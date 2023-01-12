ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen as RuPaul and Drew Barrymore spill the tea on their best and first kiss

By Maia Kedem
 3 days ago

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show , Drew was joined by RuPaul to chat all things RuPaul’s Drag Race . Plus spill the tea on some things, including their best and first kiss, so it’s obviously a can’t miss.

LISTEN NOW: RuPaul on The Drew Barrymore Show

There to discuss how RuPaul’s Drag Race is moving to MTV in its 15th season, as well as the impact it’s had on the world, RuPaul noted, “our show at its core, beyond the drag and the fun and all that stuff, is about the tenacity of the human spirit.”

Then after drinking some Ru, the two started spilling some tea about their best and worst kisses. While Ru couldn’t pinpoint a best (but did assure it was from his good kisser husband), his first was with a girl from his neighborhood and they had an audience.

It’s not as weird as it sounds, promise. Just listen to the entire episode above

Known world-wide for her infectious brand of humor and positivity, host Drew Barrymore shares her undeniably relatable point of view while celebrating every part of humanity along the way. Drew’s creating a movement to march in the army of optimism with a multi-topic format, elevating, inspiring and entertaining in every segment from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests. Hear full episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show adapted for your ears every day.

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Thomas Rhett

Listen every weekday from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station as Katie & Company bring you today’s biggest hits with some extra insight from the biggest stars in the genre. This week, she’s joined by Thomas Rhett.
