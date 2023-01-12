Read full article on original website
Terrie Trippel
3d ago
Pay this amount back to SS funds that the government took out, then it won’t be in jeopardy!:OASI - $2.5241 trillionDI - $153.9 billion
Reply
7
Lucy & Molly
3d ago
4america is right. Simply raise the maximum taxable wage base (currently $147,000), thus subjecting all wages to taxation. The rich folks can afford it. But Jake and his Republican friends want to soak the poor and working class folks by cutting benefits or delaying the starting age so that rich folks don't pay their fair share. Republicans are for protecting the rich, by screwing the little guy (and yet so many little guys vote Republican against their own interests). Go figure!
Reply
5
Dee
2d ago
We need an answer of when they are going to pay back money they took from this fund! American's deserve an answer...
Reply
4
Related
Republicans on Brink of Civil War as House GOP Threatens Senate Colleagues
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the bipartisan spending bill "a strong outcome for Republicans."
Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week
The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.
Mitch McConnell Faces Republican Revolt Over His 'Number One Priority'
A group of House Republicans warned earlier this week that they would not work with Senate colleagues who helped to pass a government funding bill.
Dems celebrate largest Black Congressional Caucus ever while excluding GOP Rep.-elect Byron Donalds
Democrats are celebrating the largest Congressional Black Caucus in the nation's history but are excluding GOP speaker nominee Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, R-Fla., from the group.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Here's When Social Security Recipients Start Getting Bigger Checks
After inflation pushed prices higher and higher in 2022, there was a silver lining for more than 70 million Social Security recipients: Their monthly benefits checks would get the biggest increase in four decades in 2023. The first batch of the larger Social Security payments is being sent this week....
Sinema to the rescue: Democratic spending bill saved by senator just weeks after ditching party
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) unveiled an amendment to the government omnibus spending bill that would extend the Title 42 immigration policy until a "proper plan" can replace it, potentially easing concerns of some Republican senators who threatened to vote against the spending legislation until concerns surrounding the southern border were resolved.
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Good riddance’: In first act in power, Republicans remove metal detectors from House chamber
As Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday, they wasted no time in erasing one symbol of the previous era. They removed the metal detectors that stood outside the House chamber for the last two years. Just minutes before the clock struck noon, security officials arrived to haul away...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
POLITICO
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.
DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Republican meltdown over House Speaker vote: ‘It’s hard to watch’
Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, who served eight years in the House before being elected governor, says "it's hard to watch" the GOP speaker vote meltdown
Social Security and Medicare cuts on the chopping block with Republican House majority
The growing national debt is a focus of conservative-led spending proposals. House Republicans, with a GOP majority, have their eyes on targeting entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare to make cuts, according to a news report.
Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?
The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez casts house Dems' sole vote against omnibus spending bill
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. (ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and...
Biden slams House Republicans' plans on taxes, says they will make inflation worse
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden criticized House Republicans who have taken control of Congress for backing tax measures that he said would benefit the wealthy at the expense of middle class taxpayers, and make inflation worse.
KETV.com
Former Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse leaves office with scathing indictment of politics
Former U.S. Senator Ben Sasse officially left office Sunday morning to become the next president at the University of Florida. Before he left, he spoke with KETV Newswatch 7’s Rob McCartney and had a scathing indictment of his now-former colleagues on Capitol Hill. “Washington DC has important work to...
Comments / 8