State, local agencies continue to search for missing 4-year-old in Cyril

CYRIL, Okla. — Crews continue to search for a missing 4-year-old in Cyril.

Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say a postal carrier called police after Athena’s 5-year-old sister was found unattended.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is assisting local agencies and OSBI with the search. Crews used drones and search dogs near Brownfield’s home.

Boats were also used to search nearby ponds.

“We are finding things that we hope might give us clues as to where she is. We’re still actively looking for her,” Brook Arbeitman, with OSBI, said.

Investigators have been in contact with Athena’s parents.

Officials with the City of Cyril says that all trash pickup has been postponed until OSBI allows them to continue.

The above video is from Wednesday’s press conference in Cyril.

This is a developing story.

How to help

There are several ways you can help with the search. If you have any information, call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

A bank account has been created to collect donations. Click here to donate. You can also donate in person at any First National Bank or Trust of Chickasha location.

T-shirts are also available to be purchased on Facebook.

