wglt.org
How State Farm's new IT provider HCLTech plans to set up shop in Bloomington
An executive with HCLTech, the company State Farm has hired to outsource its IT operations, says it promotes an “employees first” culture and is taking steps to make Bloomington workers as comfortable as possible as they transition to their new employer. “We’ve done this many times,” Srinivasan Seshadri,...
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
wglt.org
Normal mayor supports zero-fare concept for transit buses
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is conditionally endorsing doing away with bus fares in the Twin Cities, but says he still wants to see a concrete proposal before fully committing. But he likes the idea of Connect Transit going zero fare. Systems that do away with tickets to ride often cite social equity as a motivation. Koos said the policy also mobilizes the workforce and makes it easier for people to get and keep jobs.
videtteonline.com
Second cannabis dispensary to open in Bloomington-Normal
A second cannabis dispensary in Bloomington-Normal will potentially open in the place of a restaurant. WGLT reports that High Haven is looking to take the space of Mandarin Garden, a Chinese restaurant that has been in business since 1990. The Normal Zone Board of Appeals will hear a proposal from...
First responders offered free movie in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A Decatur furniture store showed its appreciation for first responders on Saturday night. They partnered with Lincoln Square Theater to offer a free showing of “Cool Hand Luke.” It’s Cohn Furniture’s way of saying thank you to all those who serve as well as city and county employees. It was the […]
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: UAW prepares Caterpillar workers for potential strike
PEORIA, Ill. – The union representing Caterpillar workers in the Peoria area says they don’t want to have to strike, but they want to be ready to do so anyway. United Auto Workers Local 974 is sending letters this week to union members indicating contract talks will start soon, ahead of the current deal expiring in the Spring.
25newsnow.com
‘Prominent’ warehouse district building transforming into apartments
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An old, empty building in Peoria’s warehouse district will have new life this year. The old Federal Warehouse Building will soon house office space and upscale apartments. Baldovin Construction is currently installing framing on the empty warehouse floors. Crews are building frames for the...
Interior Design
Rivian Converts a Repair Workshop and Gravel Yard into an Indoor-Outdoor Experience Center in Normal, Illinois
Located at the electric vehicle maker’s manufacturing plant—an erstwhile Mitsubishi factory—is a playful 4,900-square-foot delivery center where customers go to receive their new cars. In keeping with the brand’s adventurous spirit, Rivian’s in-house team, spearheaded by former Studio O+A design director Denise Cherry, converted a repair workshop and its gravel yard into a skylit indoor-outdoor social hub and experiential center vivified by a colorful 50-foot-long exterior mural by Joe Swec. Inside and out, custom communal tables made of hickory invite employees and customers to relax. There, they can indulge in complimentary vegan chili served from the pull-out camp kitchen of the company’s R1T truck.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A candle is believed to have caused a fire that caused damage to a West Bluff home Saturday, not far from the Bradley University campus. Peoria firefighters say that was the cause of the blaze on West Barker Avenue, inbetween Institute Place and Moss Avenue, just prior to 1:00 p.m., getting it under control in about ten minutes.
starvedrock.media
Carus thanks area first responders
Carus in Peru took time to thank first responders and area fire departments for keeping the community safe after the January 11th fire at their manufacturing facility in LaSalle. LaSalle Fire and Police and Peru Fire and Police were among the first on the scene. Even federal crews like Homeland...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
100fmrockford.com
OSF HealthCare names new leader for colleges of nursing in Rockford and Peoria
ROCKFORD — OSF HealthCare has named a new leader for Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing in Peoria and Saint Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford. Charlene Aaron will take over as president of the colleges on July 5. Aaron most recently served as chancellor and professor at...
1470 WMBD
ACA Marketplace open enrollment ends Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — If you need health insurance, Sunday, January 15 is the deadline for choosing a plan through the A-C-A Marketplace. More than 330,000 Illinois residents have selected coverage from the marketplace since enrollment began on November 11. Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan says there are...
1470 WMBD
Fire at Planned Parenthood deemed arson
PEORIA, Ill. — Arson is to blame for a fire overnight at Planned Parenthood in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall says crews were called to the building near the corner of N Knoxville Avenue and W. Hanssler Place just after 11:30 p.m. with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
25newsnow.com
Local candidates square off at Bloomington forum
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Spring is still months away, but that’s not stopping local elections from already heating up. Saturday in Bloomington, the McLean County Republicans held a forum for the local candidates to have their voices heard. Dozens came out to the DoubleTree Hotel to hear from the 11 running on the ballot. Some of them are aiming re-election, while others were running for the first time.
City of Champaign announces Kirby Ave. closures beginning Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has announced multiple closures for Kirby Ave. starting on Monday. Kirby Ave. lane closure at I-57 Overpass 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 17 The work will close one lane of Kirby Ave. to traffic between Cobblefield Dr. and Maynard Dr. Traffic will be […]
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Central Illinois Proud
Local attorney announces Bloomington City Council bid
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4. Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term. Danenberger...
