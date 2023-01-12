Normal Mayor Chris Koos is conditionally endorsing doing away with bus fares in the Twin Cities, but says he still wants to see a concrete proposal before fully committing. But he likes the idea of Connect Transit going zero fare. Systems that do away with tickets to ride often cite social equity as a motivation. Koos said the policy also mobilizes the workforce and makes it easier for people to get and keep jobs.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO