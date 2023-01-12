Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?
Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
KWCH.com
Two dead in Arlington house fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation
About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
WIBW
Shriners to donate circus tickets to Kansas Air National Guard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas Air National Guard will get to attend the Arab Shriners Circus in Topeka for free thanks to a ticket donation from the organization. The Kansas Air National Guard says on Thursday, Dec. 12, that in a generous show of support for airmen...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas has millions of dollars to spend on youth crisis centers. But no one’s using it
TOPEKA — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would run...
Abuse survivors plead to change Kan. law that protects pedophiles
TOPEKA — Four survivors of childhood sexual abuse revealed details about the worst moments of their lives in a public rebuke of state law that protects pedophiles from criminal prosecution or civil lawsuits. Backed by a bipartisan coalition of state lawmakers, the women emphasized that it can take years...
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
wichitabyeb.com
Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
Kansas' four-year higher education institutions seek state investment in scholarships, while two-year colleges request funding to expand academic programs. The post Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
KWCH.com
Mild Monday, rain and snow return midweek
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain mild on Monday before our next storm system arrives midweek, bringing rain and snow to Kansas. A weak storm system will pass through Kansas tonight, which could bring a few rain and snow showers to northwest Kansas. Minimal accumulation is expected.
Kan. woman jailed for 8-vehicle crash that injured 5-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured seven people including a 5-year-old and have made an arrest. Just before 4p.m. October 23, deputies were dispatched to an injury accident at 143rd Street East and US-54 in Sedgwick County involving eight vehicles, according to Lt. Nathan Gibbs.
Six dogs die in fire near Mulvane
According to Mulvane Fire Rescue, six dogs have died after a barn fire on Friday night.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
Wichita residents complain of trash by river, City responds
KSN investigates: Trash is piling up along the river in downtown Wichita. Viewers claim it comes from people setting up camps along the river. What does the City have to say?
Spirit AeroSystems apprenticeship leads students straight into workforce
The Spirit AeroSystems apprenticeship program leads students straight into the workforce.
kggfradio.com
El Dorado Correctional Resident Dies Unexpectedly
The KBI and the KDOC are investigating the unexpected death of a. El Dorado Correctional Facility resident. 42-year old Erik Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, January 13, 2023. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. DeLeon was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions in...
KAKE TV
Wichita shooting leaves man in critical condition
(Update) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old man. Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a business located in the 700 block of N. Broadway. When they arrived, officers found an employee attempting to help the suspect, who had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none of which were life-threatening. The suspect underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.
Wichita natives face off as Kansas beats Iowa State, 62-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Maize native Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. “I don’t know […]
KAKE TV
Bill introduced to make drowsy driving punishable by fine
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's just as dangerous as drunk driving, yet completely legal: driving while sleepy. Most of us have done it, before. One lawmaker thinks it should carry similar penalties to a DUI. "I always have somebody with me," said Kansas driver Tyesa Chalmers. "I don't know, I...
Comments / 1