ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 8

Terrie Trippel
3d ago

Pay this amount back to SS funds that the government took out, then it won’t be in jeopardy!:OASI - $2.5241 trillionDI - $153.9 billion

Reply
7
Lucy & Molly
3d ago

4america is right. Simply raise the maximum taxable wage base (currently $147,000), thus subjecting all wages to taxation. The rich folks can afford it. But Jake and his Republican friends want to soak the poor and working class folks by cutting benefits or delaying the starting age so that rich folks don't pay their fair share. Republicans are for protecting the rich, by screwing the little guy (and yet so many little guys vote Republican against their own interests). Go figure!

Reply
5
Dee
2d ago

We need an answer of when they are going to pay back money they took from this fund! American's deserve an answer...

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Money

Here's When Social Security Recipients Start Getting Bigger Checks

After inflation pushed prices higher and higher in 2022, there was a silver lining for more than 70 million Social Security recipients: Their monthly benefits checks would get the biggest increase in four decades in 2023. The first batch of the larger Social Security payments is being sent this week....
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?

The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy