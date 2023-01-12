ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Wendy’s offering free fries on ‘Fry-day the 13th’

By Joey Schneider
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfeYX_0kCgYc3J00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Starting on a day that’s typically associated with superstition, Wendy’s is offering its customers a little good fortune.

Wendy’s is recognizing Friday the 13th as “Fry-day the 13th,” offering customers a free side of fries with any purchase through its mobile app.

If you can’t make it Friday, you’re in luck. The deal lasts through Jan. 19.

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

The upcoming Fry-day deal starts a series of freebies each week this month at Wendy’s nationwide:

  • Jan. 13-19: Free any size a la carte Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase.
  • Jan. 20-22: Free six-piece Nuggets with any medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase.
  • Jan. 23-29: Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase.
  • Jan. 30-Feb. 6: BOGO medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry.

Customers must download and use Wendy’s mobile app to take advantage of these deals.

“Every day can feel like a lucky Fry-day at Wendy’s with fries guaranteed hot and crispy every single time,” the fast-food chain said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Two wanted felons arrested after hours-long barricade

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) arrested two wanted felons following an hours-long barricade on Wednesday, Jan. 11. 35-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez was arrested for several felony and misdemeanor charges including Assault on a Peace Officer and Felony Eluding. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on numerous felony and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Help identify two suspects who ran from deputies

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who ran from deputies early Tuesday morning on Jan. 10. Shortly before 1 a.m., EPSO deputies saw a grey BMW SUV parked in an industrial area of unincorporated El Paso County in Cimarron Hills near […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Thrillist

Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January

It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks

Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year

In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
TheStreet

KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide

While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
gamblingnews.com

Lucky Winner Forgets Lottery Ticket in a Shopping Cart

Winning the lottery regardless of the amount brings excitement to everyone who gambles. Only recently, one lucky winner forgot their ticket in a shopping cart. Luckily, the ticket was uncovered by an honest man that now wants to return it to its owner. Big Lottery Prize Forgotten in a Shopping...
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert, But There's a Catch

A fan-favorite desert is making its return to McDonald's. Guests heading to their local Golden Arches may soon be able to order the beloved Blueberry & Crème Pie, with several outlets and social media posts indicating that the treat is back on menus at select locations across the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Man arrested for Parole Violation found with Ghost Gun

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) have arrested a suspect who was looking into vehicles and walking onto private property on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to FPD, on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. officers got information about a suspicious man looking into vehicles and walking onto private property in […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff seeking persons of interest

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying and possibly locating two people who are persons of interest. PCSO tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 12 and asked the public if they could identify a man and woman connected to an active Sheriff’s Office investigation. If you recognize […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

17-year-old killed in N Nevada Avenue crash identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of a 17-year-old killed in a deadly crash early Wednesday morning on Dec. 28, 2022. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, the Coroner’s Office identified a 17-year-old girl who died following a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue between East Caramillo […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Tina Howell

Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas

Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
KXRM

Pedestrian killed crossing South Nevada Avenue identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue. 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy