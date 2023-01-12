Read full article on original website
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Where to Go Camping on Delmarva in 2023Katie CherrixChincoteague Island, VA
Ocean City Today
SD Lady Seahawks score 59 points, hold Warriors to just 2
(Jan. 13, 2023) The Stephen Decatur girls’ basketball team scored 59 and held the Mardela Warriors to just two points on Tuesday in Berlin. “Our guards still just have to be more of a basketball player. A lot of times they’ll practice running certain plays in certain spots but then in a game they’ll come out and be guarded completely different and they kind of just get robotic when it breaks down,” said Decatur Coach Scott Kurtz. “We’re trying to get our guards to really just attack when there’s openings and be aggressive. At times, they did well with that and it usually ended up well, and at times, we got a little bit too robotic and didn’t get good looks. We’re just going to continue to keep trying to push them at practice, getting them to be a little more aggressive.”
UMES gets another thrilling MEAC victory
The Hawks hand Del State another loss in a close contest. The post UMES gets another thrilling MEAC victory appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Pallet home village hits further delay, now hope for Feb. completion
SALISBURY, Md- A series of supply chain delays have pushed the completion date for the 24 Pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury into February. Salisbury Homelessness Service Coordinator Brett Sanders tells 47ABC that the project is still awaiting electrical panels, plumbing components, and the generator from Delmarva Power that would bring AC, Heat, and electric services to the homes.
Cape Gazette
Spring classes kick off Jan. 28 at East Coast Garden Center
East Coast Garden Center announced its kickoff to spring series will begin with a succulent make and take class at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at the center at 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro. The demonstration lecture will familiarize participants with the use of succulents in containers. The cost of the...
WMDT.com
Ice and Oyster Festival begins in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Ice and Oyster Festival began Friday. The free event features 3D sculptures carved from more than 50,000 pounds of ice. Kids of all ages will have plenty of games to choose from, including mini-gold and tic-tac-toe. Festivalgoeres will also be able to enjoy oysters. For...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Cape Gazette
DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit
The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village work progresses
After several delays, the Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown is scheduled to open by the end of January. Construction and supply-chain issues have forced the date to be pushed back from its original opening planned for Thanksgiving week. Springboard Executive Director Judson Malone said first phase of the site...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Somerset Co. man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Somerset County man. We’re told 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on Thursday after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
Cape Gazette
Storage facility planned at Dartmouth-Route 1 intersection
At its Dec. 15 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary site plan for Dartmouth Drive Storage to construct a four-story, 74,999-square-foot storage building on the northwest corner of Dartmouth Drive and Route 1 near Lewes. Access to the parcel will be from Woods Edge Drive. The final site plan, with all state and county agency approvals, will be reviewed by the county planning & zoning staff.
Cape Gazette
New year brings roadwork at Malfunction Junction
Several area major road projects are scheduled to begin in 2023, including improvements to the area known as Malfunction Junction by locals. Phase 1 of the Plantation Road improvement project is underway with utility relocation taking place and construction slated to begin this spring. Phase 1 of the project –...
Cape Gazette
Strange and devastating train crashes
In the golden age of the railroad, trains on tracks in Sussex County were commonplace. At the time, it was the only way to move freight and passengers. Every town had its own train station – some had two. With trains, accidents are inevitable, and three devastating and strange...
delawarepublic.org
Residents Milford homeless encampment disperse ahead of final sweep
The remaining residents of Milford’s largest homeless encampment will scatter this weekend as the property’s new owner prepares the forested lot for new construction. News that the multiple-acre lot west of Route 113 had been sold reached residents of the encampment and city officials in mid-December, giving little time to prepare for the displacement of the roughly 50 people living in the camp.
oceancity.com
Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel Lease in West Ocean City for the Alyosha, a 50′ Sailboat
Buried in an innocuous looking agenda item, “Chief Administrative Officer: Administrative Matters,” on the Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for January 10, 2023 was Item #7: “Updates on the Ice Rink and Alyosha Agreement.” Little did anybody know, including the Lessee, Thrive Engineering, owner and operator of the Alyosha, that the majority of the members of the Worcester County Commissioners would soon vote to cancel their commitment to a 5 year lease of the slip in West Ocean City, a 5-year contractual agreement in place through 2024.
Katie Cherrix
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
WMDT.com
Caden’s family says thank you for all the community’s support
SALISBURY, Md. – The community has gathered around to support Caden of Salisbury. He was recently diagnosed with stage 3 Lymphoma. Caden is a straight-A student described as a generous and funny 16-year-old. Friends Sarah Nelson and Sarah Pryor put together a $10,000 GoFundMe which is currently at $10,104. The money raised will support medical expenses not covered by insurance and travel expenses to Washington D.C. where Caden is receiving his treatment.
Cape Gazette
Farmers markets are thriving in Delaware
Walk through George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes any Saturday in spring, summer or fall, and your attention will surely be drawn to a collection of pop-up tents along Blockhouse Pond. Within this village of vendors, farmers from all over the Delmarva Peninsula sell a variety of produce, baked goods and other locally sourced items.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested in connection with violent Seaford carjacking
SEAFORD, Del. – A suspect involved in a carjacking that stretched from Seaford to Salisbury is now facing serious charges. The victim, identified only as an elderly woman, was reportedly tied up, and thrown into the Wicomico River. Seaford Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury was one of...
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
