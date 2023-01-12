Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Baltimore on TV: The City's Must-Watch ShowsTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Related
Ocean City Today
SD Lady Seahawks score 59 points, hold Warriors to just 2
(Jan. 13, 2023) The Stephen Decatur girls’ basketball team scored 59 and held the Mardela Warriors to just two points on Tuesday in Berlin. “Our guards still just have to be more of a basketball player. A lot of times they’ll practice running certain plays in certain spots but then in a game they’ll come out and be guarded completely different and they kind of just get robotic when it breaks down,” said Decatur Coach Scott Kurtz. “We’re trying to get our guards to really just attack when there’s openings and be aggressive. At times, they did well with that and it usually ended up well, and at times, we got a little bit too robotic and didn’t get good looks. We’re just going to continue to keep trying to push them at practice, getting them to be a little more aggressive.”
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps take the next step with 7-footer
Without a lot of impact big men available, the Maryland basketball staff hasn't focused much on frontcourt recruits in the 2023 class lately, instead looking likely to replenish that part of the roster in the transfer portal. But Kevin Willard has added one high school center to his list during the past month, and now he's taking the next step.
247Sports
Former Terps guard recalls magical Maryland memories, shares observations of Willard
Sean Mosley was part of the Maryland basketball program during an interesting time. The former Terps guard bridged the gap between Gary Williams and Mark Turgeon, and played in some storied games, with a legendary teammate in Greivis Vasquez. His best memory? A 79-72 upset of No. 4 Duke in 2010, on Vasquez's senior night at Xfinity Center.
FireRescue1
Retired firefighter wins $50,000 Maryland Pick 5 prize for third time
ACCOKEEK, Md. — A retired firefighter who lives in Prince George’s County won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize in the Nov. 19 drawing after claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in the fall, the Maryland Lottery announced this week. “I just couldn't believe it,” said the winner, who...
Bay Net
Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
Nottingham MD
Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
Severna Park HS investigating bullying video of student with special needs
Administrators at Severna Park high school are investigating a video they say shows a student bullying another student with special needs.
Good 'Trouble:' Maryland Lottery Player Kicks Off 2023 With $1.5M Jackpot Win
There was no “trouble” to the start of the new year for a lucky Maryland Lottery player who claimed the second-largest winning prize in the three-year history of the “FAST PLAY! Hit The Jackpot!” game. A Charles County construction worker who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that…
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
Photos: 9-year-old finds megalodon tooth on beach
Out looking for fossils on Christmas Day with her family, one Maryland girl discovered something utterly jaw dropping.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County School Superintendent Shares Her Vision and Hope for the Future
Join Talbot County School Superintendent Dr. Sharon Pepukayi, Ph.D and Chesapeake Forum for a discussion on the future of Talbot County Schools on January 26th from 5:30 – 7 PM. Dr. Pepukayi will review her 180 day plan and share her expectations and hopes for what still needs to be accomplished. Come with questions!
Bay Net
Annapolis Driver Finds $50,000 Road To Riches With Lucky Scratch-Off
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A retired tow truck driver, who still works full time as a mechanic, is riding high after scoring a $50,000 scratch-off win in December. The Annapolis player enjoys trying his luck with a variety of the Maryland Lottery’s games and almost missed finding his fortune on the Lucky Times 10 scratch-off.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Bloody brilliant: Fish and chips, not lake trout, could be on the menu of the newest Foreman Wolf eatery in Hampden
Nine months after Cafe Hon closed its door, taking with it the 30-foot giant flamingo that hung from the metal fire escape of 1002 W. 36th St., details are emerging on what will take its place. If well-sourced information can be believed (and Baltimore Fishbowl is believing it), the Hon...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville will feature company’s largest water park, 700 rooms
The Great Wolf Lodge will feature the lodging chain’s most expansive waterpark. The quarter-of-a-billion-dollar property is under construction in Perryville in western Cecil County, MD. The 700-room property is taking reservations for strays beginning on Aug. 1. Perryville is about 20 miles west of Newark, off Interstate 95. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Captain of ship grounded in Chesapeake Bay surrenders pilot's license
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The captain of the Ever Forward - the ship that was grounded in the Chesapeake Bay last year - has given up his pilotage license in Maryland and has agreed to never seek one again, according to a consent decree. The cargo ship was traveling from...
Fowl noise? Maryland couple facing fines over crowing rooster named Wilbur
PARKTON, Md. — A Maryland couple is facing fines over a rooster whose crowing is not popular with their neighbors. Drew and Jackie Tanenbaum, of Parkton, said they acquired Wilbur in August and love his presence, WBAL-TV reported. “He’s just a really funny rooster,” Jackie Tanenbaum told the television...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
23-year-old dies after incident on expert-rated Vail Mountain trail
According to a spokesperson from Vail Mountain Resort, a 23-year-old male from Sykesville, Maryland, died following a serious incident that took place on the mountain Thursday. Few details about what happened have been publicly released, though the resort did confirm that the incident took place on an expert trail in...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Comments / 0