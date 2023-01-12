ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantua Township, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police

Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said. Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said. Gloucester Township...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YAHOO!

How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel

MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
GLOUSTER, OH
NJ.com

Man indicted over fatal shooting in Gloucester County bar parking lot

A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County resident on charges that he shot a man to death in a bar parking lot following an argument last year. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons charges in the Sept. 24 killing of Chad Stuart, 31, outside of Villari’s Sports Bar in Franklin Township.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing

Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
Lootpress

One dead after West Virginia crash

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motor vehicle crash Monday evening on U.S. Route 35 has resulted in the death of one woman and the hospitalization of one man. According to a statement from the Teays Valley Fire Department, firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on U.S. Route 35 in Teays Valley on Monday evening that involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru

Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
INDIANA STATE
phillyvoice.com

N.J. pharmacy looking to make history with a marijuana dispensary

A New Jersey pharmacy is looking to make history as the first in the country to operate as a drug store and marijuana dispensary for medical and recreational cannabis. Bell Pharmacy, located at 1201 Haddon Avenue in Camden County, N.J., is waiting to be approved for an annual cannabis license, KYW reported. Because the store has two legal addresses, it makes it easier to operate both businesses.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy