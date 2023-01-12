Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WMDT.com
Local business owner starts GoFundMe to save restaurant from closing, hopes to keep family recipes alive
SALISBURY, Md. – “Once you walk through these doors, you’re a part of the family,” Chef Shy said. Just over a year ago, Shiesha Blake aka ‘Chef Shy’ made her dream a reality by opening the doors to her very own restaurant Take Your Pick in Salisbury.
Ocean City Today
Events in Ocean City, Berlin set for Martin Luther King weekend
When resort tourism officials began scheduling events to beef up the off-season, Martin Luther King Day and the preceding weekend seemed a logical choice for a live music celebration dedicated to the civil rights leader’s life and legacy. After some planning, Dreamfest, a three-day music event featuring performances by...
Ocean City Today
Tug boat, seven crew members rescued off coast of Ocean City
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people Saturday from a disabled, adrift tug boat towing a barge 30 miles offshore from Ocean City. . According to a news release from the Coast Guard, a crew member aboard the tug Legacy notified watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday that while towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their starboard propeller. The vessel continued to make way on one engine when the tow line snapped. The crew attempted to regain tow of the barge at which time the line became tangled in the port propeller immobilizing the vessel.
Cape Gazette
Spring classes kick off Jan. 28 at East Coast Garden Center
East Coast Garden Center announced its kickoff to spring series will begin with a succulent make and take class at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at the center at 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro. The demonstration lecture will familiarize participants with the use of succulents in containers. The cost of the...
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will Love
Whether you're into fresh baked goods, organic produce, or fancy coffee, there are a few places on Delmarva where foodies love to shop. We may not have Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, but you can get interesting, local, fresh, and healthy goods at these unique markets.
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
oceancity.com
January Restaurant Specials in Ocean City Md
Winter in Ocean City – deserted beaches perfect for a quiet walk, an empty Boardwalk where you can cycle all day long, and lots and lots of restaurant specials! Here are a few of our favorites:. 28th Street Pit n Pub. 28th St. Pit-n-Pub has lots of weekly off...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
WGMD Radio
DSP Arrest Lewes Man for Aggravated Menacing
A Lewes man has been arrested after an argument with a 37 year old female acquaintance inside a home on Plantations Road in Lewes ended with shots fired. The victim ran from the residence and called Delaware State Police who found 33 year old Timothy Littleton in the woods behind the residence. He failed to comply with troopers’ commands and was arrested after a taser deployment. A handgun was found on the ground near Littleton. Littleton is charged with aggravated menacing and other offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $70,000 cash bond. Police say three children were inside the residence during the incident.
Cape Gazette
Milton Magnolia Street work expected to last into March
Work on the drainage and bulkhead project at the Magnolia Street parking lot is scheduled to last into March. The $1.2 million project was originally supposed to end in January, but numerous construction delays have pushed the project back. The parking lot at Magnolia Street has been closed since July 27, when the project began.
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
Cape Gazette
Strange and devastating train crashes
In the golden age of the railroad, trains on tracks in Sussex County were commonplace. At the time, it was the only way to move freight and passengers. Every town had its own train station – some had two. With trains, accidents are inevitable, and three devastating and strange...
WBOC
Loblolly Acres Looks Emphasize Music and Arts in 2023
Loblolly Acres is aiming to go big on music and concerts this year. Musicians in Kent County are not hard to come by, but venues for them to play in are. Loblolly Acres hopes to be that missing puzzle piece.
The Dispatch
Snow Hill Council Votes To Sell Riverboat
SNOW HILL – Officials agreed this week to start the process of disposing of the beleaguered Black-Eyed Susan. The Snow Hill Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize town staff to move forward with getting rid of the Black-Eyed Susan, the riverboat the town purchased in 2020. “We...
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
oceancity.com
Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel Lease in West Ocean City for the Alyosha, a 50′ Sailboat
Buried in an innocuous looking agenda item, “Chief Administrative Officer: Administrative Matters,” on the Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for January 10, 2023 was Item #7: “Updates on the Ice Rink and Alyosha Agreement.” Little did anybody know, including the Lessee, Thrive Engineering, owner and operator of the Alyosha, that the majority of the members of the Worcester County Commissioners would soon vote to cancel their commitment to a 5 year lease of the slip in West Ocean City, a 5-year contractual agreement in place through 2024.
delawarepublic.org
Residents Milford homeless encampment disperse ahead of final sweep
The remaining residents of Milford’s largest homeless encampment will scatter this weekend as the property’s new owner prepares the forested lot for new construction. News that the multiple-acre lot west of Route 113 had been sold reached residents of the encampment and city officials in mid-December, giving little time to prepare for the displacement of the roughly 50 people living in the camp.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Somerset Co. man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Somerset County man. We’re told 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on Thursday after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
