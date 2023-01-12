Listen as RuPaul and Drew Barrymore spill the tea on their best and first kiss

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show , Drew was joined by RuPaul to chat all things RuPaul’s Drag Race . Plus spill the tea on some things, including their best and first kiss, so it’s obviously a can’t miss.

RuPaul on The Drew Barrymore Show

There to discuss how RuPaul’s Drag Race is moving to MTV in its 15th season, as well as the impact it’s had on the world, RuPaul noted, “our show at its core, beyond the drag and the fun and all that stuff, is about the tenacity of the human spirit.”

Then after drinking some Ru, the two started spilling some tea about their best and worst kisses. While Ru couldn’t pinpoint a best (but did assure it was from his good kisser husband), his first was with a girl from his neighborhood and they had an audience.

Just listen to the entire episode above

