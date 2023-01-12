ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

1470 WMBD

Man arrested on weapons, traffic charges

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one man is in custody after trying to flee from officers, but almost returning to the scene of the crime. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers attempted to stop a vehicle just prior to 1:30 a.m. Saturday on MacArthur Highway near John Gwynn, Jr. Ave., but it fled at a high rate of speed.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County

UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Traffic stop ends with ghost gun and drug charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man is now behind bars after police found him with a ghost gun and illegal drugs after fleeing a traffic stop Saturday morning. According to a Peoria Police press release, Jakari Robertson, 21, was subject to a traffic stop before fleeing at a high rate of speed.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

1 dead, 3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE (8:45 p.m.) - The Peoria County Coroner is issuing an update on the identity of the victim killed in the crash. According to a release on Facebook, a 43-year-old woman from Edwards, Illinois was killed in the incident. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday, after which her identity will be released to allow time to notify family members.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested on weapons, other charges after domestic dispute

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man was arrested Friday afternoon after a domestic dispute police believe happened earlier in the day. Titus Leonard, 22, is in jail on charges of Domestic Battery, Interference with the Reporting of Domestic Violence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, and Phone Harassment.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested after pulling gun on woman in Peoria Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman inside of his car. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 22-year-old Titus T. Leonard was arrested for domestic battery, interference with a report of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and phone harassment.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Vehicle fleeing scene of overdose ends up involved in fatal crash

PEORIA, Ill. – Illinois State Police say an accident late Sunday morning on U.S. 150 is fatal. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says it started as a police chase. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says on social media the incident started at 10:09 a.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road, when a call came in of a potential overdose victim in a car at the gas pumps.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire at Planned Parenthood deemed arson

PEORIA, Ill. — Arson is to blame for a fire overnight at Planned Parenthood in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall says crews were called to the building near the corner of N Knoxville Avenue and W. Hanssler Place just after 11:30 p.m. with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man in viral animal abuse video sentenced

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Dunlap man at the center of an animal abuse scandal last summer was sentenced to four years in prison Friday. Nicholas Prince, 39, was in court and pleaded guilty to animal torture regarding an incident captured on video of him beating a 13-month-old German Shepherd named Mika.
DUNLAP, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Prison time for Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog last July is going to prison, a punishment the sheriff envisioned at the time of the man’s arrest. Judge John Vespa sentenced Nicholas Prince, 39, to four years in prison for his guilty plea to animal torture. Prosecutors dismissed an animal cruelty charge.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man, suspected of recent armed robberies, arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody who they believe may have committed a number of recent armed robberies in the area. Police say Desmond Turner, 24, was arrested Wednesday night on four counts each of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, along with a single count of Attempted Armed Robbery.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Drug investigation nets 2 arrests in Peoria Tuesday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people were arrested Tuesday during an investigation into the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Police arrested Tavier L. WIlliams, 33, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two men arrested after search warrant execution Tuesday night

PEORIA, Ill. – The execution of a search warrant led to two men being taken to the Peoria County Jail on Tuesday evening. Peoria Police said its Special Investigations Division and SWAT teams arrived at a residence on South Westmoreland and West Hayes at 5:36 P.M. Once inside, officers...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages West Bluff home

PEORIA, Ill. – A candle is believed to have caused a fire that caused damage to a West Bluff home Saturday, not far from the Bradley University campus. Peoria firefighters say that was the cause of the blaze on West Barker Avenue, inbetween Institute Place and Moss Avenue, just prior to 1:00 p.m., getting it under control in about ten minutes.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
WARRENSBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria MLK Day events scheduled

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s 31st Martin Luther King Jr. Day luncheon is being held Monday at the Peoria Civic Center. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is the keynote speaker. If you are going to the luncheon, officials say you can only enter the Civic Center at the...
PEORIA, IL

