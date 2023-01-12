In a game that saw eight ties and 10 lead changes, guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore gave the Stony Brook men’s basketball team the last laugh. Looking to bounce back from a loss on Saturday, the Seawolves (7-10, 3-1 CAA) returned to Island Federal Arena to take on the Drexel Dragons on Thursday. Given a boost by its largest home crowd of the year, Stony Brook won an exhilarating back-and-forth game 67-66.

