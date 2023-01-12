CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – She’s a captain on the court but gets paid as a Sergeant off it.

“I just thought of going into the National Guard just military in general as a career starter for me,” said Jada Logan.

Cougars starting point guard Jada Logan enlisted in the National Guard before her junior year of college.

“It was challenging for sure especially since my first coach didn’t necessarily accept it. Whereas the past two coaches I’ve played for, they’ve loved it. They’ve supported me,” Logan said.

Logan has embraced the physical grind of drills with the Guard and has used the traits she’s learned in the military to help her game at The College.

Both in and out of the huddle.

“Definitely the leadership aspect because that’s a lot of what we learn, because as an officer you’re going to be in charge of a lot of people. Being a captain here at Charleston, it’s helped me just with those attributes here.”

Logan is testing herself and proving she belongs in both a basketball and Army uniform.

Now traveling may not be good on the court, but she is setting herself up well for down the road.

“At the end of the day I think that’s really why I ended up joining but also having that career path set for me after college,” said Jada Logan.

Logan, a leader both on and off the court.

