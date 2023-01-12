ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ocean City Today

SD Lady Seahawks score 59 points, hold Warriors to just 2

(Jan. 13, 2023) The Stephen Decatur girls’ basketball team scored 59 and held the Mardela Warriors to just two points on Tuesday in Berlin. “Our guards still just have to be more of a basketball player. A lot of times they’ll practice running certain plays in certain spots but then in a game they’ll come out and be guarded completely different and they kind of just get robotic when it breaks down,” said Decatur Coach Scott Kurtz. “We’re trying to get our guards to really just attack when there’s openings and be aggressive. At times, they did well with that and it usually ended up well, and at times, we got a little bit too robotic and didn’t get good looks. We’re just going to continue to keep trying to push them at practice, getting them to be a little more aggressive.”
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury Pallet home village hits further delay, now hope for Feb. completion

SALISBURY, Md- A series of supply chain delays have pushed the completion date for the 24 Pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury into February. Salisbury Homelessness Service Coordinator Brett Sanders tells 47ABC that the project is still awaiting electrical panels, plumbing components, and the generator from Delmarva Power that would bring AC, Heat, and electric services to the homes.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Spring classes kick off Jan. 28 at East Coast Garden Center

East Coast Garden Center announced its kickoff to spring series will begin with a succulent make and take class at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at the center at 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro. The demonstration lecture will familiarize participants with the use of succulents in containers. The cost of the...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Ice and Oyster Festival begins in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Ice and Oyster Festival began Friday. The free event features 3D sculptures carved from more than 50,000 pounds of ice. Kids of all ages will have plenty of games to choose from, including mini-gold and tic-tac-toe. Festivalgoeres will also be able to enjoy oysters. For...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

DNREC renews Clean Delaware’s land application permit

The state has reauthorized the agricultural utilization permit allowing for Milton-based Clean Delaware to continue the land application of biosolids, septage and other approved wastes at the company’s locations in Milton and Harbeson. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin issued an order Jan. 3...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village work progresses

After several delays, the Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown is scheduled to open by the end of January. Construction and supply-chain issues have forced the date to be pushed back from its original opening planned for Thanksgiving week. Springboard Executive Director Judson Malone said first phase of the site...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Police searching for missing Somerset Co. man

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Somerset County man. We’re told 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on Thursday after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Storage facility planned at Dartmouth-Route 1 intersection

At its Dec. 15 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary site plan for Dartmouth Drive Storage to construct a four-story, 74,999-square-foot storage building on the northwest corner of Dartmouth Drive and Route 1 near Lewes. Access to the parcel will be from Woods Edge Drive. The final site plan, with all state and county agency approvals, will be reviewed by the county planning & zoning staff.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

New year brings roadwork at Malfunction Junction

Several area major road projects are scheduled to begin in 2023, including improvements to the area known as Malfunction Junction by locals. Phase 1 of the Plantation Road improvement project is underway with utility relocation taking place and construction slated to begin this spring. Phase 1 of the project –...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Strange and devastating train crashes

In the golden age of the railroad, trains on tracks in Sussex County were commonplace. At the time, it was the only way to move freight and passengers. Every town had its own train station – some had two. With trains, accidents are inevitable, and three devastating and strange...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Residents Milford homeless encampment disperse ahead of final sweep

The remaining residents of Milford’s largest homeless encampment will scatter this weekend as the property’s new owner prepares the forested lot for new construction. News that the multiple-acre lot west of Route 113 had been sold reached residents of the encampment and city officials in mid-December, giving little time to prepare for the displacement of the roughly 50 people living in the camp.
MILFORD, DE
oceancity.com

Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel Lease in West Ocean City for the Alyosha, a 50′ Sailboat

Buried in an innocuous looking agenda item, “Chief Administrative Officer: Administrative Matters,” on the Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for January 10, 2023 was Item #7: “Updates on the Ice Rink and Alyosha Agreement.” Little did anybody know, including the Lessee, Thrive Engineering, owner and operator of the Alyosha, that the majority of the members of the Worcester County Commissioners would soon vote to cancel their commitment to a 5 year lease of the slip in West Ocean City, a 5-year contractual agreement in place through 2024.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva

Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
DELMAR, DE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!

Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Caden’s family says thank you for all the community’s support

SALISBURY, Md. – The community has gathered around to support Caden of Salisbury. He was recently diagnosed with stage 3 Lymphoma. Caden is a straight-A student described as a generous and funny 16-year-old. Friends Sarah Nelson and Sarah Pryor put together a $10,000 GoFundMe which is currently at $10,104. The money raised will support medical expenses not covered by insurance and travel expenses to Washington D.C. where Caden is receiving his treatment.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Farmers markets are thriving in Delaware

Walk through George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes any Saturday in spring, summer or fall, and your attention will surely be drawn to a collection of pop-up tents along Blockhouse Pond. Within this village of vendors, farmers from all over the Delmarva Peninsula sell a variety of produce, baked goods and other locally sourced items.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Salisbury man arrested in connection with violent Seaford carjacking

SEAFORD, Del. – A suspect involved in a carjacking that stretched from Seaford to Salisbury is now facing serious charges. The victim, identified only as an elderly woman, was reportedly tied up, and thrown into the Wicomico River. Seaford Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury was one of...
SEAFORD, DE
Katie Cherrix

Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD

Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy