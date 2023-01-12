Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa
Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
kiwaradio.com
State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
KBUR
Burlington to receive $1 Million grant to rehab homes
Des Moines, IA- The City of Burlington will receive a $1 Million grant for the rehabilitation of owner-occupied and rental properties, according to an announcement from Governor Reynolds. The office of Governor Reynolds announced Thursday, January 12th, a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of...
KIMT
Mason City woman gets award for fighting human trafficking in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is honored as a warrior against human trafficking in the state. Melody Stone of Mason City was one of six who received an award Thursday. The awards were presented by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking.
kiwaradio.com
New documentary on Iowa’s Music Man to premiere next month
Statewide Iowa — Iowa-born composer and playwright Meredith Willson is the focus of a new documentary that will premiere next month. Caryline Clark, engagement manager for Iowa PBS, says “Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man” follows his long and accomplished career as well as his devotion to his home state.
kchanews.com
Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder of Missing New Hampton Man
A former Charles City resident has been charged with murder in the death of a missing New Hampton man. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan, now of Elma, is accused of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 12
Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 11 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
Waterloo Winner Set For Life With Big Lottery Prize
Someone in Eastern Iowa is about to get a whole lot richer! You might want to check your lottery tickets right about...now!. News broke early Friday morning that a winning ticket for one big lottery prize was purchased in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever did buy the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life.
kchanews.com
West Union Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Following Crash While Eluding Law Enforcement
A northeast Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash while trying to elude law enforcement in which an 18-year-old passenger was killed last fall. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 38-year-old Curtis Williams of West Union faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in connection with incidents that began shortly after 1 am on September 26, 2022,
kwayradio.com
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
KGLO News
Plea change set for Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman facing a felony theft charge after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register is planning to plead guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm in November totaling $3350. Rosenmeyer was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
kchanews.com
Driver Charged After Causing Over a Quarter-of-a-Million Dollars in Road Damages
A Howard County man is facing a felony charge after causing more than a quarter of a million dollars in damages to a northeast Iowa road last fall. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Logan Harden of Lime Springs on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony. He’s accused of driving down a closed road that was recently paved, but the concrete wasn’t dry yet.
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
KIMT
Winnebago County man pleads guilty to gun threat over missing wallet
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered for threating to shoot people over a missing wallet. Swen Joseph Rogeness, 59 of Klemme, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Rogeness was arrested after an incident at a party in Leland on July 3, 2022. Investigators...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
