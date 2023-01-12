ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emanuel County, GA

Tornado Watch for portions of CSRA

By Tim Miller, Jenna Petracci, Sherrie Shealy, Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3B8b_0kCgZHfx00

SEVERE T-STORM WARNING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RpFY_0kCgZHfx00

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Emanuel County until 8:45PM for 60 mph wind gusts. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jenkins County until 9PM for 60 mph wind gusts.

TORNADO WATCH

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick, and Saluda County.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for strong storms capable of producing tornadoes.

STAY SAFE ⚡ LIVE VIPIR 6 Severe Weather Guide

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for this afternoon and tonight for the possibility of severe storms that could produce damaging wind gusts of 45+ mph, large hail, frequent lightning, and a few tornadoes. The timeline will be from 4 p.m. until midnight.

WJBF

WJBF

