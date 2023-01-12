ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?

Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Two dead in Arlington house fire

ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
ARLINGTON, KS
KSN News

New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation

About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Shriners to donate circus tickets to Kansas Air National Guard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas Air National Guard will get to attend the Arab Shriners Circus in Topeka for free thanks to a ticket donation from the organization. The Kansas Air National Guard says on Thursday, Dec. 12, that in a generous show of support for airmen...
TOPEKA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?

The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mild Monday, rain and snow return midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain mild on Monday before our next storm system arrives midweek, bringing rain and snow to Kansas. A weak storm system will pass through Kansas tonight, which could bring a few rain and snow showers to northwest Kansas. Minimal accumulation is expected.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kan. woman jailed for 8-vehicle crash that injured 5-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people including a 5-year-old and have made an arrest. Just before 4p.m. October 23, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 in Sedgwick County involving eight vehicles, according to Lt. Nathan Gibbs.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas

What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

El Dorado Correctional Resident Dies Unexpectedly

The KBI and the KDOC are investigating the unexpected death of a. El Dorado Correctional Facility resident. 42-year old Erik Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, January 13, 2023. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. DeLeon was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions in...
EL DORADO, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition

(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita natives face off as Kansas beats Iowa State, 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Maize native Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. “I don’t know […]
AMES, IA
KAKE TV

Bill introduced to make drowsy driving punishable by fine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's just as dangerous as drunk driving, yet completely legal: driving while sleepy. Most of us have done it, before. One lawmaker thinks it should carry similar penalties to a DUI. "I always have somebody with me," said Kansas driver Tyesa Chalmers. "I don't know, I...
KANSAS STATE

