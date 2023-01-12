ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MD

Ocean City Today

SD Lady Seahawks score 59 points, hold Warriors to just 2

(Jan. 13, 2023) The Stephen Decatur girls’ basketball team scored 59 and held the Mardela Warriors to just two points on Tuesday in Berlin. “Our guards still just have to be more of a basketball player. A lot of times they’ll practice running certain plays in certain spots but then in a game they’ll come out and be guarded completely different and they kind of just get robotic when it breaks down,” said Decatur Coach Scott Kurtz. “We’re trying to get our guards to really just attack when there’s openings and be aggressive. At times, they did well with that and it usually ended up well, and at times, we got a little bit too robotic and didn’t get good looks. We’re just going to continue to keep trying to push them at practice, getting them to be a little more aggressive.”
BERLIN, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps take the next step with 7-footer

Without a lot of impact big men available, the Maryland basketball staff hasn't focused much on frontcourt recruits in the 2023 class lately, instead looking likely to replenish that part of the roster in the transfer portal. But Kevin Willard has added one high school center to his list during the past month, and now he's taking the next step.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Bay Net

Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Nottingham MD

Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
TOWSON, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?

Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
SILVER SPRING, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Annapolis Driver Finds $50,000 Road To Riches With Lucky Scratch-Off

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A retired tow truck driver, who still works full time as a mechanic, is riding high after scoring a $50,000 scratch-off win in December. The Annapolis player enjoys trying his luck with a variety of the Maryland Lottery’s games and almost missed finding his fortune on the Lucky Times 10 scratch-off.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!

Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
SALISBURY, MD

