1470 WMBD
Man arrested on weapons, traffic charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one man is in custody after trying to flee from officers, but almost returning to the scene of the crime. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers attempted to stop a vehicle just prior to 1:30 a.m. Saturday on MacArthur Highway near John Gwynn, Jr. Ave., but it fled at a high rate of speed.
Central Illinois Proud
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic stop ends with ghost gun and drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man is now behind bars after police found him with a ghost gun and illegal drugs after fleeing a traffic stop Saturday morning. According to a Peoria Police press release, Jakari Robertson, 21, was subject to a traffic stop before fleeing at a high rate of speed.
25newsnow.com
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE (8:45 p.m.) - The Peoria County Coroner is issuing an update on the identity of the victim killed in the crash. According to a release on Facebook, a 43-year-old woman from Edwards, Illinois was killed in the incident. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday, after which her identity will be released to allow time to notify family members.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested on weapons, other charges after domestic dispute
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man was arrested Friday afternoon after a domestic dispute police believe happened earlier in the day. Titus Leonard, 22, is in jail on charges of Domestic Battery, Interference with the Reporting of Domestic Violence, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, and Phone Harassment.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested after pulling gun on woman in Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman inside of his car. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 22-year-old Titus T. Leonard was arrested for domestic battery, interference with a report of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and phone harassment.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Vehicle fleeing scene of overdose ends up involved in fatal crash
PEORIA, Ill. – Illinois State Police say an accident late Sunday morning on U.S. 150 is fatal. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says it started as a police chase. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says on social media the incident started at 10:09 a.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road, when a call came in of a potential overdose victim in a car at the gas pumps.
1470 WMBD
Fire at Planned Parenthood deemed arson
PEORIA, Ill. — Arson is to blame for a fire overnight at Planned Parenthood in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall says crews were called to the building near the corner of N Knoxville Avenue and W. Hanssler Place just after 11:30 p.m. with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
wjbc.com
Prison sentence given to Bloomington shooting victim who tried to hide gun part in his mouth
PEORIA – The reported victim in a gang-related shooting a year ago in Bloomington is himself going to prison for trying to hide evidence in his mouth when he was in the hospital. U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced Javares Hudson, 22, of Bloomington to two-years and nine-months...
Central Illinois Proud
Man in viral animal abuse video sentenced
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Dunlap man at the center of an animal abuse scandal last summer was sentenced to four years in prison Friday. Nicholas Prince, 39, was in court and pleaded guilty to animal torture regarding an incident captured on video of him beating a 13-month-old German Shepherd named Mika.
1470 WMBD
PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
25newsnow.com
Prison time for Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog last July is going to prison, a punishment the sheriff envisioned at the time of the man’s arrest. Judge John Vespa sentenced Nicholas Prince, 39, to four years in prison for his guilty plea to animal torture. Prosecutors dismissed an animal cruelty charge.
1470 WMBD
Man, suspected of recent armed robberies, arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody who they believe may have committed a number of recent armed robberies in the area. Police say Desmond Turner, 24, was arrested Wednesday night on four counts each of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, along with a single count of Attempted Armed Robbery.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man, charged with murder, indicted by grand jury again in separate case
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged by a grand jury with murder in connection to the city’s 17th homicide last year, is now facing a new grand jury indictment. A grand jury Tuesday charged Domonicue Linwood, 24, with a count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
25newsnow.com
Drug investigation nets 2 arrests in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 people were arrested Tuesday during an investigation into the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Police arrested Tavier L. WIlliams, 33, for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence.
1470 WMBD
Two men arrested after search warrant execution Tuesday night
PEORIA, Ill. – The execution of a search warrant led to two men being taken to the Peoria County Jail on Tuesday evening. Peoria Police said its Special Investigations Division and SWAT teams arrived at a residence on South Westmoreland and West Hayes at 5:36 P.M. Once inside, officers...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A candle is believed to have caused a fire that caused damage to a West Bluff home Saturday, not far from the Bradley University campus. Peoria firefighters say that was the cause of the blaze on West Barker Avenue, inbetween Institute Place and Moss Avenue, just prior to 1:00 p.m., getting it under control in about ten minutes.
WAND TV
Coroner's inquest reveals more details of Warrensburg murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More details emerged on Thursday during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
Retired Galesburg nurse’s sentencing for Ponzi scheme delayed
70-year-old Reva Stachniw of Galesburg has had her sentencing date in Federal Court delayed after being found guilty in August of participating in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. The retired nurse was found guilty by a jury, alongside 58-year-old Ron Throgmartin on a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
1470 WMBD
Peoria MLK Day events scheduled
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria’s 31st Martin Luther King Jr. Day luncheon is being held Monday at the Peoria Civic Center. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is the keynote speaker. If you are going to the luncheon, officials say you can only enter the Civic Center at the...
