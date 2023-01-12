(Jan. 13, 2023) The Stephen Decatur girls’ basketball team scored 59 and held the Mardela Warriors to just two points on Tuesday in Berlin. “Our guards still just have to be more of a basketball player. A lot of times they’ll practice running certain plays in certain spots but then in a game they’ll come out and be guarded completely different and they kind of just get robotic when it breaks down,” said Decatur Coach Scott Kurtz. “We’re trying to get our guards to really just attack when there’s openings and be aggressive. At times, they did well with that and it usually ended up well, and at times, we got a little bit too robotic and didn’t get good looks. We’re just going to continue to keep trying to push them at practice, getting them to be a little more aggressive.”

