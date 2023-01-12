Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Worcester commissioners say no more mooring for Alyosha
The new conservative majority among the Worcester County Commissioners continued to make its intentions known on Tuesday when, minutes after voting to dump the county’s ice rink, it voted 5-2 to terminated the lease for the Alyosha sailboat’s slip at the West Ocean City Commercial Harbor. The county...
oceancity.com
Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel Lease in West Ocean City for the Alyosha, a 50′ Sailboat
Buried in an innocuous looking agenda item, “Chief Administrative Officer: Administrative Matters,” on the Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for January 10, 2023 was Item #7: “Updates on the Ice Rink and Alyosha Agreement.” Little did anybody know, including the Lessee, Thrive Engineering, owner and operator of the Alyosha, that the majority of the members of the Worcester County Commissioners would soon vote to cancel their commitment to a 5 year lease of the slip in West Ocean City, a 5-year contractual agreement in place through 2024.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Pallet home village hits further delay, now hope for Feb. completion
SALISBURY, Md- A series of supply chain delays have pushed the completion date for the 24 Pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury into February. Salisbury Homelessness Service Coordinator Brett Sanders tells 47ABC that the project is still awaiting electrical panels, plumbing components, and the generator from Delmarva Power that would bring AC, Heat, and electric services to the homes.
WITN
North Carolina Coast Guard helps save seven people
OCEAN CITY, M.D. (WITN) - The Coast Air Station from Elizabeth City assisted in saving people drifting miles offshore of a coastal city. Seven people were rescued from a disabled, adrift tug named Legacy, towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning. After ropes entangled the...
delawarepublic.org
Residents Milford homeless encampment disperse ahead of final sweep
The remaining residents of Milford’s largest homeless encampment will scatter this weekend as the property’s new owner prepares the forested lot for new construction. News that the multiple-acre lot west of Route 113 had been sold reached residents of the encampment and city officials in mid-December, giving little time to prepare for the displacement of the roughly 50 people living in the camp.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City eyeing ban on rental of personnel mobility devices
The City Council’s attempts to come to a compromise on renting electric bicycles in Ocean City shifted into a whole new gear this week when the discussion turned to the possibility of banning the rental of all personal mobility devices across the resort. “We constantly look for ways to...
Cape Gazette
DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit
The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
3 Sussex charters ask for more legislative help
Officials from three Sussex County charter schools told state representatives Thursday they need more legislative support to best support their students and communities. “We don’t have the available resources for a wellness center,” said Eric Anderson, head of Sussex Academy. “Our kids are like any other, and they need these supports.” His school hosted a joint breakfast that included Sussex ... Read More
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Council rescinds Margaritaville right-of-way abandonment
Replaced with vote to include entire Balt. Ave. corridor. Ocean City voters will no longer be heading to the polls to determine whether the developers of a planned Margaritaville resort can officially take ownership and use a portion of a right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue for their project. But the matter...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village work progresses
After several delays, the Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown is scheduled to open by the end of January. Construction and supply-chain issues have forced the date to be pushed back from its original opening planned for Thanksgiving week. Springboard Executive Director Judson Malone said first phase of the site...
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
WBOC
Milford Continues to Deal with Homeless Displacement
MILFORD, Del.- City leaders and homeless advocates are struggling to come up with a plan to deal with the displacement of nearly 50 homeless individuals. Dozens of homeless people have lived in a so called "tent city" in Milford for the past four years. The property is located near East Masten Circle.
Ocean City Today
OP skatepark temporarily closed due to vandalism
(Jan. 13, 2023) The Ocean Pines skatepark was locked up last Thursday with signs posted: “No Trespassing Skate Park Closed Indefinitely.”. The closure was the result of vandalism that took place at the park earlier in the week, according to Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks officials, who were notified of the vandalism on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Two days later, the skatepark reopened.
Cape Gazette
Spring classes kick off Jan. 28 at East Coast Garden Center
East Coast Garden Center announced its kickoff to spring series will begin with a succulent make and take class at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at the center at 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro. The demonstration lecture will familiarize participants with the use of succulents in containers. The cost of the...
Cape Gazette
Farmers markets are thriving in Delaware
Walk through George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes any Saturday in spring, summer or fall, and your attention will surely be drawn to a collection of pop-up tents along Blockhouse Pond. Within this village of vendors, farmers from all over the Delmarva Peninsula sell a variety of produce, baked goods and other locally sourced items.
Cape Gazette
Milton Magnolia Street work expected to last into March
Work on the drainage and bulkhead project at the Magnolia Street parking lot is scheduled to last into March. The $1.2 million project was originally supposed to end in January, but numerous construction delays have pushed the project back. The parking lot at Magnolia Street has been closed since July 27, when the project began.
Cape Gazette
Strange and devastating train crashes
In the golden age of the railroad, trains on tracks in Sussex County were commonplace. At the time, it was the only way to move freight and passengers. Every town had its own train station – some had two. With trains, accidents are inevitable, and three devastating and strange...
Cape Gazette
Storage facility planned at Dartmouth-Route 1 intersection
At its Dec. 15 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary site plan for Dartmouth Drive Storage to construct a four-story, 74,999-square-foot storage building on the northwest corner of Dartmouth Drive and Route 1 near Lewes. Access to the parcel will be from Woods Edge Drive. The final site plan, with all state and county agency approvals, will be reviewed by the county planning & zoning staff.
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
