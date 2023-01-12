UPDATE (8:45 p.m.) - The Peoria County Coroner is issuing an update on the identity of the victim killed in the crash. According to a release on Facebook, a 43-year-old woman from Edwards, Illinois was killed in the incident. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday, after which her identity will be released to allow time to notify family members.

PEORIA COUNTY, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO