shooting in Gloucester County bar parking lot
A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County resident on charges that he shot a man to death in a bar parking lot following an argument last year. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons charges in the Sept. 24 killing of Chad Stuart, 31, outside of Villari’s Sports Bar in Franklin Township.
New Bill Establishes NJ Siblings Bill of Rights
A new bill out of the State of NJ that supplements the Child Placement Bill of Rights will focus on the importance of maintaining sibling relationships in the child welfare system.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing
Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
19-Year-Old Woman Dead, Four Hurt In Pennsauken Crash
A 19-year-old passenger was killed and four others hurt in a crash in South Jersey, authorities said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Pennsauken Police responded to River Road and Springfield Avenue for a motor vehicle crash involving a 2008 Honda Civic and a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck.
One dead after West Virginia crash
WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. Route 35 has resulted in the death of one woman and the hospitalization of one man. According to a statement from the Teays Valley Fire Department, firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on U.S. Route 35 in Teays Valley on Monday evening that involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.
Woman dead, suspect found in North Carolina after Blendon Township shooting
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead and a suspect was found in North Carolina hours later after a shooting Tuesday outside a grocery store in Blendon Township. Blendon Township police arrived about 5:50 p.m. at the Sunbury Plaza shopping center in the 5900 block of Sunbury Road, where they found Amara Jones, 24, […]
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Jersey Shore residents report loud, sustained rumbling
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
Jersey Proud: New Jersey woman graduates from same nursing school as grandmother
Charrelle Rainey graduated from nursing school at Brookdale College. Her grandmother, Judith, was a part of Brookdale's first ever nursing class in 1970.
N.J. pharmacy looking to make history with a marijuana dispensary
A New Jersey pharmacy is looking to make history as the first in the country to operate as a drug store and marijuana dispensary for medical and recreational cannabis. Bell Pharmacy, located at 1201 Haddon Avenue in Camden County, N.J., is waiting to be approved for an annual cannabis license, KYW reported. Because the store has two legal addresses, it makes it easier to operate both businesses.
